Bill rolling back child labor laws advances in House

High school sophomores and juniors would be able to work longer hours per day and per week and be given fewer mandatory break periods during work, under a bill that passed through the House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee on Wednesday.

The bill, HB 49, removes those child labor protections but the sponsor, Rep. Linda Chaney, a St. Pete Beach Republican, noted that federal labor laws regarding minors remain intact and emphasized the bill only applies to 16- and 17-year-olds.

“This bill is not about children this bill is about teenagers,” Chaney said. “This bill allows teenagers to have a choice.”

The bill passed along party lines, with Democrats opposed. Although the panel removed a provision that would’ve allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to work the night shift before school, opponents said they fear the move would pressure low-income students to work longer hours, putting their studies at risk and jeopardizing their long-term future for a short-term boost in finances at a low-wage job.

“The current law works,” said Rep. Dan Daley, a Coral Springs Democrat. He noted teens can apply for a waiver to the law if they show a hardship but it’s rarely used. “The risks and the shifting risk with this legislation is outweighing the reward.”

Youth and labor advocates and teachers also spoke out against the bill, arguing teenagers can already get the benefits of job experience build up a work ethic through the jobs available today.

“This bill is really not about everyday teenagers building extra character or earning extra spending money,” said Derek Sindler of the Farmworkers Association of Florida. “The kids … need a protection that’s why these child labor laws were put in in the first place.”

But business groups, especially the tourism industry, are backing the bill as a salve for the shortage of labor in Florida.

“This bill would help alleviate the labor shortage in the Florida hospitality industry,” said Samantha Padgett, Vice President of governmental relations and General Counsel for the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “They would welcome the opportunity to expand the hours of hard-working young Floridians who are strong members of their team and who are asking for additional hours.”

The bill has now cleared two House committees and has one more stop, in the House Commerce Committee, before hitting the floor in that chamber. The Senate version of the measure, SB 1596, hasn’t moved in that chamber.