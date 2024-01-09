Term limits govern the Florida House. State lawmakers say Congress should live by the same rules.

The Florida Legislature has eight-year term limits in place. Now, state lawmakers want Congress governed by the same rules.

The Florida House passed a resolution (HCR 693) on a 80-33 vote calling for a constitutional convention on imposing term limits on members of the House and Senate. That’s a move that could remake bodies where power gets built through seniority.

But Rep. David Borrero, a Sweetwater Republican, said limits on time members of Congress serve will better the quality of service to the public.

“Term limits have shown that they work in the best interests of the people by providing more opportunity for new voices and new ideas to be heard and considered at the state level,” he said. “And they ensure that no elected official becomes so entrenched as an incumbent that he or she views their seat as an entitlement.”

If two-thirds of state Legislatures in the country seek such a gathering, Congress must call a convention and allow amendments to be proposed.

Borrero said a call by Florida for a convention on term limits won’t count toward calling one on any other subject matter.

Still, Democrats in the chamber voiced concerns the U.S. Constitution offers little guidance on how such a convention would unfold.

Many Democrats said they wanted to vote in support of term limits but couldn’t do so with the risk of allowing a constitutional convention.

“I am not willing to put the Constitution in this country at risk for these term limits, and scholars and Supreme Court Justices and people agree that this is incredibly dangerous,” said Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Weston Democrat.

She proposed an amendment to nix only the call for a convention, and to essentially turn the bill into a request to Congress rather than trying to force an action. The amendment, like others brought by Democrats, failed.

Borrero for his part dismissed concerns of a convention run amok. He said far greater concerns come from a Congress filled with members serving longer than he’s been alive.

“Our federal government has failed us, and we’ve allowed it. And it’s the same leaders who we are trusting to solve our problems who are getting re-elected year after year after year,” Borrero said.

He noted wide, bipartisan support for term limits across all demographics. He cited a McLaughlin & Associated poll showing most Americans would dispose of all members of Congress if they could. Yet, name recognition, connection to lobbyist money and various other elements ensures 95% of federal incumbents seeking re-election each year win another term.

Democrats took a similar position on a similar resolution (HCR 703) seeking a convention on a federal balanced budget amendment and passed earlier in the day.