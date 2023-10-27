Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.27.23

Good Friday morning.

Welcome to the world — Paulina Andrea Perez, the new baby daughter of Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and his wife Stephanie, and baby sister to Camila Lucia and Matias Daniel Perez. “Mom and baby are doing great,” Daniel Perez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are blessed to welcome Paulina to the world.”

___

Ruth’s List Florida is bringing on new staff as it gears up for the 2024 Election cycle.

Shakhea Hinton joins Ruth’s List as Communications Director. She most recently worked as the Deputy Communications Director for Florida Rising and previously served as the Public Information Officer for now-suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Hinton, one of INFLUENCE Magazine’s 2022 “Rising Stars,” is also the Co-Chair for the Campaign and Candidate Engagement Committee of Delta 4 Women in Action (D4) and a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member.

Ruth’s List also welcomes Jadyn Gonzales on board as Development Coordinator. Gonzalez has experience in field, research, and management for women candidates at the state and local level in Florida, including former Sen. Janet Cruz and Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan.

Gonzalez is a member of the Pinellas County Democratic Executive Committee (DEC) and Pinellas County Young Democrats. She is currently pursuing her Master of Public Administration at Florida State University.

“These two talented and passionate women bring valuable and diverse experiences in Florida politics that will be essential as we build our infrastructure ahead of the 2024 Election cycle,” Ruth’s List CEO Christina Diamond wrote in an announcement email.

“We are confident these additions to our team will further advance our mission to elect more Democratic pro-choice women in Florida and support our endorsed candidates and women elected officials.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

The U.S. must continue to fully support our ally Israel & the Iron Dome Missile Defense System. Am Yisrael Chai! 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/mMFwFy6L6p — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 26, 2023

—@RonDeSantis: Casey and I were shocked to hear the news coming out of Lewiston, Maine. While the facts are still coming in, this could be another example of a failure of our nation’s mental health system. We are praying for those injured, the comfort of the families of the victims, and the law enforcement officers who are working to bring this evil individual to justice.

—@RonDeSantis: Today’s GDP numbers are reflective of the wider (President Joe) Biden economy — inflated. Much of last quarter’s growth was driven by unsustainable government spending and monetary policy. In reality, consumer confidence is falling, inflation is still nearly double the average of the last 30 years, our oil reserves are at a 40-year low, auto loan delinquencies and credit card debt are near all-time highs, and more Americans are forced to take on multiple jobs to cover basic expenses. Bidenflation is killing the average American’s bottom line, and things will only get worse in the months ahead as credit dries up and gas prices increase even further because of Biden’s anti-energy policies.

—@VoteRandyFine: Why did it take me endorsing @realDonaldTrump to get you to take action? I gave you all of this on October 9th. I have the texts. All I got back was a bunch of handwringing. While I am glad it is happening now, it is sad that you couldn’t do the right thing because it was the right thing and only did it to minimize the political fallout of today’s events.

—@Jason_Garcia: When deciding who to believe on this, it’s worth noting that Randy Fine is willing to speak on the record while Ron DeSantis‘ office is hiding behind some anonymous “senior official close to the Governor.”

—@JacobOgles: In a roomful of @UCF students, likely none of them homeowners, there’s great concern with insurance rates, which the students see as a chief reason rents are rising in Central Florida.

—@FinchWalker: One member resigned from Brevard’s book committee via email, saying: “When individuals are unwilling to ‘listen’ to one another, actually speak to make themselves heard rather than listen to one another, everyone loses. In this case, it is the students of Brevard County schools.”

—@srl: Judges have now found that Republicans in Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida all used their redistricting power to discriminate against Black voters after the 2020 Census.

—@sabah_h: I worry about how much trauma we are collectively exposed to as a society and how we never really process that trauma because by the time we want to, something else awful consumes us and we don’t prioritize mental health care.

— DAYS UNTIL —

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit — 1; Apple launch event to announce new MacBook laptops — 3; Suncoast Tiger Bay Club hosts ‘Evening with the Tigers’ — 12; 2023 Florida Chamber Mental Health Innovation Summit — 13; ‘The Marvels′ premieres — 15; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 21; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 26; 2023 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 26; ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ premieres — 27; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 33; Florida TaxWatch’s 2023 Government Productivity Awards Ceremony — 40; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 48; Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ premieres — 56; Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ premieres — 59; Matt Dixon’s ‘Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis ― the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)’ released — 74; 2024 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In and reception — 74; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 74; 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards — 80; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 81; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 99; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 102; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 120; Michigan Democratic Primary — 122; Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 129; Super Tuesday — 130; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 134; 2024 Oscars — 136; Georgia Democratic Primary — 137; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 141; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 196; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 205; Republican National Convention begins — 259; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 263; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 272; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 273; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 303; Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 347; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 359; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 420; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 476; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 555; ‘Moana’ premieres — 611; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 785; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 916; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 939; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,152; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,291; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,247; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,610.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis’ affordable housing director Mike DiNapoli resigns” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — DiNapoli stepped down a day before the Florida Housing Finance Corp. Board of Directors was set to fire or reinstate him.

The resignation ends months of drama since DeSantis chose the former New York financial adviser to lead the housing corporation, an independent state entity that oversees and distributes billions of state and federal affordable housing dollars.

In July, the corporation’s Board Chair placed DiNapoli on paid leave while its inspector general investigated allegations that he was abusive and sexist.

A month later, DeSantis reinstated DiNapoli, with a spokesperson saying the investigation had “found nothing to justify the placement of Mr. DiNapoli on administrative leave.”

In September, the corporation’s inspector general, Chris Hirst, presented his investigation to the Board, reporting that employees alleged DiNapoli screamed at staff, made sexist comments, talked about their weight and threatened their jobs.

The Board then placed him on leave a second time, prompting a DeSantis administration official to call the inspector general report a “media hit piece.” DeSantis’ Press Secretary, Jeremy Redfern, blasted the Board, mostly made up of DeSantis appointees, as members of the “deep state” who lacked the “ability to sort fact from fiction.”

— THE TRAIL —

“Trump-skeptical GOP rainmakers are taking another look at Donald Trump” via Matt Dixon, Katherine Doyle, Brian Schwartz and Jonathan Allen of NBC News — “There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump will be the nominee of our party,” said Ed Broyhill, a longtime GOP donor who was Trump’s North Carolina finance Chair in 2020. “The grassroots are a solid foundation for Donald Trump.” Earlier this year, Broyhill was considering supporting other candidates, like DeSantis or Pence. But he is now firmly a Trump supporter. Broyhill is part of a notable slice of donors who helped fund Trump’s first two presidential campaigns but were, for various reasons, at least considering alternatives in the 2024 primaries. However, members of the group have started to write checks once again for Trump in recent months. “Why? It is easy; I want to win,” said a GOP donor who has been a significant Trump supporter in the past but was looking at supporting other candidates, including DeSantis and (Sen. Tim) Scott.

