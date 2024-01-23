Florida Hospital leaders gather to advocate for priority health care policies

Hospital leaders from across the Sunshine State assembled last week in Florida’s capital city for the Florida Hospital Association’s annual Hospital Days event.

This two-day advocacy event provided an opportunity for hospital leaders to engage with state lawmakers on hospital policy matters during the 2024 legislative session.

Gino Santorio, Chair of the Florida Hospital Association Board of Trustees and president and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center, expressed his optimism about the prominence of health care on this year’s Session agenda.

Santorio highlighted the significance of the Live Healthy package, emphasizing legislative leaders’ unwavering commitment to hospitals, patients and the health care workforce.

“Hospital Days creates a critical forum for the open and collaborative dialogue that makes comprehensive legislation like the Live Healthy package possible,” he said.

FHA envisions a modern, sophisticated and patient-centered health care delivery system, and continues to work alongside hospital members and state leaders to secure a healthier future for all Floridians. FHA remains steadfast in championing policies that fuel Florida’s health care workforce, incentivize innovation and enhance access to care.

Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, commended the state’s hospitals for rising to the occasion amid a growing population. She highlighted the collaborative efforts of hospitals to support an innovative health care delivery system that advances medicine and improves access to health care services.

“As our state’s population continues to skyrocket, I am proud to say that Florida hospitals have risen to the occasion. Together, Florida’s hospitals are providing high-quality care in every corner of the state,” said Mayhew.

Hospital Days featured several notable events.

Tuesday, FHA held a Board of Trustees meeting featuring guests Kevin Guthrie, director of the Division of Emergency Management, and Kevin O’Farrell, chancellor of Career and Technical Education at the Florida Department of Education. Tuesday evening concluded with a reception for the association’s members and a hospital CEO dinner, where hospital executives took an opportunity to share ideas and best practices with each other.

Wednesday’s agenda included a Hospital Days legislative briefing featuring House Speaker-designate Danny Perez, House Speaker Paul Renner, Reps. Hillary Cassel and Sam Garrison, and Sen. Colleen Burton. These leaders shared insights into the Florida Legislature’s ongoing efforts to enhance the state’s health care system.

To conclude Hospital Days, FHA members visited the Capitol for meetings with legislators and participated in committee meetings.

With over 320 hospitals serving more than 22 million Floridians, the state’s health care institutions are an integral infrastructure for addressing the health and well-being of individuals and families.

Florida hospitals are vital in supporting health and wellness across various life stages, from infancy to compassionate end-of-life care.