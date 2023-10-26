Rick Scott warns Hamas terror could come across the Mexican border

Could a porous Southern Border lead to terror attacks in the United States similar to those in Israel earlier this month?

Rick Scott isn’t counting it out, saying that there has never been a danger to the United States like there is right now.

“I’m scared to death of who’s coming into our country over the last three years. We saw it didn’t take a lot of people and it didn’t take a lot of money to do what Hamas did in Israel,” Scott said during a radio interview on the Clay and Buck Show.

The Senator posed rhetorical questions to illustrate his point.

“So how many Hamas supporters do we have in our country? How many terrorists have come across our southern border? We actually have no idea anymore because we have no control over our border,” the Senator said Thursday.

Scott returned to the topic later in the interview, saying that “people in our country are going to be at risk when we know we don’t have a secure border.”

“We know Hamas wants to be here. Hezbollah wants to be here. We know terrorists want to be here. So I’m very concerned,” Scott said. “This is probably the scariest time in my life because we can be attacked right here on our soil, and our ally Israel has clearly been attacked.”

Scott’s warnings follow similar cautionary words from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Even before the Hamas attacks, DeSantis warned that “it’s only a matter of time” before cross-border terrorists could present a formidable threat to national security.

“It’s a good bet that somebody that’s come across that (Southern) border will commit an act of terrorism,” he told the Washington Examiner on Sept. 11.