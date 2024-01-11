Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.11.24

Good Thursday morning.

University of Florida President Ben Sasse announced Dan Dillon Jr. has been tapped as the university’s vice president for marketing and senior adviser.

Dillon is currently the CEO of ASU Enterprise Partners at Arizona State University and will join UF on March 4. In his new role, he will lead marketing across UF’s enterprise including work to develop a One UF strategy that harmonizes marketing across the university’s colleges, centers, institutes and health system.

“The University of Florida has an incredible brand and limitless possibilities to grow,” Sasse said. “Dan brings UF decades of management experience in marketing and higher education. Dan is no stranger to the opportunities and challenges facing modern public research universities. He’s a forward thinker who will be right at home here at UF. We’re thrilled that he’s joining Gator Nation at an exciting time, and we’re looking forward to writing this university’s next chapter together.”

Since 2020, Dillon has led ASU Enterprise Partners, a private, nonprofit parent company that develops and executes strategies to advance Arizona State University through corporate partnerships, fundraising, technology research and real estate.

He previously worked as ASU’s Chief Marketing Officer and senior vice president. He and his team won 10 CASE awards, 10 American Advertising Federation Addy awards, 10 Telly awards, three Emmy awards, and four Higher Ed Marketing awards.

Before entering higher education, Dillon held high-level positions at several major corporations, including General Mills, Keebler, Nabisco, Heinz, ConAgra, Coca-Cola, Ruby Tuesday and Outback Steakhouse.

“I am very excited to join this great university’s leadership team and look forward to contributing to UF however I can,” said Dillon.

— DEBATE NIGHT IN AMERICA —

“Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis go for each other’s jugular” via Sam Stein, Jessica Piper, Shia Kapos, Madison Fernandez and Nahal Toosi of POLITICO — They sparred over foreign policy and immigration, government spending and leadership. They spent almost all of the early part of the evening accusing one another of relentlessly lying, with Haley even standing up her own fact-checking website she repeatedly shouted out throughout the debate. The only problem is that they only occasionally made the case that Trump was ill-suited to be the party’s nominee. When asked what she would do with the 10 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, Haley did not skip a beat. “You have to deport them,” she said. DeSantis was actually asked the question first and skirted directly answering it.

“DeSantis, Haley snipe over issues, as Donald Trump makes case in town hall” via The Hill — Haley and DeSantis came out swinging in their first one-on-one matchup, the fifth and final Primary debate, on CNN, before the Iowa caucuses. At the same time, Trump is answering questions in a live town hall with Fox News. Haley hit Florida DeSantis for not “dealing with” neo-Nazi marches and antisemitism during the fifth GOP debate. “First of all, notice Ron didn’t say anything about the fact that he did bring that most anti-Israel Republican into this state to campaign,” Haley said, referring to Rep. Thomas Massie. DeSantis, Haley split on support for Ukraine; Trump predicts a stock market crash if he loses against Biden. Trump agreed it was “right” that political violence is unacceptable but did not address the spike in such action during his term.

“DeSantis and Haley tear into each other. Trump is enjoying himself.” via Jonathan Swan and Jazmine Ulloa of The New York Times —DeSantis allies were hoping that tonight’s debate would be decisive — that Haley’s recent missteps were evidence that she would wilt in a one-on-one debate against DeSantis without having the benefit of Vivek Ramaswamy as an easy foil. From what I’ve seen so far, it doesn’t seem like DeSantis has crushed her in the way his allies had hoped or expected. If anything, it’s a wash, possibly advantage Haley. Haley is really leaning into the old saying “repetition is the mother of learning” with her constant references to DeSantisLies.com.

“Both candidates evade a question on Trump’s character” via The Associated Press — Neither Haley nor DeSantis directly answered a question about whether Trump “has the character to be President.” “His way is not my way,” Haley said. “I don’t have vengeance. I don’t have vendettas. I don’t take things personally.” DeSantis said Trump failed to deliver on his promises to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it, prosecute Hillary Clinton, “drain the swamp” or eliminate the national debt. “We need to deliver and get this stuff done,” DeSantis said.

“Trump says he already knows who he’d pick as VP” via Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — “Well I can’t tell you that, really,” he said at a Fox News town hall. He added: “I mean, I know who it’s going to be.” Trump was asked if he would consider someone who has run against him and was open to mending fences. “Oh sure, I will, I will. I’ve already started to like Christie better,” he quipped after Christie, who dropped out of the race Wednesday, was caught on a hot mic saying he thinks Haley has no chance. Christie was one of Trump’s top finalists for his running mate in 2016, but he chose Mike Pence instead. Christie, a vocal Trump critic, has made clear he has no interest in the role.

— TOP FLORIDA STORY —

“Appeals court ruling opens door to possible return to office for Andrew Warren” via Sue Carlton and Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times —In a 59-page ruling, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals wrote that the Tallahassee federal judge who declined to return Warren to office should reconsider the case.

