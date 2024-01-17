Jacksonville Bold for 1.17.24: Help wanted

Jacksonville Beach has an open opportunity to serve on its City Council

After the sudden resignation of Cory Nichols amid new financial reporting requirements, the city is looking to fill the vacancy.

“Should the appointee wish to fill the remainder of the term, which expires November 2026, they are required to file their intent to run for re-election with the City Clerk’s Office and qualify to have their name added to the 2024 ballot,” reads the notice from the city.

The other members of the City Council will make the pick, with applications available and being accepted for the next few days — until Monday, Jan. 22. The Council will discuss candidacies at the Council meeting on Feb. 5 and swear in the new appointee on Feb. 20.

“The Council reserves the right to appoint a candidate they believe to be in the best interest of the City,” the notice adds.

Additionally, any applicant must be a “bona fide resident of the city and the district the candidate is applying in for at least six (6) months.”

Candidates must be willing to “submit a Form 6 (sample attached) financial disclosure form electronically to the Florida Commission on Ethics by July 1, 2024.” If the appointee wants to run for the office, they must also file for election.

“Applying for a political office is a big decision,” the notice asserts.

Applicants should research “the duties of the office, does it have requirements such as residency, how long does the term last, and how much time is involved when in the office.”

“Talk to your family to decide if running for office is right for you,” the advisory continues.

“Do you have the time for attending functions, attending meetings, and talking to citizens and the public? Are you involved in your community? Do you belong to civic and/or political organizations?”

Custody battle

Good news for Sen. Clay Yarborough — his SB 580 is moving through Senate committees, but there’s a reasonable chance the House may pass it first, allowing the Senate to take it up sooner.

The bill, referred to as the Cassie Carli Law to honor a 37-year-old Navarre woman who vanished in March 2022 following the scheduled exchange of her preschool-aged daughter, only to be found in a grave in Alabama weeks later, was advanced unanimously through the Judiciary Committee last week, even as the House set it up for a floor hearing and vote.

It would require court-approved plans for shared custody to include, unless otherwise agreed to by both parents, a list of “designated authorized locations” to exchange custody of their children. In cases where parents provide evidence that they or their child may be at risk of harm, a court may require the parents to exchange in the parking lot of a county Sheriff’s Office.

The parking lot must be accessible at all times, well-lit, have video surveillance and include a purple light or sign demarking it as a “neutral safe exchange location.”

Critical care

Speaking of Yarborough, a second bill of his also cleared its first committee last week.

SB 340 advanced from the Criminal Justice Committee, its first stop, with an 8-0 vote in favor of the legislation offering new statutory protections to critical infrastructure, such as power stations, rubber factories, mining facilities, natural gas and oil pipelines.

“A person who is found in a civil action to have knowingly and intentionally harmed critical infrastructure based on a conviction for a violation of subsection (2) is liable to the utility, communication services provider, operator, or owner for damages in an amount equal to three times the actual damage sustained by the utility, communication services provider, operator, or owner due to any personal injury, wrongful death, or property damage caused by the act or an amount equal to three times any claim made against the utility, communications service provider, operator, or owner for any personal injury, wrongful death, or property damage caused by the malfunction of the critical infrastructure resulting from the violation of subsection (2), whichever is greater.”

Future Speaker Jennifer Canady is carrying the House product. It hasn’t had a Committee hearing yet, though.

Conduct check

A Sen. Tracie Davis bill would compel each Florida College System institution and state university to “create a sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking policy.”

The legislation was introduced last week as SB 1270. It is the Senate version of a House bill carried by fellow Democrat Rep. Robin Bartleman.

The information would need to be on a website and in a handbook. It would constitute a “comprehensive prevention and outreach program on sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.”

“The program must address a range of strategies to prevent sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking, including a victim empowerment program, a public awareness campaign, primary prevention strategies, bystander intervention strategies and risk reduction strategies.”

The bill will take effect in July if it becomes law and would compel schools to provide the policies during student orientations.

