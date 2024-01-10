‘Oil money’ hecklers interrupt Ron DeSantis abortion spiel

Florida’s Governor was discussing “the culture of life” and abortion during a Fox News town hall Tuesday when he was interrupted by protesters.
Ron DeSantis dealt with what appeared to be a few people chanting “no oil money” during a town hall characterized otherwise by friendly questions and few moments where the Republican presidential hopeful was challenged off script.
“You live and you learn with these people,” DeSantis quipped as they were ushered away. “Well, you guys. That was a mistake. You didn’t get that one right.”
He quickly got back to an answer, in which he said familiar things about Donald Trump’s evolution on the abortion issue.
DeSantis has encountered protests before on the campaign trail, including in Iowa.
A December event was interrupted by a heckler.
The Governor was talking about how Florida “beat Fauci on COVID” when a woman began calling out about an alleged “sex offender” in public schools.
DeSantis told her to “stop it.”
“I’m not finished. I’m doing my thing,” DeSantis said.
The interruption lasted less than a minute, allowing DeSantis to talk about removing “Soros prosecutors,” returning to his spiel.
In South Carolina, he was interrupted by someone from the crowd, who called him a “f****** fascist” and briefly derailed a rote speech.
“We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids,” the Governor said. “We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right. That’s what we’re going to do, yeah!”
In Tega Cay, DeSantis dealt with LGBTQ activists, escorted out after unfurling a rainbow pride flag.
“We don’t want you indoctrinating our children!” DeSantis shouted, per the Post and Courier. “Leave those kids alone.”
Addressing the New Hampshire GOP at the Amos Tuck Dinner, the Governor dealt with some women storming the stage chanting “Jews against DeSantis.”
They were removed, with the Governor looking only briefly concerned before offering a quip to return proceedings to normalcy.
“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech. You’ve got to have a little fun. Why do you want to pay the ticket for that to get in? But different strokes for different folks,” DeSantis said.
14 comments
PeterH
January 9, 2024 at 7:12 pm
To Desantis is in the right place for defeat!
He’s polling in 5th place in New Hampshire!
Julia
January 9, 2024 at 7:14 pm
careershome74.blogspot.com
Julia
January 9, 2024 at 7:15 pm
Google Pay Work $45ooo Attempting to discover employments ? In case you replied yes, at that point you’re alter. Here you’ll get 100% arrange compensation from household occupations. In case you’re a understudy, you’ll be able additionally get the driving free deal here.
reference……………………. careershome74.blogspot.com
Michael roberts
January 9, 2024 at 7:19 pm
ronis at the end of the road
Michael roberts
January 9, 2024 at 7:20 pm
Ron is at not ronis
Impeach Biden
January 9, 2024 at 7:34 pm
I’ll bet the mob was lead by Gancarski.
Hamas Villages, Florida
January 9, 2024 at 7:56 pm
You poor boob
Impeach Biden
January 9, 2024 at 8:00 pm
Let me guess, you are the “boob” that says he is a Republican.
Michael roberts
January 9, 2024 at 7:46 pm
ron needs reality checks
what will he do after his term is done
he has no future
Hamas Villages, Florida
January 9, 2024 at 7:57 pm
Make Casey an offer
The Dude
January 9, 2024 at 7:58 pm
I am sure he will be fine. Yale educated. Harvard Law and a USN officer. He will have no problem landing a good job. How is your resume or are you still trying to find yourself?
Dont Say FLA
January 9, 2024 at 8:08 pm
Either Floribama Community Colllege President, or maybe Moran Morgan would hire him and stick him in a closet in the back forty’s out building, paying him to do nothing.
Rhonda has a lot experience doing nothing while getting paid.
He’d be a perfect fit for that, just so long as he’s willing to take his turn answering the phones one day per week during the receptionist’s lunch break
Michael roberts
January 9, 2024 at 8:27 pm
my bet is someone with common sense
Michael roberts
January 9, 2024 at 8:30 pm
yes