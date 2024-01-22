January 22, 2024
Florida’s average gas price falls below $3 for first time in 2024

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 22, 20242min2

Gas pumps gasoline, fuel, inflation gas prices
More than 70% of gas stations in Florida are have gas prices below $3 per gallon.

Gas prices in Florida are at their lowest point in 2024, and the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is below $3 for the first time this year, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

On Monday morning, the Sunshine State’s average price per gallon was $2.99. That’s 9 cents cheaper than the national average and the lowest daily average price since Dec. 20.

“The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past two weeks,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “Plunging temps across the country (contribute) to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices. More than 70% of filing stations now have gas prices below $3 a gallon.”

At the start of the workweek, the most expensive metro market for motorists refueling their vehicles was the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the average per-gallon price was $3.21, followed by Fort Lauderdale ($3.09) and Naples ($3.08).

The best deals, meanwhile, could be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.83), Panama City ($2.84) and Pensacola ($2.92).

Nationally, Florida sits in the middle of the pack in terms of how much drivers and motorcyclists are paying for petrol.

Hawaiians have it worst, paying an average $4.67 per gallon, followed by California ($4.51) and Washington ($3.99).

Oklahomans are enjoying the best price per gallon ($2.56), followed by Kansas ($2.63) and Arkansas, Colorado and Missouri ($2.64).

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 22, 2024 at 8:53 am

    Dang ole senile Joe and his Bidenomics got gasoline under $3 a gallon even in Rhonda’s Florida with the highest inflation rate of any state.

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      January 22, 2024 at 9:38 am

      What was the price of fuel in Jan 2021 right before senile Joe took over?

      Reply