House party

Following a robust housing market value in November, home sales in the Northeast Florida region cooled a bit to close out 2023. But real estate officials note that’s a positive indicator for 2024.

The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR) reported a mixed-bag market analysis for December. The median home price dropped or remained the same for half of the six counties in the region.

Nassau County, which recorded nearly a 14% increase in the median home value in November compared to October, the most significant increase on the First Coast, saw that price drop by 5.5% in December. The median home sales price for a Nassau County home is now $424,995.

St. Johns County, one of the fastest growing housing markets in the United States, maintained a median home price increase, jumping by 10.7% in December over November to $564,787. Meanwhile, St. Johns saw the number of homes sold in December fall by 12.1% to 425.

Clay County saw a modest increase in the median home price in December, increasing by 1.1% to $349,990. Putnam County also saw a rise in median home prices, increasing by 5.7% over November to $232,500.

All other counties either saw a drop in median home sale prices or remained virtually the same.

NEFAR officials say the dip in December’s median home prices shows a possible trend toward stabilizing the Northeast Florida housing market, which had been a seller’s market for at least the past three years. Ultimately, there was a 5% increase in home sales in December compared to November across the region.

“The local indicators bode well for Northeast Florida’s housing market for both buyers and sellers in our region,” said 2024 NEFAR President Rory Dubin.

Deegan dollars

If Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan intends to run for re-election in 2027, she may want to be more aggressive about fundraising in 2024.

That’s one takeaway from the leisurely pace undertaken by her state-level “Donna for Duval” political committee, which raised just over $25,000 in the final quarter of last year.

Most of that money came from one check via CSX.

Deegan’s committee has a little more than $75,000 on hand at this writing, which simply isn’t going to scare any Republican opponent.

Pick up the pace. Or pick up an opponent. Which path will the Mayor’s political operation choose?

PAC attack

Speaking of political operations, the Florida Center for Government Accountability is aiming for the one that accomplished Republican priorities for many years in Duval.

Loaded with quotes from people on the outside — such as former Duval GOP Chair Robin Lumb and conservative political consultant Raymond Johnson — the long-form essay looks at a so-called “culture of corruption.”

Lumb says he’s created a website called “‘First Coast Alliance of Conservative Voters’ aimed at both rallying the right-wing base of the county GOP and exposing its seamy underbelly.”

“Our goal,” said Lumb, “is to use the website and email database to expose the dark money PACs and campaign consultants that are corrupting the political process in Jacksonville.”

Good luck with that.

The article spotlights claims about Rep. Dean Black’s work with consultant Alexander Pantinakis, suggesting that Black steered contracts to Pantinakis’ firm via the Republican Party of Duval County he chairs.

Most of these claims are familiar, of course, but what’s clear is the schisms in the county party that kept Daniel Davis from becoming Mayor are still present.

Hospital shortfall

Historical funding shortfalls for Jacksonville’s safety net hospital appear to be unresolved anytime soon.

A recent piece in The Tributary spotlighted how UF Health is hindered by indigent care and inmate care, which combine to impact the facility’s finances.

The pressures include a $105 million deficit for Medicaid, charity care and self-pay patients, $440 million in labor costs last fiscal year and $21 million for inmate care.

“The trend line is challenging to the city,” said Mike Weinstein, an adviser to the current Mayor and a political veteran of previous Mayor’s offices and other elected roles. “The county is responsible for indigent care, so we can’t turn our back on it.”

There doesn’t appear to be any more momentum to create a dedicated funding source for the hospital than there has been in previous years, so that status quo continues for now.

— Howdy, Partner —

Davis Bean has been elevated to Partner at top Northeast Florida lobbying firm The Fiorentino Group.

“When Davis joined us, he had a proven record of success in campaigns and as a legislative aide. He has since built on that success as an outstanding advocate for our clients and the issues that matter most to them. His political instincts and knowledge of the legislative process are exceptional,” said firm President Marty Fiorentino.