The opinion, authored by 11th Circuit Judge Jill Pryor, critiqued the legal reasoning of an earlier decision by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, who largely agreed that Warren’s suspension violated his First Amendment right to free speech, but concluded he didn’t have the power to return him to office.

Pryor’s opinion carries a crucial footnote voicing disagreement with that notion.

“DeSantis argues that even if Warren prevails on the merits of his claim, the district court lacks the authority to reinstate Warren. We reject this argument,” it reads. “The 11th Amendment permits federal courts to remedy First Amendment violations.”

The ruling kicks the case back to Hinkle’s court, where further proceedings could decide whether Warren returns to office.

“This is what we’ve been fighting for from the beginning — the protection of democracy,” Warren said Wednesday afternoon in a news release. “We look forward to returning to the District Court to obtain the relief that has been denied to me and all the voters of Hillsborough County for 17 months: reinstating the person elected by the voters.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate passes public education deregulation, setting up negotiation with House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It could soon be a lot easier to teach in Florida’s public schools. The Senate approved a series of education deregulation bills, moving a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo on the second day of Session. The bills included legislation focused on teacher recruitment (SB 7000), school innovation (SB 7002) and testing and retention (SB 7004). Sen. Alexis Calatayud presented the recruitment bill, which eases a number of barriers to entering teaching, including establishing a 10-year professional certificate faster for teachers during a validity period.

“House panel moves to squash local police Review Boards” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new bill that preempts the ability of local jurisdictions to handle complaints against cops to the state has cleared its first Committee in the House. HB 601, sponsored by Reps. Dean Black and Wyman Duggan, would bar a “county, municipality, special district, or other political subdivision of the state” from trying to “pass or enforce any ordinance, resolution, or rule relating to the receipt, processing, or investigation of complaints of misconduct by law enforcement officers and correctional officers.” This specifically addresses Civilian Review Boards that offer residents an opportunity to evaluate potential misconduct by the police officers whose salaries they pay, eliminating their central functions.

“Bill rolling back child labor laws advances in House” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — High school sophomores and juniors would be able to work longer hours per day and per week and be given fewer mandatory break periods during work, under a bill that passed through the House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee on Wednesday. The bill, HB 49, removes those child labor protections, but the sponsor, Rep. Linda Chaney, noted that federal labor laws regarding minors remain intact and emphasized the bill only applies to 16- and 17-year-olds. “This bill is not about children this bill is about teenagers,” Chaney said. “This bill allows teenagers to have a choice.” The bill passed along party lines, with Democrats opposed.

“Bill hiking penalties for cross-county crimes advances to final committee stop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation to impose added punishments for grand theft and more than a dozen “forcible felonies” committed across county lines is now one Committee stop from the House floor. Supporters of the bill (HB 531) say the penalty hikes will deter criminals who travel outside their home county to do wrong with the hope of confounding police and avoiding apprehension. Opponents argue it’s unjustly punitive and will stuff Florida’s already overcrowded prisons. Today, burglary is the only felony for which heightened penalties can apply when a criminal travels across county lines. HB 531, if passed, would also enhance punishments for grand theft and “forcible” crimes like murder, manslaughter, sexual battery, home-invasion robbery, aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping and stalking, among others.

Reedy Creek return a no-go, Paul Renner says — House Speaker Renner said he is not on board with a proposal to reinstate Disney’s old Governing Board, which the Legislature dismantled and replaced with a Governor-appointed Board during a Special Session last year. “I think we’ve gone on the right path at least; I don’t want to go back,” Renner told media. Orange County delegation members last week voted to advance a potential local bill that would reinstate the old district, but amid procedural arguments it’s unclear what path forward any legislation may have.

“Senate bill would protect Visit Orlando’s $100M budget” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — With Orange County Commissioners poised to cut Visit Orlando’s $100-million-plus budget, Sen. Linda Stewart has proposed legislation to make that harder to do. “There is no reason to decrease Visit Orlando’s funding,” the Orlando Democrat said. “I don’t know why they’re cutting it.” Her newly introduced bill (SB 1594) would require at least a two-thirds majority vote of a county’s Governing Board to reduce funding for a destination-marketing organization if the agency gets less than 40% of tourist tax revenue. That language targets the situation involving Visit Orlando, a marketing organization that gets 30% of every tourist-tax dollar collected in Orange County, totaling about $107.7 million in 2023, according to Stewart.

“Experts tell lawmakers AI could streamline Florida’s bureaucracy or open it to security threats” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Artificial intelligence could soon map Florida roads, analyze public health data and deliver customer service to taxpayers. But could it also be used to hack elections? AI experts testified to House members that AI could deliver huge impacts that could both ease bureaucracy and impact state workers. “Integration of AI stands to revolutionize the public sector at unprecedented rates,” said Brian Fonseca, a public policy professor at Florida International University. “If I make a hammer, they’re going to take a hammer to build a house or take a hammer and break into a bank,” David Clark, Chair of the Florida Technology Foundation, told Florida Politics.

