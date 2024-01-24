January 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Clay Yarborough amendment is a prescription for physician compromise

Peter SchorschJanuary 24, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.24.24

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump uses Ron DeSantis as foil in Nikki Haley attacks

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump wins New Hampshire Primary as rematch with Joe Biden appears increasingly likely

doctor-banner
In times like this, compromise is needed.

Amid this Legislative Session, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo is laser-focused on reversing the state’s historic doctor shortage.

But along came SB 248, threatening to derail the President’s priority by sending doctors packing their stethoscopes and leaving Florida for more physician-friendly states — all by expanding the Florida Wrongful Death Act and potentially sending doctors’ already sky-high medical malpractice premiums into the stratosphere.

Let me say right off that I absolutely believe victims of malpractice mistakes deserve fair compensation. But your definition of “fair” is most likely a lot different than a trial lawyer’s, and the problem lies therein.

Last year’s tort reform legislation excluded medical malpractice cases, but now we’re seeing a push from the trial bar to increase potential judgments and settlements. This might be a win for a select few, but the broader impact could lead to a dwindling doctor pool, longer waitlists for medical appointments, and higher insurance costs.

It was hard to focus on financial policy discussions at yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Parents and their disabled children lined up and took the mic to tell their heart-wrenching stories, raw and poignant, reminding us that the stakes extend far beyond dollars and cents.

In times like this, compromise is needed: holding negligent health care providers accountable while not derailing efforts to fix our state’s doctor shortage.

Enter Sen. Clay Yarborough, who navigated this emotional minefield with a finesse that deserves more than a polite nod. His strike-all amendment to SB 248 wasn’t a legislative maneuver but a tightrope walk over a canyon of competing interests. He crafted a solution that respects the deep struggles of these families without plunging Florida’s medical community into a financial tailspin. The committee wisely embraced his approach.

That’s not just good news; it’s a critical lifeline for Passidomo’s initiative to attract and retain medical talent.

By capping noneconomic damages, Yarborough’s amendment brings a semblance of sanity to an arena often dominated by extreme outcomes. It may be a tough pill for some to swallow. Still, it’s coated with the reality of what’s needed to prevent Florida’s health care ecosystem from buckling under the weight of exorbitant insurance premiums.

Ultimately, the North Florida Senator’s amendment stands out as a masterclass in compromise. And in a political climate where extremes often dominate, it serves as a reminder that nuanced, balanced solutions can still exist. The amendment strikes a delicate balance between empathy and economics.

For now, it seems to be just what the doctor ordered.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.24.24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories