Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to join AG Ashley Moody’s 100% Club combating human trafficking

Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Tampa General Hospital (TGH) to raise awareness for human trafficking and urging Floridians to join her in the fight to end the atrocity.

TGH answered the call.

Moody announced at the visit that TGH was the first hospital in the state to join her 100% Club, an initiative to stamp out human trafficking.

“Patients across the state and the nation turn to Tampa General Hospital for world-class care. The care we provide at TGH often extends beyond the walls of our hospital to ensure our patients are safe and have access to basic necessities,” TGH President and CEO John Couris said.

“Our team can also play an important role in putting an end to human trafficking. Through information and training, we’re working to equip our team with the knowledge to act when we come across a victim and engage law enforcement to respond.”

Moody’s visit to TGH coincided with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, which is recognized on Jan. 11.

At any given time worldwide there are an estimated 27.6 million victims of human trafficking, according to the U.S. Department of State. Moody has been leading the charge in Florida to put a dent in that number.

“We’re proud to partner with Attorney General Ashley Moody on this important effort, and I am grateful to our team for taking the initiative to join the 100% Club, further elevating our care for the patients and communities we serve,” Couris said.

The 100% Club is a partnership between Moody’s Office and various organizations, which raises awareness for the signs of human trafficking through education and training.

“Human trafficking harms victims in various ways — with most seeking medical care at some point during their captivity. That is why it is so important that doctors, nurses and medical staff know how to spot and report human trafficking,” Moody said.

“I am pleased to announce on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day that we have added our first Florida hospital to our 100% Club, and the staff at Tampa General Hospital will now be trained to be our eyes and ears to help victims escape captivity. TGH’s proactive stance sets a powerful precedent in our collective efforts to protect victims, stop trafficking and prosecute traffickers.”

In addition to the more obvious impacts to victims of human trafficking, they also often require health care, typically associated with food and sleep deprivation, extreme stress, travel hazards, violence and other hazardous conditions, according to TGH. Spotting those signs, and others, will help TGH employees better spot potential victims, so that they may be removed from harm’s way and perpetrators pursued.

TGH proactively reached out to Moody’s Office last year to obtain resources and training, and later joined the 100% Club to continue its commitment to the fight.

In less than one month, 464 TGH employees completed training. Hundreds more are on deck.

In addition to employee training, visitors to TGH facilities will notice displays and information posted in various spots educating them on signs of human trafficking and pointing them to resources to help.

Moody’s Office has an established hotline to report suspected human trafficking at 1-855-FLA-SAFE.