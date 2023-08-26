Even after Oliver Anthony rebuke, Ron DeSantis still touts ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

Florida’s Governor is back in the Hawkeye State, and he’s not backing down from quoting the grievance anthem of the moment, even though the singer has rebuked Republicans politicizing it.

“We are careening towards bankruptcy as a nation because of what these ‘Rich Men North of Richmond‘ have been doing with our tax dollars,” said Ron DeSantis on Saturday.

The Governor made the comments at a a Never Back Down “meet and greet” event in Algona, Iowa, in the wake of Oliver Anthony blasting Republicans for discussing it during Saturday’s debate.

“It was funny seeing it at the Presidential debate because it, like, I wrote that song about those people. So for them to sit there and have to listen to that, that cracks me up,” Anthony said.

“That song is written about the people on that stage. And a lot more, too—not just them, but definitely them,” he added.

The Governor continues to quote the song as if he’s exempt from this take.

“This song that’s come out that we were asked about in the debate really talks about how the people that are in power benefit from policies that hurt the rest of Americans,” the Governor said Friday in Rock Rapids, Iowa, at a Never Back Down meet and greet.

“And so you do have these rich men north of Richmond who have done very well plunging this country into debt. That’s going to stop on Jan. 20, 2025 when I take office,” DeSantis added.

During Wednesday night’s debate, DeSantis related the song to the President’s son.

“We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can’t afford groceries, a car, or a new home while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings. That is wrong. We also cannot succeed when the Congress spends trillions and trillions of dollars. Those rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation,” DeSantis said.

He first started quoting the song during a Never Back Down rally in Fort Walton Beach on Monday.