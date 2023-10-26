Last Call for 10.26.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to put the Israel-Hamas war front and center on Thursday.

In addition to announcing he will send drones, weapons, and ammunition overseas, the Governor said the state has added Morningstar-Sustainalytics to Florida’s List of Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel.

DeSantis said the State Board of Administration, which manages the state’s investment assets, opened an investigation in August and found that the company is using a “controversial research methodology which categorizes companies as a risk for supporting Israeli interests in Judea and Samaria.”

The action starts a 90-day clock for Morningstar-Sustainalytics to either clarify or change its business practices. If they do not, the state will start the divestment process and prohibit the company or its subsidiaries from receiving state contracts.

“Florida will hold companies accountable for discriminating against Israel,” DeSantis said in a news release. “We will continue to invest in companies that provide Floridians with the best return on investment and not companies that utilize arbitrary ESG metrics to advance a BDS agenda.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis joined DeSantis for the announcement, with both castigating Morningstar-Sustainalytics for its alleged use of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) methodology.

“It’s shameful how the virus of hateful, Palestine-led BDS practices has infected corporations and financial markets, and Florida stands committed to fighting these anti-Israel policies. Following the heinous and unprecedented attacks by terrorists against Israel, Jewish and Israeli Floridians need our support now more than ever,” Patronis said.

“Let me be clear — If you want to do business with the State of Florida, you cannot support BDS policies against Israel, or you will face the consequences.”

—”Donald Trump’s allies pledged loyalty to him. Until they didn’t.” via Ben Protess, Jonah E. Bromwich and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times

—”Ron DeSantis says he’s sending weapons to Israel in move that could bolster him in the GOP primary” via Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press

—“Another barrier to online sports betting falls, but other impediments yet remain in Florida” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—”New House Speaker blamed school shootings on teaching evolution and abortion” via Nikki McCann Ramirez of Rolling Stone

—”Who is Rep. Byron Donalds? He could be a rising star after Speaker bid” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel

—”Smuggling migrants toward the U.S. is a booming business” via Juan Forero of The Wall Street Journal

—”Dobbs’ confounding effect on abortion rates” via Rose Horowitch of The Atlantic

—”How Hurricane Otis defied forecasts and exploded into a deadly storm overnight” via Umair Irfan and Benji Jones of Vox

—“Charlottesville’s Lee statue meets its end, in a 2,250-degree furnace” via Teo Armus and Hadley Green of The Washington Post

“Instead of meddling with military operations to score political points for his failing presidential campaign, Ron needs to stand down and let President Biden do his job.”

— FDP Chair Nikki Fried, on Ron DeSantis sending weapons to Israel.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Everyone expects the Gators to lose Saturday, but Gov. Ron DeSantis should have to experience The World’s Largest Cocktail Party stone sober for saying it out loud.

The latest Chamber poll shows that most Florida voters believe President Joe Biden should be a one-termer. Help him drown his sorrows by ordering anything off this list of the least popular cocktails ever.

We bet U.S. Sen. Rick Scott one South of the Border that Hamas won’t enter the U.S. through Mexico … hopefully, we won’t need to pay up.

Mix up a Tipsy Turtle for U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, whose sea turtle rehabilitation bill is advancing through committee.

