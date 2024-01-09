Poll: Ron DeSantis at 3% in Vermont, in worst poll performance of 2024 cycle

A new poll from the Green Mountain State is the worst single-state survey for Ron DeSantis so far in his 2024 presidential campaign.

The University of New Hampshire poll of those expecting to participate in Vermont’s Republican Presidential Primary shows the Florida Governor at 3% and in fourth place.

While he’s ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy (2%), he’s behind Donald Trump (47%), Nikki Haley (19%) and Chris Christie (9%).

Haley’s gains with Vermont voters since an April 2023 survey have come at DeSantis’ expense to some degree. While she went from 2% to 19%, DeSantis dropped from 32% to his current number.

DeSantis is underwater with Vermont Republican Primary voters, with 30% approval against 34% disapproval. The -4 rating is a particularly damning indictment given he was at +57 before he launched his campaign last Spring.

He is regarded particularly unfavorably by voters who identify as moderate, with 13% approval against 69% disapproval.

He is only the third ranking “second choice” candidate, with just 15% of respondents eyeing him as a backup to their primary preference.

DeSantis performs best with college graduates, with whom he has 15% support. However, he has no support among high school graduates, 1% support with technical school grads, and 1% with those who went to grad school.

Vermont’s Primary isn’t until March 5, so there is time for the Governor to improve his position. The state’s 17 delegates mostly go to the winner, however, with 10 allocated on an at large basis and the other seven divvied up by congressional district and party preference.