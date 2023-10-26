Rick Scott warns Hamas terror could come across the Mexican border

Could a porous Southern Border lead to terror attacks in the United States similar to those in Israel earlier this month?
Rick Scott isn’t counting it out, saying that there has never been a danger to the United States like there is right now.
“I’m scared to death of who’s coming into our country over the last three years. We saw it didn’t take a lot of people and it didn’t take a lot of money to do what Hamas did in Israel,” Scott said during a radio interview on the Clay and Buck Show.
The Senator posed rhetorical questions to illustrate his point.
“So how many Hamas supporters do we have in our country? How many terrorists have come across our southern border? We actually have no idea anymore because we have no control over our border,” the Senator said Thursday.
Scott returned to the topic later in the interview, saying that “people in our country are going to be at risk when we know we don’t have a secure border.”
“We know Hamas wants to be here. Hezbollah wants to be here. We know terrorists want to be here. So I’m very concerned,” Scott said. “This is probably the scariest time in my life because we can be attacked right here on our soil, and our ally Israel has clearly been attacked.”
Scott’s warnings follow similar cautionary words from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Even before the Hamas attacks, DeSantis warned that “it’s only a matter of time” before cross-border terrorists could present a formidable threat to national security.
“It’s a good bet that somebody that’s come across that (Southern) border will commit an act of terrorism,” he told the Washington Examiner on Sept. 11.
suze
October 26, 2023 at 3:16 pm
Yes fear always works for the GOP. When one has no political policies but a base of hate and fear…that kind of rhetoric works well.
My Take
October 26, 2023 at 3:21 pm
An idiot, but confiďently relying on the idiocy of maný voteŕs.
Read Ģoering on how easy it is to scare people into èxtreme action.
Amy Roberts
October 26, 2023 at 3:33 pm
Where is Rick Scott that he is wearing a Yamulke? I mean vs his Navy cap.
WhatNow
October 26, 2023 at 3:33 pm
Somebody PLEASE tell the moron that IF any of them actually do come here they’ll likely just FLY here like everybody else, NOT through Central America and/or Mexico and across the river… MEANWHILE, hordes of AMERICAN CITIZENS continue to shoot THOUSANDS of their fellow citizens dead pretty much yearly… Yes, Rick Scott is far more likely to be killed by a fellow American than by some terrorist from elsewhere and THAT is what if anything one would think he’d be the more fearful of (if he actually had the capability of rational thought,, anyway).
Earl Pitts "America's BIG VOICE on The Right" American
October 26, 2023 at 3:56 pm
Good Afternoon America,
Come on Dook 4 Brains HAM”ASS”,
Here in The Free State of Florida we shoot back at your DumHamAss.
Thank you America,
EPA
rick whitaker
October 26, 2023 at 9:01 pm
CAUTION ⚠ TROLL COMMENT BY EARL SHITTS
Michael K
October 26, 2023 at 3:57 pm
The real fear is Rick Scott’s goal to dissolve Social Security and Medicare.
MH/Duuuval
October 26, 2023 at 8:26 pm
Bingo!
Also, apparently Ricky forgot about 9/11.
Dont Say FLA
October 26, 2023 at 5:48 pm
Rick, the terrorists are already in USA and are already regularly killing people to death like yesterday in Maine (and wherever that guy turns up for the next round of rounds)
Rather than HAMAS, here in USA the terrorists go by the name MAGA, though some do still use their previous name, NRA
rick whitaker
October 26, 2023 at 9:07 pm
the maga cultist’ that attacked the capital and then stressed the whole country by promoting violence and general hatred, are the real threat to our country. let’s vote them out big time . we need to extract them out all the way down to the city council and school board level MAWA, make america woke again.
PeterH
October 27, 2023 at 12:36 am
Dear Rick,
If this is such a concern for you and your wingnut Florida Republicans …… why don’t you address it with border legislation?
When I sent a letter to you ….. your reply was:
“I will address border legislation only when the border is secured!” How does this make sense when it’s YOUR JOB to write law ….. legislation is not part of the Executive Branch’s purview!
MH/Duuuval
October 27, 2023 at 10:12 am
Thank you — for those with ears to heart and eyes to see!