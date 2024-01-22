Ethics complaint: Keith Gross’ company gave his campaign free rent

Senate Republicans say Keith Gross’ business illegally provided office space to his Primary campaign in his challenge against U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

A complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission accuses the Republican Senate candidate of funneling corporate resources to support his campaign.

“For over 115 years, corporations have been prohibited from making contributions to federal candidates,” the complaint reads. “Despite this well-known prohibition, Keith Gross, Keith Gross for Florida, and his businesses continue to engage in a flagrant scheme to pump corporate resources into the struggling primary campaign of Gross.”

The formal complaint, filed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), notes official documents list the address for Gross’ campaign headquarters as a Brevard County property owned by Vigilant Capital. In Gross’ candidate financial disclosures, he lists himself as a joint owner of that corporation.

The same South Babcock address in Melbourne has appeared on multiple pieces of campaign literature also included as evidence in the complaint.

But nowhere in any campaign documents has Gross to date discussed any cost associated with using that space. That leads the NRSC to conclude Vigilant is providing space to the Senate campaign for one of its owners for free.

“Altogether, Respondent is using his own corporate assets to prop up his campaign by providing free rental space,” the complaint reads. “Use of this space is violative of federal law because the campaign has made no rental payments to the corporate owners of the space, nor has the campaign listed in-kind donations of office rentals in reports to the Commission.”

Gross dismissed the complaint as “entirely baseless.”

“My campaign is virtually entirely self funded and has been managed in accordance with FEC guidelines,” Gross said.

“This is typical swamp politics and the voters see right through it. The divide between We The People and the uniparty in Washington has never been more evident. I am running a self-funded campaign to Keep Florida Free and keep Washington out of our lives. I have zero intent on being beholden to the NRSC and their lobbyist-funded Super PACs. I don’t want their money, I don’t need their money, and I am the only candidate for US Senate who can say that.

Before the end of September, Gross’ campaign committee, Keith Gross For Florida, reported more than $1 million in total receipts, with nearly $850,000 of that coming from a candidate loan. The campaign is expected to announce in reports due by the end of the month that Gross has put more resources behind a challenge.

While self-financing by a candidate is allowed under federal law, the use of corporate interests to bankroll a campaign is not. The NRSC complaint says the Gross campaign has violated federal election law by accepting prohibited contributions by a corporation.

The NRSC, the political arm of Senate Republicans, criticized Gross for the alleged impropriety back in November. At the time, Gross told NBC News the accusations were also without merit.

“The expenses in question are completely legitimate and have been paid in accordance with FEC guidelines,” he said then.

The national committee filed its latest complaint against Gross on Jan. 8, and said the candidate should be financially sanctioned and forced to comply with the law.

Corporate records show Vigilant Capital was incorporated in March 2021 in Wyoming.

NRSC – Gross Complaint by Jacob Ogles on Scribd