—“Bill cracking down on tech-assisted stalking, AirTag misuse clears second House hurdle” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Danny Burgess priority bill preserving veterans’ history is already on the move” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Burgess’ top priority this Legislative Session is to preserve the stories and experiences of Florida’s veterans through a bill creating the Veterans’ History Program within the Florida Department of State. The bill (SB 408) cleared its first Committee, the Senate Committee on Government Oversight & Accountability, with a 6-0 favorable vote. In addition to collecting and preserving stories and experiences from veterans, the bill would also document the state of Florida’s military contributions throughout U.S. history. “When I led the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs under Gov. DeSantis, I tried to find Florida D-Day veterans for the 75th anniversary, but it was nearly impossible,” Burgess said.

— CAP REAX —

FSIPP praises Live Healthy Act — The Florida Society of Interventional Pain Physicians is praising Passidomo’s health care priority and commending her for her “dedication to (improving) the health care of all Floridians.” The organization, which represents about 1,500 pain specialists in Florida, said the legislation would expand health care access to Floridians by “increasing the number of doctors, encouraging innovation and improving medical screening for curable diseases.” FSIPP continued, “Specifically, money will be allotted to physician training through expansion of residency programs and clinical training sites. In addition, there are provisions for physician retention through expansion of the FRAME incentive program.”

Susan G. Komen commends breast cancer screening bill — The Susan G. Komen organization praised Rep. Marie Woodson and Sen. Lori Berman, both South Florida Democrats, for filing legislation (HB 773/SB 932) that would eliminate the out-of-pocket costs for patients who need necessary diagnostic and supplemental breast imaging including MRIs, ultrasounds and diagnostic mammograms. “Nobody should have to forego a test that helps to rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy because of the cost, yet thousands of people in Florida are doing it every year,” said Molly Guthrie, vice president of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen. “This bill will provide pivotal access to diagnostic and supplemental imaging so that individuals can get the care they need without having to endure undue financial burden. It is an important step toward equitable access to care, potentially saving lives by facilitating early detection and treatment.”

— THE SKED —

— 8:30 a.m. The Senate will hold a floor Session. Senate Chamber.

— 8:30 a.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss fiscally constrained counties, which include many rural counties. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 8:45 a.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss the Public Education Capital Outlay (PECO) program. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 9 a.m. The House will hold a floor Session. House Chamber.

— 15 minutes after Senate morning Committee meetings. The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets to determine which bills will be heard on the Senate floor. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— 10 a.m. The Senate Appropriations Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 10 a.m. The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 11 a.m. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. The House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee meets. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 1 p.m. The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 1 p.m. The Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 1 p.m. The Senate Finance and Tax Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss lottery issues. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 2 p.m. The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee meets. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 2 p.m. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 2 p.m. The House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

— 2 p.m. The House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee meets. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 3 p.m. The Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 3 p.m. The Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 3 p.m. The Senate Education Appropriations Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 5:30 p.m. The House Rules Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

Assignment editors — Following the conclusion of House Session, Speaker Renner will hold a news conference on the east side of the Historic Capitol facing Apalachee Parkway.

— THE TRAIL —

“Chris Christie ends long shot 2024 bid” via Azi Paybarah, Dylan Wells and Maeve Reston of The Washington Post — Christie announced that he would suspend his long shot bid for the nomination, clearing a wider path in New Hampshire for former U.N. Ambassador Haley as calls to exit the race and consolidate support behind an anti-Trump alternative grew stronger. Speaking at a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire, Christie was caught with a hot mic during his campaign’s livestream, just minutes before the announcement. During the conversation, he appeared to make a reference to Haley, saying that “she’s going to get smoked” and that “she’s not up to this.” Christie also said that DeSantis “called me, petrified.”

Trump 2024 downplays end of Christie campaign — The Trump campaign blasted out a “confidential memo” saying Christie’s exit from the Presidential Primary would have little to no impact on the race. “From our latest tracking trends, in Iowa, Chris Christie was not much of a factor and was going to be embarrassed. He only received 6% of the vote — if they showed up. And only 4% thought that he could win,” the memo reads. It notes that Christie was polling better in New Hampshire — the second nominating contest — but not to the level needed to come close to surpassing Trump. It also claims his supporters are generally “liberals or moderates” and his exit will likely cause Haley to shift “further to the left.”

