Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases manifesto of racist Dollar General murderer

Months after a racially motivated murder of three people in a Dollar General in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood, the Sheriff’s Office has finally released the killer’s manifesto.

“No matter what happens, there will be more of me. Expect more of me. By God, we’ll have our home,” it reads. The shooter died by suicide after his rampage.

On that fateful August day, the Clay County-based shooter crossed the county line and briefly stopped at Edward Waters College before heading to the nearby store to gun down three people. His 27-page essay, called a “White Boy Summer to Remember,” contains dozens of unprintable slurs against Black people and the LGBTQ+ community, along with some attempts at humor and distortions of history typical of those embraced by White supremacists.

The shooter depicted himself as an example to follow when it came to “inspiring the hope of a better tomorrow,” noting that if someone as “out-of-shape” as him could inflict carnage, then imagine what “somebody who is physically fit and versed in combat can do.”

The killer veered from gratuitous usage of the n-word to aphorisms lifted from motivational posters at times.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” he wrote, urging people to follow in his wake, a call that mercifully has not been heeded.

The killer contended “false reports” of the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and George Floyd led to street demonstrations, conflating that somehow with how the former country of Rhodesia was “destroyed” by so-called “minority rule,” even as the country was 93% Black.

From there, the killer justified his rampage by saying that Black people lack “empathy,” based on his theory that they “lack the levels of oxytocin found in the white man.” He then went on to castigate John Wilkes Booth for assassinating Abraham Lincoln and thwarting the then-President’s plan to relocate former slaves to Liberia, before suggesting Adolf Hitler’s speeches should have subtitles when aired on television.

“If the man were such a villain,” he wrote, “there would be no reason to censor his words.”

The shooter goes on to embrace the concept of the “uniparty,” a theory that Republicans and Democrats conspire to “align on every agenda.” He cites the PATRIOT Act and COVID-19 lockdowns as evidence of his claim.

“Democracy has failed. Kill your politicians,” he wrote.

After some pages in which he categorized the intelligence of various ethnic groups — in which he quoted the “H-Man” (Hitler) claiming “East Asians” are “honorary Whites,” and that “latinx” people should be kept in a “court jester” role due to their “antics” — he went on to describe an “Aryan squirm sesh” that allows participants to “access” some realm called Agartha.”

The killer included a “q&a” in which it’s suggested his original intention was to go farther than Jacksonville to perform his rampage.

“Taking the time to drive to a state with stricter gun laws lowers the chance of the white people I know shooting me in the back,” he wrote.

When itemizing “things that could have prevented this,” the killer suggested that his actions were caused by Hitler fighting a too ambitious war in the 1940s, the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, alleged election fraud in Michigan in 2020 and high rental prices in Maine. He added that Burger King should have “kept the 2 for $5 deal with the chicken sandwich and the long cheeseburger.”

He also gave some context to the markings on the gun used for the mass murder, which included swastikas, described herein as “schizoid ramblings.”

He then went on to extol Timothy McVeigh and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who he described as an “honorary White man” and said would be exempt from the racial genocide he sought, while condemning musicians Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly.

He closed with more aspirational quotes, such as “the best time to plant a tree was years ago. The second best time is today.”

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters had a statement on the release, and you can see it below.