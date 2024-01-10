‘Oil money’ hecklers interrupt Ron DeSantis abortion spiel

Florida’s Governor was discussing “the culture of life” and abortion during a Fox News town hall Tuesday when he was interrupted by protesters.

Ron DeSantis dealt with what appeared to be a few people chanting “no oil money” during a town hall characterized otherwise by friendly questions and few moments where the Republican presidential hopeful was challenged off script.

“You live and you learn with these people,” DeSantis quipped as they were ushered away. “Well, you guys. That was a mistake. You didn’t get that one right.”

He quickly got back to an answer, in which he said familiar things about Donald Trump’s evolution on the abortion issue.

DeSantis has encountered protests before on the campaign trail, including in Iowa.

A December event was interrupted by a heckler.

The Governor was talking about how Florida “beat Fauci on COVID” when a woman began calling out about an alleged “sex offender” in public schools.

DeSantis told her to “stop it.”

“I’m not finished. I’m doing my thing,” DeSantis said.

The interruption lasted less than a minute, allowing DeSantis to talk about removing “Soros prosecutors,” returning to his spiel.

In South Carolina, he was interrupted by someone from the crowd, who called him a “f****** fascist” and briefly derailed a rote speech.

“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”

In Tega Cay, DeSantis dealt with LGBTQ activists, escorted out after unfurling a rainbow pride flag.

“We don’t want you indoctrinating our children!” DeSantis shouted, per the Post and Courier. “Leave those kids alone.”

Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.”

They were removed, with the Governor looking only briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said.