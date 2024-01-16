January 15, 2024
Donald Trump wins Iowa caucus

Associated PressJanuary 15, 20242min3

Trump-DeSantis-Haley
So far, Trump is significantly outperforming his second-place 2016 caucus finish.

DonaldTrump has won Iowa’s leadoff presidential caucuses, giving him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

His rivals are jostling for second place, hoping for a bump heading into New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Primary on Jan. 23.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on an analysis of early returns as well as results of AP VoteCast, a survey of voters who planned to caucus on Monday night. Both showed Trump with an insurmountable lead.

Initial results from eight counties showed Trump with far more than half of the total votes counted as of 8:31 pm. ET, with the rest of the field trailing far behind. These counties include rural areas that are demographically and politically similar to a large number of counties that have yet to report.

AP VoteCast also shows Trump with sizable leads among both men and women, as well as every age group and geographic regions throughout the state.

AP VoteCast is a survey conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research of more than 1,500 voters who said they planned to take part in Monday’s Republican caucuses in Iowa.

Among voters who identify as born-again Christians, the survey found that Trump was favored by 58% voters intending to caucus, compared to 18% for Ron DeSantis and 13% for Nikki Haley. Polls showed that was a relatively weak group of backers for Trump in Iowa in 2016.

So far, Trump is significantly outperforming his second-place 2016 caucus finish, when he received 24% of the vote, compared to 28% for Ted Cruz.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

3 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 15, 2024 at 8:47 pm

    The final tally was 10 votes for Trump, eight for DeSantis, four for ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and one for Ryan Binkley, a pastor and long-shot candidate.

    What a joke!

    Reply

  • Southern Pride

    January 15, 2024 at 8:59 pm

    OnlyFans is an option, Ronny

    Reply

  • Southern Pride

    January 15, 2024 at 9:00 pm

    OnlFans for the DeS & Zieglers? afaf

    Reply

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories