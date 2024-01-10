Laura Hine, targeted by Ron DeSantis, will seek re-election to Pinellas School Board

Pinellas County School Board member Laura Hine will seek re-election to her District 1 countywide seat.

Hine, currently the board Chair, was first elected in 2020. Though School Board races are nonpartisan and Hine is an independent, she was largely backed by left-leaning individuals and groups, and will likely maintain that support as efforts continue statewide among the conservative Moms for Liberty to stack School Boards with conservatives.

“I am wholly committed to the success of all students in Pinellas County and excellence across our schools, which is why I am running for re-election,” Hine said in a prepared statement.

“I have been challenged and invigorated by my service and thoroughly enjoy working with a team committed to quality for our schools and families. It is familiar to the daily commitment to excellence I experienced in our military; I am dedicated to this mission and team.”

Hine, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in aerospace engineering, has focused her tenure thus far on student experience and achievement, including the creation of a new three-year strategic plan. She also worked with colleagues to hire a new Superintendent and deliver the highest salary increase to teachers in the last decade.

Heading into her re-election campaign, Hine said she is focused on literacy, early education, middle school potential, robust workforce pathways, and harnessing technology while minimizing and mitigating its potential negative impacts on youth and society.

“We must continue to strive for strong public schools and leadership to move our community and Florida forward,” Hine said. “I look forward to continuing my service.”

Hine’s statement supporting “strong public schools” and moving not just the community, but Florida as a whole forward, may appeal to moderate and liberal voters concerned with recent state action, including approving universal school vouchers regardless of household income and the so-called “war on woke” that has targeted classroom instruction pertaining to LGBTQ+ issues and the teaching of African American history.

Hine, however, made no direct connection in her announcement.

She enters her re-election campaign with early, bipartisan support, including endorsements from Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, a Republican, and Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers, a Democrat and former School Board member.

“I am confident that re-electing Laura Hine is the right choice for Pinellas County,” Gualtieri said. “Her proven track record, especially in the realm of school safety, makes her an exemplary advocate for our students and their families.”

Added Flowers: “I am endorsing Laura Hine to return to the Pinellas County School Board in light of her dedication and commitment to all children. Access to a quality education surrounded by caring educators and support staff has been her focus and will remain a top priority. Our children will learn, grow and prosper with Laura Hine’s return to the board.”

A Pinellas County Schools parent, Marianne Hillyer, also offered praise for Hine.

“Laura shows up. She is in our schools, talking with teachers, parents and leaders — she sincerely wants everyone to be engaged to further the potential of all our students and their families,” she said.

Hine will face at least one challenger. Danielle Marlof filed to run in October and has, as of the end of December, raised nearly $7,000. Marlof is the founder of a local Christian School, Wellmont Academy. It’s a nonprofit that serves as a “model Christian school in Pinellas County,” according to Marlof’s LinkedIn bio. It also says the school’s mission is “to be a Christ-centered, soul-safe community, encouraging balanced academic excellence through God-written identity.”

She has backing from some prominent conservatives, such as U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and state Rep. Berny Jacques, and her platform includes Moms for Liberty-aligned priorities including “protecting parental rights” and “academics over ideology.”

Hine is one of several school board members across the state and region to be targeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis who, in the 2022 Midterm cycle, inserted himself heavily into school board races that had historically received little attention from candidates further up the ballot.