Ron DeSantis megadonor laments ‘free media’ from indictments for Donald Trump

During a Fox News interview Saturday, one of the key donors for the Ron DeSantis campaign expressed frustration for “free media” for the Florida Governor’s main opponent.

Hal Lambert of Pointbridge Capital lauded the Governor’s performance in Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate, but acknowledged Donald Trump’s lead in polls still remains, and said “indictments” were why.

“Well, it’s obviously the indictments and every time Donald Trump has been indicted, his poll numbers have gone higher. I don’t anticipate these poll numbers for Donald Trump are going to decline massively or anything any time soon because he just got booked and he did his mug shot,” Lambert told Neil Cavuto.

Lambert believes Trump got “literally probably 500 million to a billion dollars of media coverage because of the booking in Georgia” on Thursday, one day after the GOP debate.

DeSantis has also contended that Trump’s legal issues have benefited the former President. He said in July that Trump’s indictment by Alvin Bragg earlier this year was a turning point in the 2024 Presidential race.

“Look, I think, at the end of the day, the Bragg indictment just elevated him and it wasn’t so much that people were doing it because he was indicted. I think a lot of people, including me, believe that it was a miscarriage of justice,” DeSantis told Howard Kurtz on the Fox News Channel’s “Mediabuzz.”

Trump has been indicted four times during this campaign cycle so far.