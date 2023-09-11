On 9/11, Ron DeSantis says Mexican border could be the next terror threat

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in New York to commemorate the Sept. 11 attacks, but he’s also expressing worries about the source of future terror.
“I think that there is a good bet that somebody that’s come across that (southern) border will commit an act of terrorism,” he told the Washington Examiner.
The Governor added that “9/11 was in part an immigration issue” since a “lot of these guys should not have been in the country — had overstayed visas and whatnot.”
DeSantis has made similar points in recent weeks.
During a Never Back Down “meet-and-greet” event in August, Ron DeSantis suggested it’s only a matter of time before an illegal border crosser commits an act of terrorism domestically.
“Millions and millions of people coming illegally and understand there’s people coming from China, there’s people coming from the Middle East, there’s people coming from all across the world (to get a) free pass into our country,” DeSantis said.
“You are going to see at some point in our future … a terrorist attack that emanated from somebody that came across that southern border. I mean, I hope that that doesn’t happen, but I would absolutely bet that that would happen,” the Governor added in Algona, Iowa.
4 comments
ScienceBLVR
September 11, 2023 at 9:34 am
The Saudis came here via the southern border? Whoa we do have a problem down there. As far as terrorists go, don’t need to import any. They are already here and supporting DeSantis’s authoritarian agenda- our very own homegrown nazis and terrorists.
It's Complicated
September 11, 2023 at 9:58 am
More than half of the people coming across the southern border are from nations other than Central or South America. “106 countries represented among those crossing the U.
S. southern border” according to one NPR article. The human smuggling business is logistically complex and well-known to the intelligence and diplomatic communities of the nations these people pass through. It is big business, not some rag-tag organic effort.
Now, even the Mayor of NYC is recognizing the perils of illegal immigration. Not the least of which is it is fiscally unsustainable. You can expect the Democratic Party to ‘cancel’ the Mayor, soon, because his comments pointing out reality defy the party narrative.
Why do people oppose securing the southern border for the purposes of controlling immigration to the U.S.? Makes zero sense to have an open border, and is an issue the Democratic Party is taking serious ‘hits’ on within their own base.
Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
September 11, 2023 at 9:42 am
Good Mornting America,
Listen up to what “The Ronald” is saying as he speaks truth into your Dook 4 Brains Addled Leftist or RINO clouded heads.
You all know truth and “The Ronald” is speaking truth.
Now its even more dangerous than ever after the Dook 4 Brains leftist/rino “Please Repeat 911” incentive message was sent out to The World of USA Haters.
Which is:
*caution the honest truth below information may be a little too true for Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s and RINO’s*
If you do a 911 repeat on American soil we will half heartidly do an invasion then a few years later we will turn tail and run away in the middle of the night leaving Billions in military gear behind and abandoning those that helped us so you can have sport with them tourturing and lopping off their heads when you get tired of tourturing our poor happless “left behinds”
Thank you America,
EPA
Dr. Franklin Waters
September 11, 2023 at 10:31 am
“Could be”. Anything “Could” happen, but Republican voters live and thrive off of a fear, so they’ll eat this BS right up.