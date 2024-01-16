Ron DeSantis campaign alleges ‘election interference’ as media calls Iowa early

Gov. Ron DeSantis liked to tell a story at events where his son asked, regarding Iowa, “Is this Heaven?”

After a major under-performance in Monday night’s Hawkeye State caucuses, one could be asking if Iowa does indeed represent the beginning of the DeSantis presidential campaign entering the afterlife, given the campaign’s sharp reaction to the early returns and the media calling the race.

As expected, former President Donald Trump is headed to victory and taking at least a plurality of Iowa delegates, with more than 50% of the vote and early polls suggesting that result would hold. The Associated Press and others called the race, vexing DeSantis’ spokesperson Andrew Romeo and others from the Governor’s army of communicators.

“Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet,” Romeo posted to social media, then sent out to the media mailing list.

DeSantis Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw retweeted a social media post making a similar point: “They are calling it as the caucus sites are still ongoing. If that isn’t election interference I don’t know what is. They are literally trying to force people to go home because it’s already over according to the news networks. In 2024 news travels fast. We’ve become a dictatorship that picks our representatives. Wow, just wow!”

“I’m at a precinct that hasn’t even voted yet, and the media are trying to call the race for Trump,” fretted Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis’ taxpayer-funded spox.

“Unbelievable the corporate media is attempting to determine this race for Iowans. I just left a precinct that hadn’t even started voting yet… they’re so desperate to push their preferred narrative they’re disregarding Iowans & trying to make the choice for them,” asserted yet another spox, Taryn Fenske.

The meta-story from this election seems to be, at least in the early going, disbelief from Team DeSantis that Trump was an enduring commodity in the caucus state, where the Governor courted endorsements from Kim Reynolds, Bob Van Der Plaats, and other would-be kingmakers.

To underscore the under-performance, the battle for second place between DeSantis and Nikki Haley is the one to watch though, with lead changes early on in the count as a smattering of precincts came in. With 4% of the vote in, ~100 votes separated the two, with DeSantis barely above 20% very early.

Despite the chance that DeSantis could wrest a weak second place from Haley ahead of the New Hampshire Primary, critics are declaring the Governor’s campaign done.

“Over the last seven months, Ron DeSantis set out to prove that the more you got to know Florida’s Governor, the less you would like him,” asserted DeSantis Watch. “DeSantis’ national political ambitions were pronounced dead tonight in Iowa.”