“DeSantis tries to lure Trump onto debate stage” via Seth McLaughlin of The Washington Times — DeSantis is trying to bait Trump into entering the debates by saying Trump has lost his fastball and feels entitled to win the nomination. Scrambling to make up ground on Trump, DeSantis says the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination “owes it to the voters to show up” onstage Nov. 8 in Miami and in the subsequent debates. DeSantis said he’s even “willing to allow him to bring his teleprompter.”

“DeSantis reaches a new low in Pennsylvania, with 14% support in GOP Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis has asserted a cultural affinity with Pennsylvania, but the state’s Republicans seem to be saying they want Trump as President. The new Franklin & Marshall (F&M) Poll shows the former President with 55% support, his high-water mark by far in this outfit’s polling. DeSantis, at 14%, is at his lowest point since F&M’s first poll of this field in April 2023, before his formal launch. Back then, Trump only led DeSantis 40% to 34%. But with this poll as with so many others, the prospect of a DeSantis campaign apparently was more exciting than the reality for Republican voters. By the time this survey was in the field in August, Trump’s lead had tripled from the Spring’s 6-point spread to a 39% to 21% advantage.

“DeSantis falls to 8% nationally, tied with Nikki Haley in second place” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new national poll of Republican Presidential Primary preferences is the worst yet for DeSantis. The McLaughlin and Associates survey of 449 likely voters shows DeSantis at 8% in the polls, 47 points behind Trump. More worrisome for DeSantis is that the field is closing in on him in the survey, fielded from Oct. 22 through Oct. 26. DeSantis is tied with Haley in second place, the latest evidence that Haley is competing for primacy as the Trump alternative in the race. Meanwhile, two other names are marginally behind Haley and DeSantis.

“Ahead of Florida-Georgia football game, DeSantis buried the Gators in campaign speeches” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The football game once called the World’s Largest Cocktail Party is headed to Jacksonville Saturday, but DeSantis seemingly doesn’t expect it to be much of a contest. DeSantis already has gone on record suggesting that he expects the Florida Gators, who enter the contest with a respectable 5-2 record, to have problems matching the Georgia Bulldogs. “I will say, as somebody who was born and raised in Florida, the Florida-Georgia game was a little easier lift for us back in the day than it is now. And you Georgians know what I mean,” said DeSantis. “We’ve done better on almost everything policy-wise. I can point out many things. College football has not necessarily been one of them. So, we’re trying to turn the corner,” DeSantis added.





— MORE 2024 —

“Judge rules Georgia’s political maps must be redrawn before 2024 Elections” via Amy B Wang of The Washington Post — A federal judge has struck down Georgia’s political district maps and ordered state lawmakers to redraw them by Dec. 8, in a win for voting rights activists who argued that the state’s maps dilute the power of Black voters. In a ruling issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones wrote that Georgia’s congressional and state legislative maps, which were redrawn by Republican lawmakers in 2021, violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and that Black voters in Georgia have “suffered significant harm.” The 2021 maps also cannot be used in any future elections.

“Republicans float a quiet conspiracy theory that Joe Biden won’t be on the ballot” via Matt Dixon, Dasha Burns and Alex Tabet of NBC News — Biden announced in April that he is running for re-election. His campaign and its fundraising entities have a combined $91 million in the bank, and he has hired key political staffers to help helm his 2024 re-election campaign. He has no serious opposition that threatens to kick him off his party’s ballot. So, he will obviously be the Democratic nominee for President, right? Right? Though no incumbent President has declined to seek a second term since Lyndon Johnson in 1969, there is an unfounded conversation among a faction on the political right that goes something like this: Democratic power brokers will intervene at the last minute to replace a weakened 80-year-old Biden with someone else as the party’s nominee.

“Dean Phillips’ Primary challenge of Biden will face many obstacles” via Meryl Kornfield, Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post — Political scion Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as a Democrat could have spelled trouble for Biden, but his decision to run as an independent made his candidacy at least as much of a problem for Republicans in the short-term. Progressive scholar Cornel West left the Green Party to similarly run as an independent, mucking up his ability to get his name on the ballot. And Democratic groups have moved to squash a third-party ticket supported by centrist organization No Labels.

“Tim Scott tests his campaign on a mostly Black audience — to mixed reviews” via Nnamdi Egwuonwu of NBC News — Scott’s staunch focus on winning over Republicans in early-voting states means he has spoken to predominantly White audiences at nearly all of his campaign events. That changed this week in Chicago, where Scott, a Senator from South Carolina, delivered a campaign speech before a mostly Black group of prospective voters, testing his messaging on a group that’s typically skeptical of the Republican Party and remained skeptical after it heard what Scott had to say, attendees said in interviews.

Who knew? — “Larry Elder drops out of 2024 GOP Primary, backs Trump” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — Elder is suspending his 2024 campaign for the White House and has endorsed Trump as the party nominee. “As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign,” Elder said in a statement announcing the end of his campaign. “Now that I am exiting the race,” he continued. “I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for President of the United States.”

“Prosecutors withdraw second subpoena in Trump fundraising inquiry” via Alan Feuer and Maggie Haberman of the Tampa Bay Times — Federal prosecutors have quietly withdrawn a subpoena seeking records from Trump’s 2020 campaign as part of their investigation into whether Trump’s political and fundraising operations committed any crimes as he sought to stay in power after he lost the election, according to two people familiar with the matter. The decision this week by the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith, to effectively kill the subpoena to the Trump campaign came on the heels of the withdrawal of a similar subpoena to Save America, the political action committee that was formed by Trump’s aides shortly after he lost the race in 2020.

“Trump fraud trial: Judge finds Trump’s testimony was ‘hollow and untrue’” via Peter Charalambous and Aaron Katersky of ABC News — Trump is on trial in New York in a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House. Trump, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decadelong scheme in which they used “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” to inflate Trump’s net worth in order get more favorable loan terms. The trial comes after the judge in the case ruled in a partial summary judgment that Trump had submitted “fraudulent valuations” for his assets, leaving the trial to determine additional actions and what penalty, if any, the defendants should receive.

“Donald Trump Jr. goes after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Iowa appearance” via Alex Tabet of NBC News — It was junior-on-junior warfare at Trump’s Iowa campaign headquarters on Thursday afternoon. Trump Jr. said Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 candidacy was a ploy by the Democrats when he was asked about the independent’s campaign by a Trump volunteer. “It legitimately always felt like it was a Democrat plant to hurt the Trump thing,” Trump Jr. said to a crowd of about 40 Iowans volunteering for the Trump campaign, adding, “He wouldn’t be there if the Democrats didn’t want him.”