“Country music star releases song endorsing ‘America’s Governor’ DeSantis: ‘Never Back Down’” via Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News — Billy Dean, a member of the Florida Music Hall of Fame with 3 certified gold albums and 11 Billboard country music top hits to his credit, recorded a song called “Never Back Down” which the DeSantis team used to produce a music video supporting the Governor. “The fight is tough, you gotta stand your ground, and if you still believe in the American Dream then never back down, never back down, never back down, and if you still believe in living free, never back down,” Dean sings in the song. The song continues, “They shame us just because we love our country, attacking everything that we hold dear. They shame us for our faith, our flag, our family, so why the hell are they still living here?”

To watch the video, please click the image below:

“At a critical moment, Haley stands to gain from Christie’s exit” via Natasha Korecki and Emma Barnett of NBC News — Even though Christie, the former New Jersey Governor, hadn’t stepped foot in Iowa, timing his announcement before the Caucuses potentially boosts the former South Carolina Governor as she crisscrosses the Hawkeye State and adds to her argument that her strong polling in New Hampshire and her background in South Carolina makes her the inevitable Trump alternative. Haley’s potential momentum boost is another unwelcome turn in the race for DeSantis, who is banking his candidacy on landing at least a strong second-place showing in the Caucuses, even as Haley nips at his heels. DeSantis has a tougher road beyond Iowa; he has sunk virtually all his resources into the state and not gained much of a foothold in either New Hampshire or South Carolina.

“Trump promotes false birther conspiracy about Haley” via Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times — Trump has reached back into his brand of nativism to accuse a political opponent of color — this time, Haley — of not being a real American eligible for the presidency as he defends his own eligibility for the ballot under the Constitution. On his social media site on Monday, Trump reposted a report, sowing doubt about Haley’s U.S. citizenship as polls show her cutting into Trump’s lead in New Hampshire. The report falsely claims that because Haley’s Indian immigrant parents were not yet citizens when she was born in South Carolina, she is disqualified “from presidential or vice-presidential candidacy under the 12th Amendment.” Haley was born in the United States in 1972, automatically becoming a citizen.

“Violent political threats surge as 2024 begins, haunting American democracy” via Sarah Ellison, Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Patrick Marley of The Washington Post — Rusty Bowers, a former speaker of the Arizona House, drove into his neighborhood east of Phoenix the day after Christmas to a spine-chilling scene. An unknown caller had reported that there was a pipe bomb inside and that a woman had been murdered. The incident of swatting, a prank call to emergency services designed to draw a law enforcement response, wasn’t just a terrifying moment for Bowers and his family. It was one of many violent threats and acts of intimidation that have defined the lives of various government officials since the 2020 Election. Bomb threats last week caused evacuations at state Capitol buildings across the country. Federal authorities arrested and charged a man with threatening to kill a Congressman and his children, while other members of Congress dealt with swatting incidents.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis offers out-of-state Jewish students incentives to transfer to Florida colleges” via Michael Smith, Janet Lorin and Anna Kaiser of Bloomberg — Florida’s public colleges will waive minimum credit requirements and offer in-state tuition for financially strapped Jewish students who want to transfer from schools in other states, according to an emergency order released Tuesday. DeSantis, who announced the plan in his State of the State address to legislators, described antisemitism as rampant and even condoned on U.S. college campuses. “Over the coming months, they will have a tough decision to make — pack up and leave or stay and endure continued hatred,” DeSantis said, referring to Jewish students in other states. “If they do decide to come to Florida, we will welcome them with open arms.”

“Florida school district removes dictionaries from libraries, citing law championed by DeSantis” via Jedd Legum of Popular Information — The Escambia County School District has removed several dictionaries from its library shelves over concerns that making the dictionaries available to students would violate Florida law. The American Heritage Children’s Dictionary, Webster’s Dictionary for Students and Merriam-Webster’s Elementary Dictionary are among more than 2,800 books that have been pulled from Escambia County school libraries and placed into storage. The Escambia County School District says these texts may violate HB 1069, a bill signed by DeSantis in May 2023. HB 1069 gives residents the right to demand the removal of any library book that “depicts or describes sexual conduct,” as defined under Florida law, whether or not the book is pornographic.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Hunter Biden appears on Capitol Hill” via Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — Two House Committees voted on Wednesday along party lines to hold Biden in contempt of Congress, hours after he surprised Republicans by appearing unannounced on Capitol Hill, prompting a partisan free-for-all. The 23-to-14 vote by the Judiciary Committee and a 25-to-21 vote by the Oversight Committee send the matter to the full House, in which Republicans have a slim majority. The measures accuse the younger Biden of failing to sit for a private deposition in the impeachment inquiry against President Biden. “We will not provide Hunter Biden with special treatment because of his last name,” said Rep. James R. Comer, Chair of the oversight panel.

