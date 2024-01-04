Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to 2% support among men in New Hampshire

A new survey ahead of the Jan. 23 New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary suggests Ron DeSantis‘ support among male voters has collapsed.

The American Research Group poll in the field between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 shows the Florida Governor with just 2% support among voters who identify as men, which is among his worst showings within any demographic group this cycle.

Overall, DeSantis isn’t doing that much better, with 5% support among the whole electorate. That’s down from 6% in January.

And that 5% is good for fourth place. Donald Trump leads all names polled with 33% support, followed by 29% for Nikki Haley and 13% for Chris Christie.

Overall, DeSantis’ 5% is his worst showing not just in any New Hampshire poll, but in any single-state poll period. The Governor particularly struggles with undeclared voters, with whom he has just 3% support, which is good for fifth place among that 37% of the expected electorate, with Vivek Ramaswamy even doing better.

Among voters under the age of 50, DeSantis’ 4% is also good for fifth place.

According to the Race to the White House polling average, DeSantis’ 8% puts him behind Trump, Haley and Christie.

Other polls correlate the ARG findings and suggest a lower floor, however.

A survey from the St. Anselm College Survey Center found DeSantis at 6%, with the pollster claiming his support has “all but disappeared.”

December’s UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion shows DeSantis at 10%, actually in third place ahead of Christie. However, just 27% of his supporters are saying they are definitely voting for him, which means he could bottom out below 3% if things go really badly.