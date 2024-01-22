January 22, 2024
Florida Realtors support Rick Scott’s re-election
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles January 22, 2024

rick_scott_ap_05112022
The organization praised the former Governor's work on insurance issues.

Florida’s real estate industry has been happy with Rick Scott. Now, the Florida Realtors are endorsing the Naples Republican for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

“More people are calling Florida home every day because of the hard work then-Gov. Rick Scott did to turn Florida’s economy around,” said Florida Realtors President Gia Arvin. “Today, our state is an economic powerhouse because of the policies he fought for during his eight years in Tallahassee, and we appreciate all he now does in Washington to ensure prosperity in Florida.”

The organization worked on economic policies with Scott during his two terms as Florida’s Governor.

The organization also praised several specific pieces of federal legislation Scott has supported since his arrival in Washington. That includes the Senator’s push for the Flood Insurance Affordability Act, fixing formulas which have Floridian property owners paying twice as much in flood insurance premiums than has been paid out in claims. Scott has also advocated for other changes in Florida property insurance policy to address rising costs for homeowners statewide.

“Our organization and our members have a long history of working with Senator Scott, including securing the first reduction in the business rent tax in Florida while he was Governor,” Arvin said.

“We truly value the constant collaboration we have had with him and always appreciate his willingness to help us work to create an environment where more families and businesses can call Florida home. Florida Realtors proudly endorse Senator Scott for re-election. We are thrilled to support him, and we are so grateful for his strong commitment to housing, private property rights, and the Realtor profession.”

Scott welcomed support from the organization.

“As both Governor and Senator, I have had the opportunity to work alongside the Florida Realtors to fight for policies that will grow our economy. I can always count on this important organization to fight alongside me to champion critical policies like cutting taxes and reducing burdensome regulations so more people can own a home or business in Florida,” Scott said.

“Together, we want to make the dream of owning a home a reality for every Florida family. That is why in the U.S. Senate I am fighting to fix our broken federal flood insurance program so it is more affordable. I will also continue to fight Joe Biden’s inflation-inducing policies which have driven up the cost of everything and made the reality of owning a home nonexistent for so many families. I look forward to continuing to work with the Florida Realtors when I am re-elected.”

Post Views: 0

