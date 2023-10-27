Ron DeSantis says ‘involuntary commitment,’ not red flag laws, would have stopped Maine mass murder

Ron DeSantis says that the murder of 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, likely would have been avoided if the killer had been locked in a mental hospital, but that red flag laws like Florida’s wouldn’t have helped avert the tragedy.

During an interview on CNN Thursday evening, the Florida Governor argued for “involuntary commitment” and not “red flag” laws as the mechanism that would have stopped Robert Card, the U.S. Army Reservist who authorities say shot up a bowling alley before heading to a nearby bar to shoot at more people on Wednesday.

“I mean, I think he obviously was a well-trained individual. There were these flags when he was training, he did go to the hospital. I think the question is why wasn’t he committed? Beyond that. We’ll probably figure out going forward. But clearly this is a guy that’s very dangerous because he’s got the training and then he seems to have had a breakdown,” DeSantis told Kaitlan Collins.

DeSantis added that “an involuntary commitment though would have kept him off the street and I think that would have probably done the trick.” Then he expounded on his problems with red flag laws.

“What red flag is, is people would go in and say you may be a danger so you could have someone lodge a complaint, different states do it differently, oftentimes with not adequate due process,” DeSantis said, though it’s unclear how due process would have played into what would have been a long-term involuntary commitment for the gunman.

“I do think a commitment, an involuntary commitment would have done the trick,” he added.

Asked why he didn’t use his political capital to get red flag laws repealed in the supermajority Legislature, the Governor said he was deferring to the wishes of lawmakers who preceded him.

“The Republicans passed it in the Legislature before, before I was Governor,” DeSantis said. “I mean, they all voted, right. They all voted on it.”

“It passed overwhelmingly and there’s not an appetite amongst them to review their votes basically,” DeSantis said, eliding the fact that there’s been massive turnover since the law was passed five years ago.

The Governor returned to his belief that America “used to do higher levels of involuntary commitment.”

“The pendulum swung a lot to the other direction. I’m not saying it needs to go all the way back where it was. But I do think that we need to recognize that there are some people whose behavior is a danger to community and danger to society that right now are getting put back on the street and I’d want there to be a mechanism to, to do that. I think realistically, you know, you have to have the resources in place and the facilities in place to do that,” DeSantis said.

The argument for increased involuntary commitment has been workshopped before by DeSantis on the trail, including in August in Iowa.

“If you look at what happens at a police station when people are coming into the criminal justice system, there’s a huge percentage of these people that have mental health issues and it’s not even, like, a big shooting that gets all the headlines, just regular crimes. So many people, we used to have more of an institutional process where people would be institutionalized, who couldn’t function in society,” DeSantis said.

“We deinstitutionalized some 30 or 40 years ago. You know, I’m not sure that that was the right thing to do,” DeSantis added. “I see all these homeless in Los Angeles and San Francisco and some of these other liberal cities, they’re doing drugs or doing all this, but their mental health is ultimately the root of this. It’s behavior, it’s not that there’s not enough jobs or anything like that.”

Former President Ronald Reagan is most responsible, ironically enough, for said deinstitutionalization.

Reagan repealed legislation championed by Jimmy Carter that supported mental health institutions. The Mental Health Systems Act authorized grants to public and nonprofit private community mental health centers for operational costs, with an eye toward helping the “chronically mentally ill.” It arose from work during Carter’s single term, via a presidential commission on mental health.

Reagan instead provided block grants to the states at reduced levels, amounting to 75% to 80% of what they would have gotten under the Carter framework.