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis says Florida helped send weapons to Israel — a move that could boost him in the GOP Primary” via Adriana Gomez of The Associated Press — DeSantis said he’s arranged to send drones, weapons and ammunition to Israel as it prepares for an incursion of Gaza in response to Hamas’ attack. It’s the latest official response DeSantis has taken to back Israel as he competes in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary. Florida has sent cargo planes with health care supplies, drones, body armor and helmets, said Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office. The Governor’s Office said it acted at the request of Israel’s consul general in Miami. Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the consul general, initially said Thursday he did not request drones, body armor or helmets, nor had he talked to the Governor about help getting weapons or ammunition through private parties.

“Israeli official clarifies Florida’s role in weapons shipment after DeSantis’ claims” via Ana Ceballos and Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — Israel’s consul general in Miami clarified DeSantis’ role in facilitating a claimed transfer of weapons and ammunition to Israel, telling McClatchy that he asked DeSantis’ office, among other parties, to provide final clearance for a private shipment of weapons parts in the early days of the war with Hamas. DeSantis’ office and presidential campaign said earlier in the day that he had helped ship weapons and drones to Israel at the consulate’s request without providing details. In an interview, the consul general, Elbaz-Starinsky, said that a private donation of rifle inserts and other parts was scheduled to be sent on a commercial El Al flight within the first week of the war but that a final bureaucratic approval was necessary to get the shipment on the plane.

—”DeSantis urging U.S. Supreme Court to step in on Florida’s fight over drag shows” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“DeSantis says Maine mass murder ‘could be another example’ of failed mental health system” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the wake of a gunman’s rampage through Lewiston, Maine, that has left at least 18 people dead according to The Associated Press, DeSantis isn’t blaming unfettered access to guns, and is instead assigning culpability to a lack of psychological help for the murderer. “While the facts are still coming in, this could be another example of a failure of our nation’s mental health system,” DeSantis posted to social media. For DeSantis, who signed a permitless carry law just this year in Florida, the muted response is just the latest in a series of reactions to mass murders where he offered little commentary on the weapons themselves.

“DeSantis says ‘involuntary commitment,’ not red flag laws, would have stopped Maine mass murder” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis says that the murder of 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, likely would have been avoided if the killer had been locked in a mental hospital, but that red flag laws like Florida’s wouldn’t have helped avert the tragedy. DeSantis argued for “involuntary commitment” and not “red flag” laws as the mechanism that would have stopped Robert Card, the U.S. Army Reservist who authorities say shot up a bowling alley before heading to a nearby bar to shoot at more people. “I mean, I think he obviously was a well-trained individual. There were these flags when he was training; he did go to the hospital. I think the question is why wasn’t he committed? Beyond that. We’ll probably figure out going forward. But clearly, this is a guy that’s very dangerous because he’s got the training and then he seems to have had a breakdown,” DeSantis told Kaitlan Collins.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden meets with new Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House to discuss aid for Israel and Ukraine” via Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press — Biden met with new House Speaker Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the White House on Thursday to discuss his request for nearly $106 billion for Israel, Ukraine and other national security needs. Johnson has shown little interest in providing additional money from Congress to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. Biden met briefly with Johnson and with Jeffries before the House leaders joined a classified briefing with other congressional lawmakers on the assistance package. “It was a productive meeting,” Johnson told reporters. “I enjoyed my visit with the President.”

“Could Johnson, the new House Speaker, undermine the 2024 Election?” via Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — Ever since Johnson assumed office on Wednesday, a question has been on Democrats’ minds: Could the elevation of Johnson, who worked in league with Trump in trying to undermine the 2020 Election results, allow him to succeed in 2024 where he failed the last time? The speakership, which is second in line to the presidency, comes with broad powers over the functioning of the House. And Johnson, a constitutional lawyer whose stature in his party has grown with his election to the top post, could try again to interfere. But there are several reasons that Johnson’s new job alone would not allow him special powers to overturn the will of the voters unilaterally.

“U.S. House Republicans eye stopgap funding measure to head off shutdown risk” via Richard Cowan and David Morgan of Reuters — Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday were debating their next move on how to avert a partial government shutdown next month, with one prominent lawmaker saying they needed to agree quickly on a “path forward.” Newly installed Speaker Johnson was floating the possibility of extending funding through mid-January or mid-April to give lawmakers more time to negotiate 12 separate bills funding the government through the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, 2024.

“Florida leaders pass on Biden’s solar panels for low-income families” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida leaders passed on a chance to secure up to $400 million in federal money to help low-income households install solar panels, disregarding an initiative by the Biden administration to promote clean energy in disadvantaged communities. Florida is among a handful of states that didn’t apply for the federal government’s $7 billion “Solar for All” competition. DeSantis and his Republican allies are hurting Floridians by not seeking federal money that could help lower energy bills, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto said.

“Rick Scott warns Hamas terror could come across the Mexican border” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Could a porous Southern Border lead to terror attacks in the United States similar to those in Israel earlier this month? Scott isn’t counting it out, saying that there has never been a danger to the United States like there is right now. “I’m scared to death of who’s coming into our country over the last three years. We saw it didn’t take a lot of people and it didn’t take a lot of money to do what Hamas did in Israel,” Scott said during a radio interview on the Clay and Buck Show. The Senator posed rhetorical questions to illustrate his point.

“Maxwell Frost, Daniel Webster want to close gaps on sending hurricane alerts” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Most people who die in hurricanes are senior citizens. Now, U.S. Reps. Frost and Webster want to review what can be done to prevent those deaths. The Fixing Gaps in Hurricane Preparedness Act would task the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with conducting a review on how to better communicate storm preparedness to specific populations. The legislation focuses on how better to meet the needs of seniors, people with disabilities, non-English speakers, and rural and urban populations.

“Was all the Speaker drama worth it? Matt Gaetz’s latest fundraising appeal says yes.” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Twenty-two days ago, U.S. Rep. Gaetz pulled off the historic ouster of a sitting House Speaker. Was it worth it? A campaign fundraising email sent out by Gaetz immediately after Johnson’s election as Speaker suggests it was. “The Swamp lost today, friends. And the American People WON!” Gaetz wrote. “I know one thing — there’s not a single conservative in America who won’t appreciate the new direction we’re headed under our new leadership.”

