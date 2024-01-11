Anna Paulina Luna among Republicans blocking Mike Johnson budget deal

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and a dozen other Republicans have voted to block a budget deal from reaching the floor.

The spending package, negotiated by new Speaker Mike Johnson, would avert a government shutdown. But the vote this week prohibits any motion on bills not already scheduled for the floor.

Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, defended the vote and said spending levels negotiated by the Republican Speaker with the Democratic Senate and White House remain too high.

She asserted it was more in line with the spending by the Democratic House under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi before Republicans won the House in 2022. Notably, Luna flipped a seat Republican that had previously been held by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

“The spending deal is a nonstarter,” Luna said. “This deal makes Pelosi’s spending deal look conservative. There are zero policy wins for the American people when our country is stepping over the point of no return. Renegotiate the deal or the floor will remain closed.”

Other Florida Republicans have criticized the spending deal, but Luna was the only Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation to vote against consideration of the deal. The procedural vote on the floor failed 203-216, as every Democrat in the House also voted against consideration.

Already, a Democrat challenging Luna criticized her for the vote.

“Anna Paulina Luna just voted to paralyze the House,” Whitney Fox, a Democrat running in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, posted on X. “Pinellas is facing sky-high costs, extreme weather, and families are more unsure of their futures than ever. We need action, not chaos. We need a common-sense congresswoman who can deliver on the things that matter most.”

Luna has been critical of high spending in Congress.

She notably was also among Republicans who initially voted against installing Speaker Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, but ultimately agreed to a rules package negotiated by conservatives last January and supported giving McCarthy the gavel. She was out on maternity leave when McCarthy was removed.