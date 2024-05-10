May 10, 2024
USDA revises Florida’s harvest projection: Orange production will drop by about 1 million boxes
USDA revise citrus harvest projection, meaning fewer oranges to be picked in Florida.

Drew Dixon

FLAPOL120120CH05
Despite a downward projection, the number of oranges picked would still be more than last season.

A revised projection of this year’s citrus harvest in Florida sees less fruit coming from Florida’s farms.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a new forecast for citrus harvesting in the 2023-24 season. The USDA now projects there will be 17.8 million boxes of oranges harvested in Florida this season, down from April’s projection of 18.8 million boxes.

The number of grapefruit to be harvested in Florida was also revised. The USDA now expects there to be 1.8 million boxes of grapefruit harvested this season. That’s another drop from the previous forecast, which projected about 2 million boxes of grapefruit to be picked.

The prediction for the harvest of tangerines and tangelos will remain the same at about 500,000 boxes, according to the USDA.

Despite the revised figures, officials with Florida Citrus Mutual say Sunshine State citrus growers remain upbeat.

“Florida citrus growers remain optimistic about the future of the state’s signature crop amidst the decrease in this month’s revised USDA forecast,” said Matt Joyner, Executive Vice President and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual. “Given the impacts of citrus greening and the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian (in 2022), growers need the grace of time to rebuild.”

In addition, citrus growers have developed better techniques in combating contaminants in groves around the state.

“Fortunately, we have deployed effective treatments and therapies to combat citrus greening and improve tree health, expediting recovery efforts until long-term solutions are available,” Joyner added in a prepared statement. “Growers continue to see gradual, promising signs of recovery in their groves that offer assurance of hope for the future of Florida’s citrus industry.”

Despite the revised USDA orange harvest projection, it’s still 1.95 million boxes more than the last harvest in the 2022-23 season.

Florida citrus growers are optimistic, however, because there is promised hope on the way from the Sunshine State’s government. In March, the Legislature approved $47 million in assistance for the citrus industry in the state as part of Florida’s annual budget. Some $18 million of that funding is earmarked for citrus treatment and growing therapies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis still must approve the spending plan that would take effect July 1.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 10, 2024 at 3:59 pm

    This is easily remedied by using smaller boxes.

Categories