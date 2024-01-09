Poll: Ron DeSantis at 3% in Vermont, in worst poll performance of 2024 cycle

A new poll from the Green Mountain State is the worst single-state survey for Ron DeSantis so far in his 2024 presidential campaign.
The University of New Hampshire poll of those expecting to participate in Vermont’s Republican Presidential Primary shows the Florida Governor at 3% and in fourth place.
While he’s ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy (2%), he’s behind Donald Trump (47%), Nikki Haley (19%) and Chris Christie (9%).
Haley’s gains with Vermont voters since an April 2023 survey have come at DeSantis’ expense to some degree. While she went from 2% to 19%, DeSantis dropped from 32% to his current number.
DeSantis is underwater with Vermont Republican Primary voters, with 30% approval against 34% disapproval. The -4 rating is a particularly damning indictment given he was at +57 before he launched his campaign last Spring.
He is regarded particularly unfavorably by voters who identify as moderate, with 13% approval against 69% disapproval.
He is only the third ranking “second choice” candidate, with just 15% of respondents eyeing him as a backup to their primary preference.
DeSantis performs best with college graduates, with whom he has 15% support. However, he has no support among high school graduates, 1% support with technical school grads, and 1% with those who went to grad school.
Vermont’s Primary isn’t until March 5, so there is time for the Governor to improve his position. The state’s 17 delegates mostly go to the winner, however, with 10 allocated on an at large basis and the other seven divvied up by congressional district and party preference.
Dont Say FLA
January 9, 2024 at 4:13 pm
Why does Rhonda keep trying to hand the G0P nomination to Trump?
Chris Christie doesn’t want Trump but knows Chris Christie won’t win. He’ll drop out, and he’ll do it in time for the USA to benefit.
Vivek, lol. Just, lol. What a sad human. Don’t know if he’ll drop out or not, but he has no chance of being in charge of anything ever unless he himself made that thing.
Everybody Hates Rhonda. Maybe we would hate him less if he bowed out now and threw his support behind the only G0P candidate who could win the general election, Nikki Haley.
If you drop out now, Rhonda, we’ll hate you 25% less. We promise.
And in 2028 you can say you helped save the USA from King Trump. That might be something you could say that might actually go over well and resonate with voters nationwide.
The Dude
January 9, 2024 at 4:36 pm
It’s obviously personal with Gancarski. Just like his Demo friend Nikki Fried. She ain’t going out with you Gancarski.
Silly Wabbit
January 9, 2024 at 4:53 pm
You kwazy.
Bill
January 9, 2024 at 5:01 pm
Sounds more like it’s personal with you. Reporting facts is just reporting facts. You think the state of Bernie Sanders would like a book burning fool like Desantis? His crap might cut it in the south but it won’t fly up there.
The Dude
January 9, 2024 at 5:26 pm
Most people in Vermont have brain freeze. Keeping Bernie Sanders in office is a perfect example. Must be cold in Delaware as well. 36 years for “Dementia” Joe.
Michael K
January 9, 2024 at 5:14 pm
Reasonable people just don’t buy the garbage DeSantis is peddling. He has no ideas – only to destroy what others have built with nastiness and cruelty. No one wants his “new confederacy” or his thoroughly unlikeable personage.