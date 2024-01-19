Poll: Ron DeSantis maintains 6% support in New Hampshire

For the second straight day in the latest Boston Globe/Suffolk University survey, Ron DeSantis holds 6% support in New Hampshire.

The poll is the latest piece of evidence to suggest that the Governor will be an afterthought on Tuesday, when Granite State residents come out to vote in the Republican Presidential Primary.

The survey also suggests that Donald Trump is firming up his support.

Trump is now at 52%, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 35%. An additional 6% can’t decide, support someone else, or refuse to answer the pollster’s question.

The Globe stated that the poll was a “live caller (mobile and landline) tracking poll” using a two-day rolling average from Jan. 17-18. It sampled 500 likely Republican Primary voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.

DeSantis may be able to improve his numbers further on Friday. He is slated for two stops this afternoon and evening as a special guest of the Never Back Down super PAC, with visits to Nashua and Dover.

However, other polling corroborates DeSantis’ status as an afterthought in this race.

The latest American Research Group survey of next week’s Primary finds the Governor at 4%.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. Ramaswamy is out of the race now and backing Trump. Christie was at 9% before dropping out. It does not appear their voters are headed toward DeSantis, though.

An Emerson College survey that came out last week showed the Governor had 7% support.

A Suffolk University survey released last week found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

Finally, a University of New Hampshire poll also released last week had him in fifth place with 5% support.