“Republicans push ahead with Hunter Biden contempt charge after his surprise visit to Capitol” via Farnoush Amiri of The Los Angeles Times — Republicans took the first step Wednesday toward holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena. They advanced the charge to a full House vote just hours after the President’s son sparked a momentary political frenzy by appearing in the front row for part of the debate. The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees each passed contempt charges against the younger Biden with unanimous Republican support and all Democrats opposed. The action sets up a House vote on recommending criminal charges against a member of Biden’s family as the GOP moves into the final stages of an impeachment inquiry into the President himself.

“First Hill Democrat calls on Lloyd Austin to resign” via Nicholas Wu of POLITICO — Rep. Chris Deluzio became the first congressional Democrat to call for Defense Secretary Austin’s resignation after the controversy over his hospitalization. “I have lost trust in Secretary Lloyd Austin’s leadership of the Defense Department due to the lack of transparency about his recent medical treatment and its impact on the continuity of the chain of command,” Deluzio said in a statement that also thanked Austin for his service and wished him a speedy recovery. He represents a swing district.

“118th Congress on track to become one of the least productive in U.S. history” via Joe LoCascio, Benjamin Siegel, and Ivan Pereira of ABC News — The 118th Congress is on track to being one of the least functional Sessions ever, with only 34 bills passed since January of last year, the lowest number of bills passed in the first year of a Congressional Session since the Great Depression, according to congressional records. “Even comparing against other periods of divided government, 2023 was definitely not a high-water mark for Congress’ productivity,” Molly Reynolds, a senior governance fellow at the nonpartisan research group the Brookings Institution, told ABC News.

— DOWN BALLOT —

Save the date

“David Arreola tops $25K in first fundraising report since launching HD 22 bid” via Ryan Nicols of Florida Politics — Arreola has collected just over $25,000 since launching a campaign for the House District 22 seat in mid-October. That’s according to new fundraising numbers posted with the Division of Elections. Arreola is competing in a Primary for the Democratic nomination against Amy Trask, who has not yet filed any fundraising information with the state. The General Election will determine a successor for term-limited Rep. Chuck Clemons.

Kim Kendall tops $150K raised for HD 18 campaign — St. Augustine Republican Kim Kendall has raised more than $152,000 between her campaign and committee as she runs for House District 18. “My campaign’s continued success is a result of lots of hard work and a love for Florida and my community,” Kendall said. “My team and I have taken the time to develop meaningful relationships with the voters of District 18, and they have responded generously with donations and moral support. Their steadfast faith in my leadership means the world to me, and I am so thrilled to be able to continue on this incredible journey to the Florida House in 2024.” Kendall is competing against fellow Republican Nick Primrose in the GOP Primary for the seat currently held by Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, who faces term limits in 2024.

Greg Folley clears $550K for HD 81 bid — Marco Island City Council member Folley raised more than $50,000 between his campaign and committee last quarter, bringing his total fundraising past the $550,000 mark since he entered the race for HD 81 in May. “Overall, we had an incredible year in 2023,” he said. “It was impressive to see the district come together to rally around my campaign with such strength and enthusiasm. Our strong fundraising and dedicated grassroots support have set Team Folley up for continued success in 2024.” Folley is running against Gladyvette Benarroch in the Republican Primary for the seat currently held by GOP Rep. Bob Rommel, who terms out in 2024.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami Mayor Francis Suarez hosted a rare news conference, but not about ongoing city scandals” via Sarah Blaskey of the Miami Herald — Suarez held a rare news conference outside of the Miami Police Department headquarters Wednesday morning amid swirling allegations of corruption, ethics violations and other scandals casting shadows over nearly every office in City Hall, including his own. When he took to the lectern, however, he did not address the near-daily negative headlines coming out about the government he leads but rather gave a speech touting statistics suggesting a drop in Miami’s violent crime rate. Before the event began, the Mayor’s communications director, Stephanie Severino, warned reporters against off-topic lines of inquiry. Suarez was then peppered with questions about federal investigations and his frequent travel to parts of the Middle East. Suarez is facing at least four separate investigations.

“It’s time to collect on $63.5M verdict against Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, court says” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — A six-year legal battle waged by a pair of Little Havana business owners to acquire Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo’s assets came a step closer to fruition this week when a federal Judge said the duo could begin collecting on the $63.5 million verdict a jury awarded them last Summer. Jurors in federal civil court found that the city’s longest-serving elected leader targeted Little Havana business owners William “Bill” Fuller and Martin Pinilla for financial and personal ruin and awarded the men the staggering sum. It’s an amount that Carollo almost certainly can’t make whole. But that’s not the point, Fuller said.

“F-bombs fly in Fort Lauderdale: Commissioner accused of cursing at staffer” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It’s not every day F-bombs get dropped on the dais. But they were flying during a Fort Lauderdale meeting at The Parker after three Commissioners denied the City Manager the same 3% raise they’d given the City Auditor and City Clerk. The tense exchange lasted less than three minutes, ending about 10 minutes before midnight. But it lays bare the simmering tensions between Commissioners whose seats are all up at the end of the year. All five are expected to run for re-election in what is already shaping up to be an ugly election season. Commissioner Steve Glassman, fuming over the snub to City Manager Greg Chavarria, admits to dropping the first F-bomb while taking a breather backstage.

