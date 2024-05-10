May 10, 2024
Florida Municipal Electric Association activates aid network to restore power to 80,000 in Tallahassee
AI image via Adobe.

Staff ReportsMay 10, 20242min1

tornado
'The Florida Municipal Electric Association is in contact with federal, state and local officials and is prepared to call for additional resources if necessary.'

The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) has called on its mutual aid network to bring more than 215 personnel from 20 utilities across Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina to help with power restoration efforts in Tallahassee.

Nearly 80,000 people are without power in the state capital after severe weather swept across the Panhandle and northern parts of the state. Overall, more than 166,000 were without power as of midday Friday, with nearly 86,000 of those outages affecting Leon County.

As of Friday late afternoon, scattered thunderstorms were still moving through parts of the Panhandle and north Florida, but conditions had improved from the strong winds and possible tornadic activity that had been wreaking havoc, including reports of downed trees and damaged buildings. Severe damage was reported at Florida State University and at Tallahassee Railroad Square. The storms also caused school closures in the city.

“Crews are working to restore power to the nearly 80,000 impacted City of Tallahassee customers as quickly and as safely as possible. The Florida Municipal Electric Association is in contact with federal, state and local officials and is prepared to call for additional resources if necessary,” FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly said.

FMEA represents 33 public power communities across the state who provide electricity to more than 3 million Floridians and Florida businesses.

Staff Reports

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 10, 2024 at 4:14 pm

    I hope everybody took Rhonda’s woke advice about doing storm prep instead of praying and weren’t too bothered by the disruptions.

    Reply