“Who is Rep. Byron Donalds? He could be a rising star after Speaker bid” via Steven Lemongello of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — U.S. Rep. Johnson has finally been elected House Speaker on Wednesday, but before that happened one name kept coming up through rounds of GOP voting: Donalds. Donalds, a sophomore Congressman from Southwest Florida, has gained national prominence over the last year, including getting votes in the first election for Speaker in January and being widely considered a potential candidate for Governor in 2026. The telegenic Black Republican from Naples could be the candidate the Democrats least want to face as they attempt to recapture the Governor’s Mansion after nearly three decades out of power, political analysts said, especially compared with another frequently mentioned possibility, the incendiary Gaetz.

“New York House Republicans forcing a vote to expel George Santos” via Rebecca Kaplan, Kyle Stewart and Dareh Gregorian of NBC News — New York House Republicans moved to force a vote on whether to expel their embattled and indicted colleague Rep. Santos from Congress. The privileged resolution offered by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito means the House must vote on the resolution within two legislative days. A two-thirds majority vote would be needed to expel the Congressman, who’s scheduled to be arraigned on Friday on a superseding indictment in his federal fraud case. The resolution, which says that “George Santos is not fit to serve” as a Congressman, was read on the House floor by D’Esposito late Thursday afternoon.

Swing State Florida? National Dems think so — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) isn’t giving up on Florida just yet. There have been widespread reports of the DSCC’s “Republican accountability program” in the Sunshine State and others, including Texas. The news comes as GOP U.S. Sen. Scott gears up for re-election. According to DSCC Executive Director Christie Roberts, Scott and other Senators, namely Texas’ Ted Cruz, have exhibited “self-serving politics and … toxic policy agendas” such that their races are “prime offensive opportunities for Senate Democrats,” reports NBC. So, expect the junior Senator to catch some heat from the DSCC’s investment, reportedly in the seven-figure range across 10 states.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida orders pro-Palestinian student group off its university campuses” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The head of Florida’s university system has directed schools to disband campus chapters of a pro-Palestinian student group he alleges are in “support of terrorism.” In a letter to the state’s 12 university presidents, State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said the Florida chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine “must be deactivated.” A spokesperson for DeSantis said the Governor directed that the University of Florida and the University of South Florida remove the groups immediately. He said that a “tool kit” released by the group described the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel as “the resistance” and “unequivocally states: ‘Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement.’”

—“DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in honor of victims of tragedy in Lewiston, Maine” via RedBroward

“Dual insurance crises hitting Florida customers with no end in sight” via Casey Albritton of ABC Action News — Everyone in the state of Florida is familiar with the ongoing property insurance crisis. But another type of insurance has started to see rates that are leaving Floridians in an unaffordable state. According to data from Kelley Blue Book, Florida has seen car insurance rates rise 30% over the last year. “Unbelievably. I can’t believe I’m paying that much for insurance … and I have two different vehicles, I have an RV as well as my car, and I’m really paying a lot of insurance,” said Patrece Colburn, who lives in Pinellas County. “The bottom line is a lot more than any of us were expecting,” she said.

—”Still waiting for those cheaper prescription drugs from Canada? It could take a while longer” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Here’s why Floridians, more than other Americans, believe climate change is real” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Floridians, more than other Americans, believe climate change is actually happening. They also want the government to do something about it. FAU’s Center for Environmental Studies (CES) found that 90% of Floridians believe climate change is underway, whereas only 74% of Americans as a whole think climate change is happening. One showed that close to 90% of Americans surveyed said they’d experienced extreme weather in the past five years. Of that 90%, 75% think climate change is at least partially responsible, and 74% think climate change is happening, though they disagree as to the causes.

Simply Healthcare 100% trained for 100 Percent Club — Simply Healthcare announced this week that its entire team is now trained as part of its commitment to the 100 Percent Club, an initiative launched by Attorney General Ashley Moody that encourages organizations to take proactive steps to end human trafficking. The training helps employees recognize the signs of human trafficking and how to report it. Simply said the training will help it “safely and effectively protect the well-being of our members.” The company added, “We encourage other organizations to join us in this crucial mission to #endhumantrafficking!”

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Debbie Wasserman Schultz passes $1M fundraising mark in bid for 11th term” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Wasserman Schultz passed the $1 million mark for fundraising this cycle in her third quarter report — a milestone it took her five quarters to reach in the previous election cycle. This time, the Weston Democrat has three Republicans vying to meet her in the General Election in November. But she’s handily beating them all in the money race. Carla Spalding, a U.S. Navy veteran, is Wasserman Schultz’s closest competitor in raising the green to represent Florida’s 25th Congressional District. But Spalding, mounting her third attempt to unseat the 10-term Congresswoman, is falling behind her fundraising pace set during her 2022 bid. Even though she came closer to her in vote totals in 2022 than her first try, Wasserman Schultz won 55.1% of the vote. Three quarters into the 2022 Election cycle, Spalding had raised about $891,000 in her bid, compared to the $332,000 she raised so far this time around.

Happening Saturday — Early voting starts in the Special Primary Election in House District 35 in Orange and Osceola counties. Gov. DeSantis called for the Special Election after former Rep. Fred Hawkins was appointed South Florida State College president. The Special General Election is Jan. 16.

“Dem, GOP candidates in HD 118 Special Election post high 5-figure gains in Q3” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Two candidates in a Special Election for the open seat representing House District 118 amassed high five-figure sums in the third quarter of 2023. With Election Day a little more than a month away, it’s crunchtime for Democratic former Miami-Dade Community Council member Johnny Farias and Republican lawyer Mike Redondo. Both have the support of their respective state parties, but only one enjoyed help from his party in Q3. Redondo, a first-time candidate for public office, raised about $96,000 between July 1 and Sept. 30 between his campaign account and political committee, The Right Path for Florida. He also received about $63,000 worth of in-kind aid from the Florida GOP for research, political consulting, campaign staff, media production and polling.

“Alexcia Cox passes $100K raised in 4-person race to succeed PBC State Attorney Dave Aronberg” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office Deputy Chief Assistant Cox is in the lead in a four-person money race to succeed her boss, Palm Beach County State Attorney Aronberg. Her campaign reports she’s raised more than $100,000 since launching her campaign to be the county’s top prosecutor in mid-June. Official filings show she raised $94,000 as of the last reporting period that ended Sept. 30. She’s firmly in the lead for collecting donations among four Democrats who have filed for the job that Aronberg is vacating after serving 12 years.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“In a crowded race for Miami-Dade Sheriff, some want to recruit Miami’s ousted Chief” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — There are 14 people running for Miami-Dade County Sheriff, but a new website is seeking another candidate: former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo. Backed by filmmaker Billy Corben with encouragement from a Democratic pollster and others, draftchiefacevedo.com seeks to drum up support for Acevedo as a vindicated anti-corruption crusader ready to lead county law enforcement. “To have the Sheriff that was run out of town ride back into town — that’s a very exciting prospect,” Corben said. Acevedo accused City Commissioners of firing him in 2021 after six months on the job over his reform efforts, including targeting corruption within the Miami government.

“Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes seeks re-election against long shot challenger” via Alyssa Johnson of the Miami Herald — This November, Miami Commissioner Reyes is asking voters to once again elect him to represent the city’s District 4, saying he deserves another four years to focus on problems like flooding and the rising cost of housing. First elected in 2017 after six failed campaigns over three decades, Reyes, 79, has devoted his time in office to housing initiatives, expanding parks and solidifying infrastructure, like water drainage in flood-prone neighborhoods. “When I was elected, I had a plan,” Reyes said. “We should improve the quality of life of the neighborhoods and protect the neighborhoods, and I’m going to continue doing that.” The district includes Flagami, Coral Way, Silver Bluff, Shenandoah and Auburndale.

“‘The community didn’t want me’: Randy Fine discusses failed candidacy for FAU president” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — State Rep. Fine applied for the job of Florida Atlantic University president after the Governor’s Office assured Fine he was a shoo-in, only to discover those at FAU had other plans, the lawmaker said. DeSantis’ office said in March that Fine would make a good president of FAU, but the decision was ultimately up to a search committee and the Board of Trustees at FAU. When the search committee announced three finalists on July 5 for the Board of Trustees to consider, Fine wasn’t one of them. “The community didn’t want me,” Fine said. “I don’t think it has anything to do with me. I think they don’t want a conservative non-academic.”

“More Miami-Dade families signed up for vouchers, but majority were private school students” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — When DeSantis signed into law one of the nation’s largest school choice programs in March, he said the move would enable “every single student in the state of Florida” to get a taxpayer-funded education voucher or savings account. But data from Miami-Dade County Public Schools show that while the number of students who obtained a voucher did increase this school year, most students who obtained a voucher were already enrolled in private schools. Last school year, 43,301 students in Miami-Dade County used a tax credit or scholarship to attend a private school. This school year, the number rose to 56,970, an increase of nearly 13,700, the organization said.

“Fort Lauderdale recovers half of $1.2M stolen in scam” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale was scammed out of $1.2 million last month but has since recovered nearly half the money, City Manager Greg Chavarria says. So far, the city has gotten $612,504.64 back from a bank after a city employee sent $1.2 million to a scammer pretending to work for a local construction firm, Chavarria said. “The investigation remains very active,” Chavarria said. “We expect to recover additional funds as our law enforcement partners continue progress with the case.” A scammer pretending to work for Moss Construction — the company under contract to build Fort Lauderdale’s new police headquarters — sent an email to Fort Lauderdale requesting an Automated Clearing House electronic funds transfer.

“Brightline launches search for Treasure Coast station site in Martin, St. Lucie” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — After years of debate, legal maneuvering and speculation, Brightline has begun looking at potential sites for a Treasure Coast station. The company, which touts itself as “the nation’s only provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity passenger rail,” estimates the new station would be completed by the first quarter of 2028, according to its guidelines for developers. Brightline began scheduled passenger service along its 235-mile route — through the Treasure Coast en route between downtown Miami and Orlando International Airport — on Sept. 22, but had yet to announce a station in the area. Even from that first day, Brightline CEO Michael Reininger said the Treasure Coast was next. Now, that station is one step closer to reality.

“Lauderhill firefighters battle fire at engine in their own station; cause under investigation” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck caught on fire at the station, officials say, but the blaze and the location are coincidental. According to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Levy, a fire crew returned from a call on a different truck to see Engine 30 on fire at the station, Fire Station 30. The crew that uses Engine 30 was inside the fire station at the time, located in the 4000 block of Northwest 16th Street. The returning crew went inside and told everyone, Levy said. They called for additional help from other Lauderhill fire stations and were able to contain the fire using fire extinguishers until a truck from a neighboring zone arrived.

“Can candidate present city proclamations? Ethics chief says it should stop in Miami Beach” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Before a fashion show at the SLS South Beach last July as part of Miami Swim Week, Michael Gongora took to the stage to present the event’s organizers with an official proclamation from the city of Miami Beach. A speaker introduced Gongora as the former Vice Mayor and “future Mayor” of Miami Beach, then handed him the microphone, according to a clip posted on social media. “On behalf of the city of Miami Beach, we are excited to welcome you back to the SLS for this great show,” Gongora told the crowd. Gongora, a former City Commissioner, was a candidate for Miami Beach Mayor at the time and had been out of office since late 2021.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Controversial ex-Georgetown administrator appointed as new Florida Polytech Trustee” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — One of DeSantis’ appointees to the Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees left his Georgetown University Law School position after a kerfuffle involving his posts regarding a Supreme Court nominee. Ilya Shapiro, who was an administrator at the law school, is one of five new appointees to the school’s Board of Trustees. As far as educational philosophy, Shapiro seems to fit the bill when it comes to the Governor’s announced “war on woke.” Shapiro had previously been tapped to become Executive Director for the Georgetown Law School’s Center for the Constitution. But as a Supreme Court seat opened, Shapiro tweeted that he preferred Sri Srinivasan to fill the seat.

“New Orlando Health program offers hospital aftercare to reduce readmissions” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — In a bid to reduce hospital readmissions, Orlando Health opened a second outpatient center intended for patients who need follow-up care soon after leaving the hospital but can’t find it. Orlando Health Support Team for Aftercare and Resources (STAR) Outpatient Centers step in when these patients don’t have a primary care doctor, or are unable to get in to see another doctor within seven days of discharge, said Dr. Ashley Dlugokienski, medical director of the centers. Care at these centers is available to Orlando Health patients with or without insurance through referrals. “This has just been a long time coming,” Dlugokienski said.

“Lawmakers hear calls for more hurricane aid, vaccine ‘injuries’ study, election security” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Florida lawmakers who represent Volusia County partook in the annual tradition of sitting and listening to local government leaders, social service providers and citizens thank them, thank them some more and then ask them for help. More recovery assistance for victims of the 2022 storms Ian and Nicole, a study of what residents called coronavirus-related vaccine-induced illnesses, air conditioning in prisons. And funding. Lots of funding. Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower told the Volusia County legislative delegation he’s thankful lawmakers have been there for the local governments and their residents since the storms caused at least $858 million in damage.

