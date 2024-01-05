Geraldine Thompson ‘not deterred’ by Primary challenge from Randolph Bracy

State Sen. Geraldine Thompson planned to have a quiet Christmas. But after learning former state Sen. Randolph Bracy filed to run against her, she devoted much of her holiday break to calling supporters.

“I’m running for re-election in Senate District 15,” Thompson made clear, “and I am not deterred by him getting in the race.”

Election records show Bracy filed on Dec. 13. But he has not returned calls this week from Florida Politics. Campaign Treasurer Shelby Green confirmed his candidacy.

The filing sets up a battle between two Central Florida political giants in a Democratic Primary. Bracy was elected to the Florida Senate in 2016, following two terms in the Florida House. He then ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2022, losing a Democratic Primary to now-U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost. He had also considered a run for Governor the same year.

Thompson succeeded him in the Senate. Then a state Representative, Thompson beat fellow state Rep. Kamia Brown in an open Democratic Primary in 2022. She’s now preparing for the second Legislative Session of her second stint in the Senate. She also served in the upper chamber from 2012 to 2016. And Thompson previously served a prior stretch in the House, and has represented Central Florida in one chamber of the Legislature or the other since 2006.

Thompson may not be deterred, but did say she was surprised by Bracy filing to challenge her in a Democratic Primary, mostly because of the longtime relationship she boasts with Bracy’s family.

She roomed in college with LaVon Wright Bracy, the former state Senator’s mother and co-founder of the New Covenant Baptist Church. Her top priority bill last Session, the Tyre Sampson Act regulating theme park rides following a fatal accident in Orlando, was sponsored in the House by state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, the former Senator’s sister.

“His mother was the maid of honor when I married my husband,” Thompson said of Bracy. “She was in the wedding when we were married, and when we had a 50th anniversary renewal of our vows, she was there again.”

More personally with Randolph Bracy, Thompson endorsed him to succeed her in the Senate during a competitive Primary with former state Sen. Gary Siplin. And the two worked together in the Legislature on issues like the Randolph Bracy Ocoee Scholarship Program.

“I called him, but he did not answer. I wanted to know what bills I filed or what positions I have taken that he could not support,” she said. “I think he owes me a conversation at least.”

Coming days will likely indicate the fundraising prowess for both candidates. Thompson said her campaign will have a Tallahassee fundraiser next week ahead of the Legislative Session. Lawmakers cannot raise money during the 60-day Session.