“The world’s largest cruise ship arrives at PortMiami after a record year for the industry” via Vinod Sreeharsha of the Miami Herald — The world’s largest passenger cruise ship reached Miami, a long-anticipated arrival expected to further invigorate South Florida’s tourism economy, reinforce the Magic City’s global and national relevance, and potentially expand who takes cruises and why. Dubbed the Icon of the Seas, the 1,198-foot-long ship with a capacity of 5,610 guests, entered Government Cut close to 7 a.m., meeting its pilot boat, then docking at PortMiami. Equipped with six undulating waterslides in its own adventure theme park, over 40 restaurants and drinking establishments including two dueling piano bars, three-story town houses for large families, and a breezy park with over 33,000 plants, it hopes to attract a wide variety of travelers.

“Year-round school? Not in Martin County, as School Board says no state pilot program” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Scrambling to implement a year-round school pilot program within eight months — without any extra state money or strong community support — seemed unappealing to School Board members. A 2023 state law created a pilot program for five Florida school districts to participate in a year-round school program for four school years, beginning in August. Martin County Schools applied for the program on Dec. 1, pending approval by the School Board. But Board members suggested the district withdraw its application to be part of a state pilot program for year-round schooling. No state money comes with being one of the five pilot districts, said deputy Superintendent Tracey Miller, so Martin County Schools would have to find the money to pay for it.

“2 PSL City Council members oppose price tag for new Public Works facility; vote delayed” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Concerned over a $16 million price tag, the City Council punted on a vote to build a new Public Works Department facility. Council members David Pickett and Anthony Bonna said they planned to vote “no” because the winning bid was $4.5 million higher than the second-place bid; Council member Stephanie Morgan was out of the room at the time. That would have set a split vote, 2-2, resulting in a rejection of the contract. It also would have triggered a new bidding process, which would have taken at least six months, according to assistant director of Procurement Nathaniel Rubel. Instead, the item was tabled until the Jan. 22 meeting.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County Sheriff voices opposition to law that would lower minimum age to buy rifles in Florida” via Q. McCray and Charles Frazier of WFTV — Orange County Sheriff John Mina has spoken out against a proposal to let people as young as 18 years of age buy a rifle in Florida. The law currently requires a person to be at least 21 years old to purchase a long gun or rifle. The latest proposal comes after lawmakers voted last year to let people carry a gun without a permit. There was an attempt last year to lower the age to buy rifles in Florida, but it failed. However, the 60-day Legislative Session that started Tuesday could be different. The potential change in state law could reverse part of a statute enacted after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“Flagler Superintendent, Board attorney unable to reach mutual separation agreement” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Although the deadline for a mutual separation agreement between Flagler County Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore and Board attorney Kristy Gavin has come and gone, no such agreement has been reached. The deadline was Dec. 31, at which time Gavin was expected to either accept the agreement or the Board would terminate her contract. However, her contract states that official termination requires written notice from Board Chair Will Furry. Since she has not yet received a letter, she is still reporting to work and was present at Tuesday’s agenda workshop meeting. The Board has been trying for months to oust Gavin, with its newest members — Furry, Christy Chong and Sally Hunt — spearheading the movement.

“Rita Bornstein, former Rollins president known for fundraising chops, dies at 88” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Bornstein, known for her fundraising prowess and efforts to raise the Winter Park school’s national standing, died on Tuesday. She was 88. Bornstein, who became the college’s 13th president in 1990 and served in that role until 2004, oversaw Rollins’ most ambitious fundraising effort to that date, securing $160.2 million that supported academic programs, scholarships, faculty, facilities, and the first endowment of a college presidency in the nation. A native of New York City who had previously served as a vice president at the University of Miami, Bornstein came to Rollins “with a complicated series of life and career experiences,” she wrote in 2021 in a piece for Winter Park Magazine.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Chris Nocco to seek fourth term as Pasco County Sheriff” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pasco County Sheriff Nocco would like voters to give him another four years as the county’s top cop. “The successes we’ve had as a team at the Pasco Sheriff’s Office could only be possible by the dedicated deputies and staff working together with our community as one — with one mission — to put criminals behind bars and keep our community safe,” Nocco said in his campaign announcement. “We won’t allow people who choose to break the law any sanctuary in Pasco County,” Nocco added. Under his leadership, crime in Pasco County has dropped by more than half, and he said the agency has been and remains a good steward of taxpayer dollars. Among Nocco’s top issues to date are combating the fentanyl crisis, holding drug dealers accountable and focusing on the county’s most vulnerable, including children.

