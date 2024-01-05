Ana Maria Rodriguez, Lindsay Cross seek carbon sequestration task force

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Rep. Lindsay Cross are working across the aisle to improve Florida’s carbon footprint.

The Dora Republican and St. Petersburg Democrat filed legislation that could create a task force to develop a carbon sequestration program. As defined by the Department of Energy, sequestration involves capturing carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and removing it from the atmosphere, then storing it in other geographic locations.

“With an abundance of land and marine resources, Florida can be a leader in carbon sequestration,” Cross said. “This task force will help us identify how we can optimize carbon storage in our natural and agricultural areas for the benefit of our environment, our economy and our food systems.”

Rodriguez will carry the Senate version of the bill (SB 1258) while Cross champions the issue in the House (HB 1187).

Rodriguez said the legislation would be critical in parts of the state dependent on preserving the ecosystem.

“As Senator of District 40, where there are many natural wonders, I am excited to sponsor this bill that will establish a task force for a state-level carbon sequestration program,” she said. “It will serve as another tool to protect our natural resources and increase our state’s resiliency.”

The legislation would require the task force within two years to study suitable habitat and land uses for carbon sequestration, establish methodology, metrics, and benchmarks for success, and identify funding and market opportunities for such a program. In that time, the group would need to produce relevant research and present a report back to the Legislature.

The bills call for the task force to work adjunct to the Department of Environmental Protection.

“The challenges posed to Florida by climate change will not be solved overnight, and we need comprehensive and innovative strategies to prepare for the future,” Cross said. “I’m hopeful that the results of this task force will improve our land and marine use policies to make Florida safer and more sustainable.”

The legislation already has support from environmental groups, including the Surfrider Foundation.

“Florida’s marine environments and natural and working lands hold vast potential for carbon sequestration that can bolster this state’s resiliency,” said Emma Haydocy, Florida policy manager for the foundation.

“At a time when Florida needs every tool at its disposal to protect residents from the compounding threats of sea level rise and climate change, a state-level carbon sequestration program will help support long-term resiliency goals while rewarding habitat restoration, compatible land use policies, and sustainable agricultural practices.”