Florida House calls for constitutional convention on balancing the federal budget

The Florida House has asked nicely for Congress to balance its budget in place. Now, the body wants a convention on imposing the guardrails on the federal government.

Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican, has worked in the past on House memorials asking Congress to stop spending more than they receive each year. But Congress has ignored such statements since at least 2010. Now, Sirois says it’s time to call a constitutional convention for the first time since the nation’s founding to consider putting a balanced budget requirement in the U.S Constitution.

“I have faith and confidence in the constitutional process and our fellow citizens to get this right,” he said.

The House passed his resolution (HCR 703) on an 80-33 vote to petition Congress for such a gathering. If two-thirds of state Legislatures in the country seek such a gathering, Congress must call a convention and allow amendments to be proposed.

Democrats, however, raised concerns about whether this could spur a process with the potential to shake the foundations of democracy. Members voiced concerns a convention could go “off the rails” with delegated considering issues well beyond the call, with some offering amendments.

“What are the consequences? What are the guardrails?” asked House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell. “And what are some of the things that we could do if there is a problem?”

She wanted to stick with tried processes like House memorials, but an amendment seeking those steps were rejected by the Republican-dominated House.

Rep. Bruce Antone, an Orlando Democrat, compared attempting to open up the Constitution for change to the Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark bringing their own destruction by opening the Ark of Covenant.

“Everyone was destroyed except for Dr. (Indiana) Jones,” he said. “Why? Because he decided not to look in the box. He decided not to change our Constitution. He knew what was best. Sometimes we need to leave things alone.”

Sirois acknowledged some concerns, but said he fears a runaway federal budget more than the potential for an uncontrolled convention. His legislation says if any convention tries to go beyond the scope of a call, Florida will revoke its support.

“We have to try it because continuing to do nothing … it’s leading us down a path of financial ruin,” Sirois said. “I think it’s dangerous. It also sends a message to our foreign adversaries that we don’t have our act together here at home. So it’s something that, it’s something that I feel very strongly we do need to address for stability today, but also for future generations.”

The House plans to also consider a similar resolution (HCR 693) on establishing term limits for members of Congress.