Iowa school shooting won’t change Ron DeSantis gun policy

Ron DeSantis is speaking out about a shooting at an Iowa high school, but he’s not interested in changes to federal gun laws should he become President.

“The federal government is probably not going to be leading that effort. I think it is more of a local and state issue,” DeSantis said on NBC News, regarding a mass murder at a school in Perry.

The 2024 presidential candidate isn’t blaming guns for the incident, but people who seek thrills from deploying them.

“For whatever reason, there are people in our society that really get a kick doing this and you have people that put it online and do all that, and that’s an underlying sickness in society,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also addressed comments he made about a killing spree in Lewiston, Maine, last year, noting that the killer there was a “prohibited possessor” of firearms.

“For whatever reason, you know, that wasn’t something that was activated,” DeSantis said.

The Governor added that he doesn’t “support infringing the rights of law-abiding citizens with respect to the ability to exercise their constitutional rights.”

“I know these things can be used to try to target things, and a lot of the things that are proposed would not have even prevented any of these things. And that’s typically, I think, what we’ve seen in these cycles. But people can count on me to hold criminals accountable, be very serious about holding accountable people who represent a danger to society, but at the same time protecting their constitutional rights.”

As he has before, DeSantis stressed institutionalization as a potential solution for mass murders, saying “some people are going to do better in an institutional setting.”

“That used to be done in this country with much higher frequency. And I’m not saying go back to where we were in like the ’50s, but I think that we’ve gone so far in a direction you see some of the homeless that are on the street in some of these cities, that’s a mental health problem,” the Governor said, stressing that homelessness isn’t due to a “lack of housing.”

The Governor has suggested previously that homeless people should also be institutionalized.