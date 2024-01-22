Donald Trump says it’s ‘highly unlikely’ Ron DeSantis ends up in his Cabinet

After 14 months of acrimonious comments from Donald Trump directed at Ron DeSantis, the healing has begun after the Governor left the 2024 race.

But while the insults appear to be as much a thing of the past as the Never Back Down bus, the former President isn’t rushing to find a place for DeSantis in his future White House.

Asked if DeSantis could be part of the Trump administration as Vice President or as a Cabinet member, Trump appeared to deflect.

“He hasn’t asked for any of those,” Trump told Lawrence Jones on “Fox & Friends.”

Asked about the possibility of “joining forces,” Trump said that it’s “probably unlikely.”

“I have to be honest, everything’s a possibility but I think it’s highly unlikely. I have a lot of great people and I have great people that have been with me right from the beginning,” Trump said.

DeSantis routinely said as a candidate he would rather serve as Governor for the rest of his term than be Trump’s No. 2, so even if Vice President or something else were offered, taking that position would require a rhetorical reversal at the very least.

Trump acknowledged he was “disappointed” that DeSantis ran initially, but that’s in the past now.

“I think I took it quite seriously and it doesn’t matter now because he got out. So that’s totally (it), as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said.

“Look, he endorsed me, you know, he endorsed me and we have policies very similar,” Trump said, predicting that DeSantis supporters “will all come to” the Trump campaign.

Trump also said he was “honored” that DeSantis endorsed him “this quickly.”

“Look, it’s not easy. He fought hard, spent a lot of money and a lot of people thought he’d do well,” Trump said.

“You know, I was leading from the beginning, just so you understand. And I did very well in Florida; more votes than anybody ever got. I got more votes in Florida than anybody ever got. But he was doing well and I think he did the right thing.”