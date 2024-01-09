January 9, 2024
Mike Grant endorses Danny Nix as preferred successor in HD 75
Danny Nix. Image via Facebook.

Ryan Nicol January 9, 2024

Danny Nix
With Rep. Mike Grant facing term limits, he is now endorsing Republican candidate Danny Nix as his preferred successor in House District 75.

“Danny is a tried-and-true conservative; he’s devoted his time and resources to serving our community, and he is the best person to represent our community in Tallahassee. He deserves our support and I wholeheartedly endorse him,” Grant said.

Nix, a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Sunstar, joined the race last April and remains the only candidate who has filed to replace Grant in the heavily Republican district. Voter registration numbers show the GOP with a 2-to-1 advantage in HD 75.

Now, Nix will also carry Grant’s endorsement, giving him an edge in a GOP Primary, should one develop, that would likely decide the contest.

“Leader Grant has been a pillar of the Charlotte County community for decades. He is the personification of the American Dream,” Nix said Tuesday in response to Grant’s endorsement.

“Earning his support and recognition is a testament to the support this campaign is rallying across our entire community.”

Nix quickly raised money after launching his bid, bringing in more than $30,000 from donors in his first month and adding a $70,000 loan. He raised over $71,000 in Q3 last year and now holds nearly $200,000 in available cash.

The district covers parts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

Nix has been a Southwest Florida resident for more than 12 years. He is a past Chair and Trustee of the Board for Florida Southwestern State College, past-president of the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County Development Partnership of Charlotte County, and past-president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and DeSoto, Inc.

The qualifying deadline for state House candidates is Friday, June 14, meaning Nix would win the seat outright if a challenger does not file before then.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

