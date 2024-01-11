January 11, 2024
Anna Paulina Luna among Republicans blocking Mike Johnson budget deal
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. Image via Facebook.

Jacob Ogles January 11, 2024

Anna Paulina Luna
'The spending deal is a nonstarter.'

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and a dozen other Republicans have voted to block a budget deal from reaching the floor.

The spending package, negotiated by new Speaker Mike Johnson, would avert a government shutdown. But the vote this week prohibits any motion on bills not already scheduled for the floor.

Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, defended the vote and said spending levels negotiated by the Republican Speaker with the Democratic Senate and White House remain too high.

She asserted it was more in line with the spending by the Democratic House under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi before Republicans won the House in 2022. Notably, Luna flipped a seat Republican that had previously been held by former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

“The spending deal is a nonstarter,” Luna said. “This deal makes Pelosi’s spending deal look conservative. There are zero policy wins for the American people when our country is stepping over the point of no return. Renegotiate the deal or the floor will remain closed.”

Other Florida Republicans have criticized the spending deal, but Luna was the only Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation to vote against consideration of the deal. The procedural vote on the floor failed 203-216, as every Democrat in the House also voted against consideration.

Already, a Democrat challenging Luna criticized her for the vote.

“Anna Paulina Luna just voted to paralyze the House,” Whitney Fox, a Democrat running in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, posted on X. “Pinellas is facing sky-high costs, extreme weather, and families are more unsure of their futures than ever. We need action, not chaos. We need a common-sense congresswoman who can deliver on the things that matter most.”

Luna has been critical of high spending in Congress.

She notably was also among Republicans who initially voted against installing Speaker Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, but ultimately agreed to a rules package negotiated by conservatives last January and supported giving McCarthy the gavel. She was out on maternity leave when McCarthy was removed.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

4 comments

  • PeterH

    January 11, 2024 at 10:33 am

    It’s been a horrible week for House Republicans after yesterday’s Hunter Biden chaos and now Johnson’s fragile relationship with his own Party’s right wing flank. It’s just another indicator of Republicans inability to govern!

    Reply

  • Tom

    January 11, 2024 at 11:08 am

    The last House session was apparently the most unproductive in decades. It would appear that they are not even capable of basic Governing. The Speaker is desperately trying to actually pass something to prove that R’s are worth voting for in November but the lunatic fringe is having nothing to do with it. The D’s will probably vote with Johnson and get it through but what a mess they’ve become. Oh well … who doesn’t like watching a good train wreck?

    Reply

  • The Dude

    January 11, 2024 at 11:11 am

    Demo’s just keep writing checks with big IOU’s. Biden will be dead in a few years anyway, so he could care less about the abundance of debt he continues to rack up.

    Reply

  • My Take

    January 11, 2024 at 11:20 am

    “Spacy” Luna has more important things to do. Flying saucers to catch.

    Reply

Categories