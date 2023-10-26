Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to 8% nationally, tied with Nikki Haley in second place

A new national poll of Republican Presidential Primary preferences is the worst yet for Ron DeSantis.
The McLaughlin and Associates survey of 449 likely voters shows the Florida Governor at 8% in the polls, 47 points behind former President Donald Trump.
Perhaps more worrisome for DeSantis is that the field is closing in on him in the survey, fielded from Oct. 22 through Oct. 26.
The Florida Governor is tied with Nikki Haley in second place, the latest evidence that the former United Nations envoy and South Carolina Governor is competing for primacy as the Trump alternative in the race.
Meanwhile, two other names are marginally behind Haley and DeSantis.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has 7% support, while former Vice President Mike Pence is at 6%.
DeSantis was as high as 19% in the June 23 administration of this poll, meaning that in roughly four months he has lost nearly 60% of his stated support.
McLaughlin also tested a two-way race between DeSantis and Trump, and that hypothetical shows a strong preference for the former President in the case of an unlikely binary choice.
A full 73% of respondents claim they would back Trump in that scenario, with 27% backing DeSantis. The split gets worse when it comes to people who say they would “definitely” back their preferred candidate, with 55% of total respondents firmly behind the former President, and just 11% deeply committed to the Florida Governor.
DeSantis does take some very niche demographic cohorts, but they likely aren’t the key to the Republican nomination.
When it comes to Republican Primary voters who approve of President Joe Biden, 54% say they would pick DeSantis over Trump in the two-way race.
DeSantis does even better with those who are voting in the GOP Primary but who intend to vote for the incumbent in the November election, taking 81% of that group.
And among Democrats who will presumably vote in open Republican Primaries, DeSantis takes 85% of them.
6 comments
Dont Say FLA
October 26, 2023 at 5:57 pm
If Rhonda is tied to Nikki Haley, might i suggest he put on some white galoshes they find a short pier, go for a long walk, and hopefully meet the new Little Mermaid so she can be like Nancy Reagan and Just Say No when they ask her to save them from eternity under the sea.
Michael K
October 26, 2023 at 7:39 pm
Poor little Ron. No body likes him. Buh bye!
All that spite, all that hate, and you sink deeper and deeper. You’re toast.
My Take
October 26, 2023 at 8:14 pm
You go after the redneck vote you get some of it.
But it takes a lot more.
How could he not know that?
rick whitaker
October 26, 2023 at 8:48 pm
i hear earl pitts is all in for desantis, is that the redneck vote you spoke of.
My Take
October 26, 2023 at 9:24 pm
An archetype specimen.
PeterH
October 27, 2023 at 12:45 am
American Democracy is safe when Republican approval ratings are dropping!
Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
Vote all Republicans out of office!