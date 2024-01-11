Personnel note: UF names Dan Dillon VP for Marketing and Senior Adviser

University of Florida President Ben Sasse announced Dan Dillon Jr. has been tapped as the university’s Vice President for marketing and senior adviser.

Dillon is currently the CEO of ASU Enterprise Partners at Arizona State University and will join UF on March 4. In his new role, he will lead marketing across UF’s enterprise including work to develop a One UF strategy that harmonizes marketing across the university’s colleges, centers, institutes, and health system.

“The University of Florida has an incredible brand and limitless possibilities to grow,” Sasse said. “Dan brings UF decades of management experience in marketing and higher education. Dan is no stranger to the opportunities and challenges facing modern public research universities. He’s a forward thinker who will be right at home here at UF. We’re thrilled that he’s joining Gator Nation at an exciting time, and we’re looking forward to writing this university’s next chapter together.”

Since 2020, Dillon has led ASU Enterprise Partners, a private, nonprofit parent company that develops and executes strategies to advance Arizona State University through corporate partnerships, fundraising, technology research, and real estate.

He previously worked as ASU’s Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President. He and his team won 10 CASE awards, 10 American Advertising Federation Addy awards, 10 Telly awards, three Emmy awards, and four Higher Ed Marketing awards.

Before entering higher education, Dillon held high-level positions at several major corporations, including General Mills, Keebler, Nabisco, Heinz, Conagra, Coca-Cola, Ruby Tuesday and Outback Steakhouse.

“I am very excited to join this great university’s leadership team and look forward to contributing to UF however I can,” said Dillon, who holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Anselm College and an MBA from Bentley College.