“Can Grand Canal prove dredging muck a good bang for the buck?” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Dredging up the past can get messy — and costly — especially in the Indian River Lagoon. So as the price and time to get muck out from the Grand Canal area mounts, so do questions about the calculus of future environmental dredging efforts. Dredging in Florida coastal waters typically just deepens channels. Waterfront property values soar as a result, economists say. But the Grand Canal and other lagoon dredging projects were sold with a different means to make homes worth more: improve water quality. There are a few skeptics, but lately the dredge vacuuming up decades of dead, rotted plants from these clouded waters have delivered a few hints of hope — an occasional splash of baitfish or birds.

“onePulse Board of Trustees Chair resigns amid fallout over memorial plans” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — The Chair of the onePulse Foundation Board of Trustees is resigning following the fallout of the nonprofit’s inability to build a memorial at the site of the Pulse tragedy where 49 people were killed seven years ago. In a statement, the foundation said Chair Earl Crittenden Jr. is stepping away from his role to allow the foundation to move forward in accomplishing its mission and providing assistance needed to help the community realize a national Pulse memorial. His last day will be Tuesday. “I am very proud of what this organization has accomplished in the last six-and-a-half years,” said Crittenden in the statement.

“Disney: Park animals get pumpkin treats for healthy reasons” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — In the buildup to National Pumpkin Day, Walt Disney World created pumpkin-based treats for some full-time residents of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Is pumpkin-spice mania spreading in the animal kingdom? “Some of our animals may like the smell of pumpkin spice. I haven’t witnessed this myself. But I’ve heard that the tigers like pumpkin spice,” said Shannon Livingston, an animal nutritionist at Disney World. “We use a lot of scents and different spices, kind of as sensory enrichment for animals. They don’t eat it, but we use it to change up how their environment is, and some of the smells they like. And some of the smells they don’t like,” she said.

— LOCAL: TB —

“City of St. Pete, Hines developers release new details on new Rays Stadium” via Casey Albritton of ABC Action News — The City of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, and the Hines and Tampa Bay Rays developers are now releasing details on the new Rays ballpark. Thursday’s City Council meeting presentation shows how the new stadium will benefit the community over the next 30 years. Leaders are getting a plan together with a new stadium in the works, releasing new details Thursday about what the new stadium will look like. That includes building 1,200 affordable housing units for people who make between $30,000 and $73,000 a year … and at least 3,800 market-rate units. The presentation predicts that 44,000 jobs will be created from the project, breaking down how much medical, retail, and office space will be available. “It is a great day in St. Pete. A day where the sun is shining on a future of inclusive progress for our city,” said Ken Welch, St. Petersburg Mayor.

“St. Petersburg City Council meets Thursday to talk Rays deal publicly” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Petersburg City Council members get their first official crack at weighing in on a proposal to replace Tropicana Field and redevelop the land around it on Thursday. City officials have prepared a 113-page presentation complete with filled-out documents that provide the City Council with more details about the ballpark and the surrounding redevelopment known as the Historic Gas Plant District. To have a ballpark ready by Opening Day 2028, a schedule in the presentation shows that designing the ballpark and infrastructure would have to begin next month, with the city approving agreements in March so construction can start in November 2024.

“911 calls for evacuation in Pinellas during Hurricane Idalia convey fear, regret” via Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times — As Hurricane Idalia pushed storm surge onto Redington Beach, a man dialed 911 for the third time that morning. “I’m stuck, I need to be evacuated,” the caller told a dispatcher, his voice quavering in a rapid-fire string of sentences. “I’ve called a couple of times. I just need to know what’s going on, if I need to try to swim out of here.” “I need you to take a breath, OK?” the dispatcher told him. The call was one of dozens the county’s 911 center received from people seeking help evacuating as Idalia barreled north through the Gulf of Mexico.

“Officials tweak South St. Pete business development program” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — While a new initiative that fosters South St. Petersburg small businesses found success — with 95% of the inaugural cohort completing the program — city officials have identified areas for improvement. The South St. Petersburg CRA (Community Redevelopment Area) Microfund program awarded $440,000 to 53 participants. In addition to much-needed funding, 96% said their business acumen increased throughout the four-month course, which ended in September. City Council members comprising the Economic and Workforce Development Committee heard the program’s accomplishments and growing pains Thursday. Tracey Smith, small business liaison manager, expressed her excitement for the first cohort. “This is the map of who was funded and look how it was spread out so evenly within the CRA,” Smith said. “You could not have asked for anything better than this.”

“The Pinellas beaches issue that won’t go away: short-term rentals” via Jerry Stockfisch of the Tampa Bay Times — Redington Beach Mayor David Will recently led a roomful of his fellow municipal officials and a few state lawmakers through a crash course in short-term rentals and the related topic of home rule. The issue has haunted beach communities in Pinellas for years, as thousands of residences have been repurposed and the state Legislature has whittled away at the state’s “home rule” concept, through which the state constitution recognizes that municipalities can enact their own ordinances and self-govern. In the Monday gathering, Will pointed out that the Legislature prohibited local governments from regulating vacation rentals in 2011, then under significant backlash, it backpedaled a bit in 2014 to the status quo.

“Rebecca Bays says Citrus County immigration resolution puts target on county’s back” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Commissioner Diana Finegan called it little more than an opinion from Citrus County. Commissioner Bays saw something far more nefarious. Citrus County, which has no immigration issue to speak of, now finds itself embroiled in a political debate over Finegan’s planned resolution calling on the Governor to protect Florida’s borders. Finegan, in her first year as Commissioner from Homosassa, initially proposed a resolution earlier this month that called on DeSantis to send out the militia to “repel the invasion” of immigrants.

“Tampa Edition named among the world’s best by Fodor’s Travel” via Pam Huff of the Tampa Business Journal — Tampa’s first luxury-branded hotel-condo has received a nod from Fodor’s Travel. Tampa Edition is one of 60 hotels named to Fodor’s Finest: The Most Incredible Hotels in the World list. Fodor’s has been making travel recommendations for over 85 years. Twenty hotels from North America were nominated, and Tampa Edition is the only Florida hotel on the list. Earlier this year, the hotel was also named to Travel + Leisure’s best new hotels list. Tampa Edition opened to residents in 2022. It has 172 boutique hotel rooms and 38 Edition brand condos.

“Tampa General Hospital, USF partner to expand medical training and strengthen health care workforce” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital (TGH), along with the University of South Florida’s (USF) Morsani College of Medicine, is launching a new medical residency training program in anesthesiology. The program has received Council for Graduate Medical Education accreditation. Residents in the four-year program will work at Tampa General Hospital and its satellite locations throughout the Tampa Bay region, with training from USF Health faculty. Recruitment for the inaugural class is already underway, Tampa General and USF announced Wednesday.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Internal email confirms Northwest Florida court hackers obtained employee tax documents” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — Florida’s 1st Judicial Circuit, which covers Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties, have been dealing with a cybersecurity breach in their administrative system since early October. An internal email that says law enforcement confirmed the attack compromised employee tax forms and other sensitive documents. “One of our employees discovered that her W-4 form, and another employee’s W-4 form, were on the ‘dark web,’” the internal email states. “A photo of another employee’s driver’s license is on the dark web, along with a Peoples First ID number.”