“Chris Scherer nearly doubles Cookie Kennedy in cash raised for Pinellas County Commission race” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Southeast Politics — Scherer, the Republican running for Pinellas County Commission in District 1, has raised more than $155,000 for his bid, between his official campaign account and affiliated political committee, Friends of Chris Scherer. Scherer’s fourth quarter financials, filed with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office for his campaign account and with the Division of Elections for his committee, show he raised nearly $24,000 in the final three months of 2023, including more than $15,000 for his campaign and more than $8,000 for his committee. Scherer, a Republican, is running to replace incumbent Democratic County Commissioner Janet Long, who is not seeking re-election. He faces Democrat Kennedy. Kennedy has matched Scherer’s campaign fundraising — both have raised about $84,000 — but she doesn’t have an affiliated committee also bringing in funds. And of the equally matched campaign coffers, Kennedy has spent more. She retains about $55,000 in her account, while Scherer has about $64,000.

“Laura Hine, targeted by DeSantis, will seek re-election to Pinellas School Board” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County School Board member Hine will seek re-election to her District 1 countywide seat. Hine, currently the Board Chair, was first elected in 2020. Though School Board races are nonpartisan and Hine is an independent, she was largely backed by left-leaning individuals and groups and will likely maintain that support as efforts continue statewide among the conservative Moms for Liberty to stack School Boards with conservatives. “I am wholly committed to the success of all students in Pinellas County and excellence across our schools, which is why I am running for re-election,” Hine said in a prepared statement.

“Tampa Bay area Sheriffs back Adam Ross for Pinellas Tax Collector” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is backing Ross for Pinellas County Tax Collector. Pasco County Sheriff Nocco is also offering his support. “Adam Ross is a strong supporter of law enforcement. As a prosecutor and executive director of the State Attorney’s Office, Adam worked closely with law enforcement to develop new technologies to make the administration of criminal justice more efficient and effective,” Gualtieri said. “Law enforcement has always counted on Adam Ross, and I know that the people of Pinellas County can count on him to bring the same drive for excellence to the office of Pinellas County Tax Collector. He has my full support and endorsement.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Adelson hires new lawyers to defend against charges she murdered Dan Markel” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Adelson has hired new lawyers to defend her on charges that she conspired with her son, Charlie Adelson, and others to kill her former son-in-law, Markel. Adelson hired her son’s lead attorney, Daniel Rashbaum, along with a well-known Tallahassee criminal defense lawyer, Alex Morris, to represent her. Rashbaum handled the bulk of defense duties during Charlie Adelson’s trial, which ended with guilty verdicts on all counts. Rashbaum and Morris filed a substitution of counsel motion Friday asking the court to approve them as counsel of record and replace her previous attorney, Marissel Descalzo. Circuit Judge Stephen Everett approved the motion Tuesday.

“City Council considers future contract with UF Health as inmate, indigent costs rise” via Hanna Holthaus and David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — About a third of the money the city paid to UF Health last year for indigent care went to treating people incarcerated in the Duval County jail, the city auditor’s office told members of City Council Wednesday. The $13 million to UF Health did not include the funds contracted to the jail’s private health care provider, and Council members questioned how to lower the costs as the city considers the future of the downtown jail and Police Memorial Building. Michael Boylan, Chair of the Council Committee studying the facilities, said they would discuss moving the administrative building sooner, in part to have space for more in-house health care and potentially lower the cost of care for UF Health.

“Ex-JEA execs don’t want current utility financials to play role in trial” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — In the Summer of 2019, JEA’s then-CEO, Aaron Zahn, raised the specter of companies like Blockbuster and Kodak, organizations that were leveled by industry forces they failed to foresee or plan for, the clear implication being this was JEA’s possible future as well. JEA’s Board of Directors saw slide presentations with ominous language: there was a need to “reorganize (the) workforce to manage the business decline,” while the utility’s status as a government agency — as opposed to a private company — “cripples JEA’s ability to evolve and remain relevant.” To stave off financial catastrophe by 2030, the Board was told it would need to immediately gut 30% of JEA’s workforce, almost 600 employees, and nix plans for a new downtown headquarters that had been in development for the past several years. Even then, with those extreme measures, the executives said, there would still be a nearly $1 billion cash gap by 2030 that would have to be filled with a large increase in electric rates.

