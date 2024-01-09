January 9, 2024
Florida House calls for constitutional convention on balancing the federal budget
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/3/22-Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, during discussion of the congressional redistricting map, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles January 9, 2024

But Democrats voiced concerns that such a gathering could run off the rails.

The Florida House has asked nicely for Congress to balance its budget in place. Now, the body wants a convention on imposing the guardrails on the federal government.

Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican, has worked in the past on House memorials asking Congress to stop spending more than they receive each year. But Congress has ignored such statements since at least 2010. Now, Sirois says it’s time to call a constitutional convention for the first time since the nation’s founding to consider putting a balanced budget requirement in the U.S Constitution.

“I have faith and confidence in the constitutional process and our fellow citizens to get this right,” he said.

The House passed his resolution (HCR 703) on an 80-33 vote to petition Congress for such a gathering. If two-thirds of state Legislatures in the country seek such a gathering, Congress must call a convention and allow amendments to be proposed.

Democrats, however, raised concerns about whether this could spur a process with the potential to shake the foundations of democracy. Members voiced concerns a convention could go “off the rails” with delegated considering issues well beyond the call, with some offering amendments.

“What are the consequences? What are the guardrails?” asked House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell. “And what are some of the things that we could do if there is a problem?”

She wanted to stick with tried processes like House memorials, but an amendment seeking those steps were rejected by the Republican-dominated House.

Rep. Bruce Antone, an Orlando Democrat, compared attempting to open up the Constitution for change to the Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark bringing their own destruction by opening the Ark of Covenant.

“Everyone was destroyed except for Dr. (Indiana) Jones,” he said. “Why? Because he decided not to look in the box. He decided not to change our Constitution. He knew what was best. Sometimes we need to leave things alone.”

Sirois acknowledged some concerns, but said he fears a runaway federal budget more than the potential for an uncontrolled convention. His legislation says if any convention tries to go beyond the scope of a call, Florida will revoke its support.

“We have to try it because continuing to do nothing … it’s leading us down a path of financial ruin,” Sirois said. “I think it’s dangerous. It also sends a message to our foreign adversaries that we don’t have our act together here at home. So it’s something that, it’s something that I feel very strongly we do need to address for stability today, but also for future generations.”

The House plans to also consider a similar resolution (HCR 693) on establishing term limits for members of Congress.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

  • TJC

    January 9, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    Suddenly we need a constitutional convention to balance the nation’s budget? Pretty lofty ambition for one of the guys who can’t — or won’t — solve the insurance catastrophe right here in Florida.

  • SteveHC

    January 9, 2024 at 4:54 pm

    Florida GOO to dictate matters of Federal Constitutional concern? “Ain’t Gonna Happen,” these guys are either truly delusional or think that by pulling this stunt they will be buying more Floridian votes for themselves.

    • SteveHC

      January 9, 2024 at 4:56 pm

      – Sorry, Florida GOP.