“Jacksonville celebrates pride, drag amid anti-LGBT policies” via Alexandra Mansfield of The Florida Times-Union — From perfecting the swipe of liquid eyeliner to striking each pose on beat, a lot of precision is involved in the art of drag. Steph Alford, who is better known locally by the drag name Amnesia, started performing in February 2022. Amnesia said she has always been a fan of fashion and makeup and held both as a special interest since she was little. She started performing drag after her brother died to heal those “difficult emotions and process grief.” “Drag didn’t make things perfect, but it really did help,” she said.

“Inspector general renews scrutiny of Clara White, Council-connected nonprofit” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The city’s Office of Inspector General is re-examining the Clara White Mission, a nonprofit run by City Council member Ju’Coby Pittman, revisiting a case it had shelved in late 2021 after learning the organization was the subject of a now-closed federal grand jury investigation. The federal case, which centered around accusations of financial mismanagement, was closed in October last year, according to Curtis Fallgatter, an attorney for the nonprofit. Pittman’s Clara White has continued receiving city funding, including grants approved directly by Pittman’s colleagues on the City Council.

“Activists demand Tallahassee Commission condemn ‘fascist,’ ‘apartheid’ Israel” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Progressive activists from the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and Florida State’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society flooded the Tallahassee City Commission meeting on Wednesday, demanding a resolution for no aid or support to Israel. Students and members of the community spoke during a public comment period for nearly an hour on why the city should introduce a resolution that condemns the “genocidal state of Israel.” “We are at a pivotal moment of our life where we have to see, years from now, what side of history we will be on,” said Regina Joseph, Tallahassee Community Action Committee’s president.

“Perry calling on London to save Foley paper mill and thousands of jobs” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — The small town of Perry, Florida will send a representative to a November conference in London in the hopes of finding a buyer for the Foley paper mill in a bid to save 525 mill jobs and up to another 1,500 in the North Florida logging industry. The annual London Pulp Week Symposium attracts the international pulp industry to discuss the latest news related to extracting pulp from trees and processing it into thousands of consumer goods from fluffy bathroom tissues to flat-screen televisions. The Taylor County Economic Development Authority thinks the industry insiders from places like Brazil, China, Norway, India and elsewhere gathering in London would find the Foley mill an attractive buy if they knew it was for sale.

“Split Gainesville Commission ban open containers, create ‘entertainment districts’” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-3 Thursday to ban open containers of alcohol on most city streets, citing safety and gun violence as their main concern. The change reverts Gainesville’s open container laws back to what they were in July 2021, before the start of the beginning. The Commission also voted 4-3 to implement entertainment districts — certain areas of the city where open containers will be allowed before midnight. Both the ban and the district exceptions will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

“PC Commission votes to restructure $14.292 million in FEMA funds to help four key projects” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News-Herald — Local officials believe it’s best for the city to put the majority of its focus on four high-priority Hurricane Michael-related projects. Panama City Commissioners on Tuesday voted to restructure more than $14.292 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help these projects gain momentum. They are the reconstruction of the Martin Luther King Jr Rec Center, Carl Gray Park, vehicle maintenance facility and Martin Theatre. The consolidated money that will be used on these projects originally was for 21 other FEMA projects related to the Category 5 storm of October 2018.

PRIDE receives FCMA Community Impact Award — PRIDE Enterprises was presented with the First Coast Manufacturing Association’s Community Impact Award during FMCA’s recent Employee Excellence Awards Banquet. In the remarks delivered during the award announcement, it was noted that “for 42 years, PRIDE’s mission has focused on providing a real-world work environment to reduce idleness of Florida inmates through attainment of nationally recognized trade skill certification and work experience. It currently employs 1,750 inmates in 17 of 55 facilities and is self-sustaining and receives no state funding. Current programs include cabinetry, diesel mechanics, agriculture equipment manufacturing and Braille book production, among others.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“City Council member Ted Blankenship running for Mayor to get Naples ‘back on track’” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Blankenship wants to put Naples “back on track.” That’s why he’s running for Mayor. Rather than seek re-election as a Council member, he’s setting his sights higher, with hopes of taking on the leadership role to be more responsive to the needs and wants of residents. The city will hold a General Election on Tuesday, March 19 (the same day as the Florida Presidential Primary). Along with the mayoral seat, three Council seats will be on the ballot. For Blankenship, 58, the idea to run for Mayor began to percolate a few weeks after Hurricane Ian hit in September of last year.

“Sarasota County is spending $65M to renovate a park. Here are the details.” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The 17th Street Regional Park in Sarasota will be the first in the county to include artificial turf fields for football, soccer and lacrosse and will also feature a championship softball field designed to boost the economy by enticing out-of-area tournaments to play in Sarasota. All that would be part of Phase 1 of the park, which now carries a $65 million price tag — up $8 million from the last time the Sarasota County Commission reviewed it — to ensure the adult softball facilities are improved, along with the youth baseball, softball and soccer fields. Half the added cost will come from money generated through the extension of the local option sales tax that voters approved last November.

“Kitten crisis: Lee, Collier county shelters make plea for adoptions. What to know” via Kendall Little of the Naples Daily News — Have you been looking for the right time to adopt a new fuzzy friend? There’s no time like the present, especially when local animal shelters house hundreds of new kittens monthly. Lee County and Collier County Domestic Animal Services (DAS) are urging locals to adopt kittens as kitten season comes to an end. In fact, Lee County is waiving their fees on cats and kittens through Oct. 31 to help manage the high volume in shelters. In fact, the message Lee County is sending is that the Lee DAS has many cats and kittens continuing to enter the shelter as breeding season shows no signs of slowing down.

“Wife of NCH’s top leader arrested after kicking 2 nurses in hospital” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — The wife of NCH’s top leader was arrested for battery after she was physically violent with two nurses in the NCH Baker Hospital, according to police reports. Kristen Hiltz, 58, the wife of NCH President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hiltz, was in the hospital on Oct. 18 when she kicked two nurses in the chest around 11:15 p.m. Violence against nurses, physicians and other health care workers in hospitals, especially in emergency rooms, has risen dramatically in recent years. According to the report, the victims are registered nurses and intend to press charges.

