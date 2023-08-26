Ron DeSantis floats terror attack from Mexican border crosser

During a Never Back Down “meet and greet” event Saturday, Ron DeSantis suggested it’s only a matter of time before an illegal border crosser commits an act of terrorism domestically.

“Millions and millions of people coming illegally and understand there’s people coming from China, there’s people coming from the Middle East, there’s people coming from all across the world (to get a ) free pass into our country,” DeSantis said.

“You are going to see at some point in our future … a terrorist attack that emanated from somebody that came across that southern border. I mean, I hope that that doesn’t happen, but I would absolutely bet that that would happen,” the Governor said in Algona, Iowa.

DeSantis, who often seemed overshadowed by more strident candidates Wednesday during the GOP Presidential Debate in Milwaukee, told supporters Friday that he had worked to “muscle” in the issue of illegal border crossings onto a debate stage that didn’t necessarily want to deal with it.

DeSantis, addressing a crowd in Rock Rapids, Iowa, contended that he was “proud to be able to at that debate, muscle in issues that maybe the moderators didn’t necessarily want to talk about.”

“One of those issues was the issue of our southern border,” DeSantis said. “I’m going to be the President that finally puts this issue to bed. We are going to solve the problem. No more slogans. No more rhetoric. No more empty promises. We’re going to get it done,” the Governor said at a Never Back Down meet and greet event.

Indeed, DeSantis was a hawk on that issue, one of the highlights from Milwaukee for the Governor.

“I’m not going to send troops to Ukraine, but I am going to send them to our southern border when these drug pushers are bringing fentanyl across the border; that’s going to be the last thing they do. We’re going to use force and we’re going to leave them stone-cold dead,” the Governor said.

DeSantis distinguished himself by saying he would be willing to send Special Forces into sovereign Mexican territory, continuing his promises to treat illegal border crossers like enemy combatants.

“Yes, and I will do it on Day 1,” he said. “So, when they’re coming across, yes, we’re going to use lethal force. Yes, we reserve the right to operate.”