Bean started with politics in Polk County, serving as Campaign Manager for former Sen. Kelli Stargel, a Lakeland Republican who capped her legislative career as Senate Budget Chief. He was also a top aide to then-Rep. Cord Byrd, a Neptune Beach Republican who now serves as Florida’s Secretary of State.

“Davis is an invaluable asset to The Fiorentino Group,” Byrd said in a news release. “I know firsthand his ability to guide issues through the legislative process, using his keen insight and steady resolve to deliver positive results for the clients he represents. Davis’ promotion to Partner is a well-deserved recognition of his talent.”

At TFG, Bean has leveraged his knowledge of the legislative process to assist clients with appropriations, agriculture, local governmental matters, economic development and education issues. He also helps develop and execute the firm’s strategic marketing ventures.

“Davis is part of the next generation of leadership both within our firm and in Florida’s political landscape,” said Joe Mobley, Partner and Managing Shareholder at TFG. “His relationships and legislative insight have been key to our recent success. We are proud to elevate him within the firm to signify the trust and confidence placed in him by his colleagues and clients.”

Bean, one of INFLUENCE Magazine’s 2019 Rising Stars, earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s in management from the University of Florida. While at UF, Davis was tapped into Florida Blue Key. He was also inducted into the UF Hall of Fame in 2015 for his outstanding commitment to improving the University of Florida.

Jaguars chasing defensive coordinators

The next order of business for the Jacksonville Jaguars off-season is hiring a defensive coordinator. After firing Mike Caldwell after two seasons, the Jaguars have scheduled interviews with at least five candidates.

The most accomplished candidate is Wink Martindale, who was relieved of his duties as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants after two seasons. Martindale, 60, is the most experienced of the Jaguars’ known candidates. His coaching career began in 1986, and he has coached in the NFL for the past 20 years.

Chris Hewitt has been on the Baltimore Ravens staff since 2012 in various roles. From defensive backs coach to pass defense coordinator to pass game coordinator and secondary coach, the 49-year-old Jamaican-born coach has more experience dealing with the defense’s back end than the front, where the Jaguars had more issues in the 2023 season.

The same can be said of Marquand Manuel, 44. The former Florida Gator played defensive back for six teams in his NFL career and served as a defensive back or secondary coach for most of his NFL coaching career. Unlike Hewitt, Manuel spent two seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons from 2017 to 2018.

The Jaguars also have interest in a pair of assistants who spent the last season on the Tennessee Titans’ staff.

Chris Harris, 41, played safety in the NFL, including a brief, six-week stint with the Jaguars in 2012. He spent the 2023 season as the Titans’ defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, 37, who the Jaguars have also interviewed.

Notable in the list of candidates is the age range. All of the candidates except Martindale are in their 30s or 40s. And three of the five candidates have previous experience as an NFL defensive coordinator.

If we treat those two as circles on a Venn diagram, the Jaguars are looking for a young, experienced coach with the outliers as backup possibilities.

When a team fires a coach or coordinator, they tend to go in a much different direction regarding the next hire’s profile. Caldwell had never been an NFL coordinator before he got the Jaguars job. Take that for what it’s worth.

The other factor in the Jaguars’ next defensive coordinator is the perception of where the team is. Locally, fans are still dealing with the devastation of the late-season collapse. While some fans and reporters wondered about Doug Pederson’s job security, the outside opinion about the Jaguars’ future is more positive.

While acknowledging the injuries Trevor Lawrence played through this season, the Jaguars are still seen as a playoff contender for the future, especially if the defense plays up to the standard set in the first half of the season.

Assuming the Jaguars will re-sign Josh Allen after he sets the Jaguars single-season sack record, Allen and Travon Walker would be an attractive pair to coach. Cornerback Tyson Campbell took a step back in 2023 but is still considered a good cover corner and Darious Williams enjoyed his best season in 2023. With linebacker Foye Oluokun in the mix as well, the Jaguars have some talent. They still need to address the defensive line, but it could be a good stepping stone job for a young coach with aspirations to be a future head coach.