“New hotel approved for downtown Sarasota bay front district” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A new hotel is slated for construction downtown with the go-ahead from the city. The unnamed project, on more than one-third of an acre at 1225, 1233 and 1243 Second St., will consist of 173 rooms and a parking lot. It will sit right next to the Embassy Suites and add to hotels like The Westin and The Ritz-Carlton just across North Tamiami Trail. M2RE Partners LLC — a real estate investment firm with projects in Tampa, Osprey, North Port, and other Southwest Florida cities — proposed the project as a mixed-use property in September 2022. The company resubmitted to development services twice before receiving approval Oct. 16.

— TOP OPINIONS —

“With war raging, colleges confront a crisis of their own making” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Many students now turn to the colleges they attend for much more than intellectual stimulation. They look for emotional affirmation. They seek an acknowledgment of their wounds along with the engagement of their minds. And that’s in significant measure because many schools have encouraged that mindset, casting themselves as stewards of students’ welfare, guarantors of their safety, places of refuge, precincts of healing. The unease on campuses since Oct. 7 speaks to that. And college administrators’ challenges in dealing with it raise questions about whether they’ve set the right tone and struck the right balance in the relationships they’ve forged with their students. But where does reasonable consideration end and unreasonable coddling begin? And what do validation and comfort have to do with learning?

“Cronyism on campus is flourishing in Florida” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Working remotely has become immensely popular since the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is ridiculous that two of the University of Florida’s new highest-ranking and highest-paid officers will continue to reside in the Washington, D.C. area, some 775 miles from Gainesville. UF President Ben Sasse has made himself an avatar of cronyism by appointing those people who worked for him when he was a U.S. Senator from Nebraska. Cronyism is flourishing in Florida. Two of New College’s new right-wing trustees have never lived in the state and its new permanent president, Richard Corcoran, is a former House Speaker who passed on running for Governor in 2018, leaving room for DeSantis, who appointed him Commissioner of Education once Corcoran was term-limited out of the Legislature two years later.

— OPINIONS —

“Trumpism is running the House” via The New York Times — The three-week battle to choose a House Speaker may be over, yet the fallout for the United States and its reputation as a sound government and a beacon of democracy will be long-lasting and profound. The Republicans in the House unanimously voted for a man who made it his mission to try to overturn the 2020 Election and put the political whims and needs of Trump ahead of the interests and will of the American people. A party that once cared deeply about America as the leader of the free world and believed in the strength, dependability and bipartisan consensus that such a role required has largely given way to a party now devoted to extremism that is an active threat to liberal values and American stability.

“The GOP rebukes Gaetz and the ‘chaos caucus.’ Then it rewards them.” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — Certainly, the likes of Gaetz appear to have more of a fighting shot now at avoiding the kinds of bipartisan deals Kevin McCarthy occasionally cut. And for that, they have their own willingness to wreck shop to thank — along with the institutionalist wing’s lack of stomach for such brinkmanship. That institutionalist wing barely put up a fight Tuesday when the hard right, with a crucial assist from Trump, killed off a bid for the job by the much more mainstream House Majority Whip Tom Emmer in a matter of a few hours — in contrast with the three doomed votes Jordan was allowed, gumming things up for the better part of a week. Suddenly, the anger over what Gaetz and Co. had done to McCarthy — and any desire to truly send a message that it wouldn’t be countenanced — took a back seat to just getting it over with.

“If this is what a New College trustee thinks of women then he needs to go” via Chris Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Our President has dementia, our Secretary of State has the presence of a turnip, and our country is a total joke. Apparently, this is what Mark Bauerlein believes, and that is fine. Everyone has an opinion on things. I have opinions, too. Here’s mine on Bauerlein: He is a scumbag who owes an apology to New College of Florida, DeSantis, Vice President Kamala Harris, and every woman in the United States of America. Oh heck, make it the world. Bauerlein is a New College trustee, and he needs to go.

“Book restrictions should be a concern for conservatives” via Christopher Smithson for Florida Politics — Since last year, a small number of parents and teachers have marched into School Board meetings and demanded the removal of hundreds of books, many of which have been on library shelves for years. I believe all parents should supervise their child’s reading, but this behavior goes well beyond that. It’s unconstitutional and downright un-American. One parent has no right to determine what’s appropriate for each other child in the classroom. I’ll parent my child; you parent yours. Why does the existence of a gay character give a parent the right to censor that book from all other students? As conservatives, we can do better. Let’s leave the censorship antics to others.

“Spending $300M to protect Florida farmland is a no-brainer” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Florida needs to protect its farm and ranch land from development. The lure of a payout from developers can be too much to resist. This is why the state Legislature and DeSantis should get behind Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson’s push to use $300 million to keep swaths of rural land from being buried under a sea of commercial and residential development. Affordable housing is a major issue in many parts of the state, and more homebuilding is needed. But there are better ways to tackle that challenge than tearing up even more farm and ranch land. Once we pave over a farm, it is highly unlikely ever to be a farm again. Same for ranches and other wide-open rural spaces. They need protection.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis; political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus; and Marine Corps. Gen. (Ret.) Frank McKenzie.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of National Disability Employment Awareness Month on the programs that are in place to encourage and facilitate inclusion. Joining Walker are Pam Nabors, president and CEO, Career Source Central Florida and Kyle Johnson, president and CEO, Lighthouse Central Florida.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: U.S. Sen. Scott weighs in on the U.S. involvement in the Israel-Hamas war and a look at Johnson’s election as House Speaker.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: Conversations with Orlando Mayor candidates Steve Dixon and incumbent Mayor Buddy Dyer on their campaigns.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Guest host Steve Vancore speaks with Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and newly named First Coast Connect host Anne Schindler.

— ALOE —

“‘The Crown’ season 6 trailer focuses on Princess Diana tragedy” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — In the official trailer for The Crown‘s sixth and final season, the rest of the royal family takes a back seat to the tragic story of Princess Diana, who is shown struggling with her global fame, being hounded by paparazzi and beginning her ill-fated car ride with Dodi Fayed. A glimpse of the accident’s aftermath is shown, too, with Prince Charles intoning: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen.” The first four episodes will drop on Nov. 16 and “depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.”

To watch the trailer, please click the image below:

“Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise line adds second ship, but it’s too big for Port of Palm Beach” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — The Buffett-themed cruise line has purchased a second ship from Carnival Cruise lines but doesn’t expect it to operate out of the Port of Palm Beach; it is too big. There has been speculation for some time that Classica Cruise Operator LTD, the entity that owns Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, was looking to add a second ship. The Paradise, Classica Cruise’s only ship, offers three-day, two-night sailings to Grand Bahama from the Port of Palm Beach. It is 959 feet in length, about 200 feet longer than Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is Rep. Mike Giallombardo, devoted Sunburn reader and GOP activist extraordinaire Deborah Cox Roush, and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Alexis Muellner.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.