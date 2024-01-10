Ron DeSantis camp says Nikki Haley’s ‘hiding’ time is over

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have participated in four debates and at least one other prominent forum together this cycle, but the Florida Governor’s presidential campaign frames Wednesday night’s debate as something different.

In a memo to reporters ahead of the showdown on CNN, spokesperson Andrew Romeo says the one-on-one confrontation means the former South Carolina Governor can’t get away with “hiding” anymore.

“During this debate, Nikki Haley won’t be able to hide behind Chris Christie and use Vivek (Ramaswamy) as her personal punching bag. She’ll actually have to be accountable for her recent string of gaffes and record of caving to the left on every major issue conservatives care about,” Romeo postulated.

Neither Christie nor Ramaswamy made the cut for this debate, and former President Donald Trump hasn’t seen fit to debate yet given his massive lead in polls in Iowa and everywhere else.

Deputy Campaign Manager David Polyansky contends the debate will compel Haley to “to answer questions about her failed record in South Carolina” and answer questions about whether she would “consider being Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick” and discuss why she said Hillary Clinton was the “reason she got into politics in the first place.”

The debate comes in the wake of a new Iowa poll that shows Haley and DeSantis way behind Trump. The Trafalgar Group survey finds the former President with more than 50% support, and Haley and DeSantis at 18% each.

DeSantis, who has professed untrammeled enthusiasm for the Hawkeye State for most of the past year now, can be expected to slam Haley on comments she made that New Hampshire would correct the caucus vote of Iowa. Haley is competitive with Trump in the Granite State, where DeSantis has been as low as 5% in some recent polling.