“Covered in dust: UF observatory at risk from proposed sand mine in Levy County” via Lillian Lawson of The Gainesville Sun — A University of Florida-owned observatory may be at risk of shutting down if Levy County Commissioners approve a special land-use amendment that would pave the way for the creation of a sand mine. Levy County farmer Ryan Thomas and his father won a judgment in 2018 and were awarded over $1.3 million by the owners of a natural gas pipeline built through their property, The Sun previously reported. Now, Thomas is looking for a special exception for his land to open a sand mine. Many of his neighbors oppose this idea — a vote on the matter was postponed to Feb. 6 after an uproar at a December Levy County Commission meeting. However, last month isn’t when residents began voicing their disapproval.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Fiona McFarland focusing of array of children’s issues this year” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. McFarland started her fourth Legislative Session as the mother of three children under the age of 4. So, she knows something about the cost of day care. “Unless you have a child under 5, this is probably not on your mind,” the Sarasota Republican said. “But if you do, you are on your own to care for your kid. Until 5 when they go to school, you are on your own. If you have to work, or you want to work, you have to put your child in care.” That’s why her top priority this year will be passing a bill (HB 635) boosting tax credits for companies who open their own child care facilities or contract for care with local providers. As written, the bill allows anyone opening a child care facility a credit for up to 50% of the startup costs, with some limits based on the size of the company. For a company providing child care for employees, the bill allows a tax credit worth up to $300 for each eligible child served.

“Bill Prummell announces re-election bid” via Frank DiFiore of the Port Charlotte Sun — Prummell is seeking a fourth term as Charlotte County Sheriff. Prummell, 54, announced his re-election bid by citing the successes his staff have achieved during his tenure. “I have been a proud member of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for over 31 years and understand the needs and challenges of our community,” Prummell’s announcement letter read. In particular, the incumbent sheriff pointed to the establishment of the CCSO Mental Health Unit and the Drug Recovery Initiative — both in partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care — to address the “underlying cause” of the problem in the community.

“Manatee County cuts ties with the American Library Association over concern of woke agenda” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County has cut ties with the American Library Association (ALA) over concern that a “woke agenda” by the organization could make its way to the county-operated library system. County Commissioners have intervened in county library matters several times since DeSantis drew increased scrutiny to books used in the public school system in 2022, including scrutiny of plans for the new Lakewood Ranch Library that opens to the public this weekend. Commissioner James Satcher made the latest proposal, citing comments by the organization’s leadership as cause for concern. The Board voted 6 to 0 in support of leaving the ALA before the county’s membership expires in May, with Commissioner Jason Bearden absent from the vote.

“Time for a raise? Marco Islanders to vote on City Council pay, title change to Mayor” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Islanders will vote in March on increasing pay for City Council members and a title change for Council Chair to Mayor and Vice Chair to Vice Mayor. Marco Island City Council voted to add the changes to the city’s charter to the Presidential Primary scheduled for March 19. Any changes to the charter must be given to voters to determine. The Council voted 5-2 to add a pay increase to the ballot. Council members Erik Brechnitz and Joe Rola opposed the move. If approved by voters, Council members would see a pay increase that coincides with the general wage adjustment city employees receive beginning with the 2026-27 fiscal year.

— TOP OPINION —

“Who’s afraid of Haley?” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — If Trump is such a strong candidate, why is he afraid of Haley? The immigration attacks on Haley take her comments out of context. Trump is attacking Haley for suggesting that migrants coming to the U.S. illegally are looking for a better life. “We don’t need to be disrespectful. We don’t need to talk about them as criminals,” she said at an event in 2015. This decency may be one reason she runs ahead of Biden in General Election polls, unlike Trump, who is running about even with the President. Trump is polling above 50% in national GOP surveys, and Republicans may decide to gamble on the chaos of a second Trump term. The former President thinks it’s above him to have to contest the Primaries and expects a coronation. But voters get a say; Iowa and New Hampshire have been known to surprise, and the 45th President is behaving like that is the verdict he fears.

— OPINIONS —

“A publicly owned hotel could help taxpayers in Osceola” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Elected leaders in Orlando and Orange County teamed up to give the Orlando Magic a corporate welfare windfall. The team threatened to leave town if it didn’t get a new arena. Yet even after agreeing to spend nearly half a billion tax dollars, city and county officials let the team keep many of the most valuable revenue streams, including the naming rights to a venue the team doesn’t own and barely helped finance. This is the worst possible example of return on investment — where taxpayers invest and someone else pockets the returns. We see something similar with convention centers. Communities dump billions of tax dollars into convention centers, mainly so that hoteliers can reap the profits.

“Randall Miller: Fireworks — not farmers — spike air quality monitors” via Florida Politics — Nearly all the time, South Florida’s air quality index remains in the “good” health region, which is anywhere from 0-50 for Particulate Matter or PM2.5. However, on New Year’s Eve, Orlando recorded the highest reading in the state at 162 PM2.5, in the rarely reached “Unhealthy” category. Locally, Royal Palm Beach had a reading of 113, also in the “unhealthy” range. Days before, readings were in the “good” range, which is normal for our area. With no other changes to the environment and no Saharan Dust affecting Florida at this time, it is easy to see how the smoke from the fireworks created a spike in the air quality numbers. So, let’s start 2024 off with a real bang — letting science, and not conjecture, drive the discussion. That’s a resolution, hopefully, that we can all agree to follow.

