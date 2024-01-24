Clay Yarborough amendment is a prescription for physician compromise

Amid this Legislative Session, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo is laser-focused on reversing the state’s historic doctor shortage.

But along came SB 248, threatening to derail the President’s priority by sending doctors packing their stethoscopes and leaving Florida for more physician-friendly states — all by expanding the Florida Wrongful Death Act and potentially sending doctors’ already sky-high medical malpractice premiums into the stratosphere.

Let me say right off that I absolutely believe victims of malpractice mistakes deserve fair compensation. But your definition of “fair” is most likely a lot different than a trial lawyer’s, and the problem lies therein.

Last year’s tort reform legislation excluded medical malpractice cases, but now we’re seeing a push from the trial bar to increase potential judgments and settlements. This might be a win for a select few, but the broader impact could lead to a dwindling doctor pool, longer waitlists for medical appointments, and higher insurance costs.

It was hard to focus on financial policy discussions at yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Parents and their disabled children lined up and took the mic to tell their heart-wrenching stories, raw and poignant, reminding us that the stakes extend far beyond dollars and cents.

In times like this, compromise is needed: holding negligent health care providers accountable while not derailing efforts to fix our state’s doctor shortage.

Enter Sen. Clay Yarborough, who navigated this emotional minefield with a finesse that deserves more than a polite nod. His strike-all amendment to SB 248 wasn’t a legislative maneuver but a tightrope walk over a canyon of competing interests. He crafted a solution that respects the deep struggles of these families without plunging Florida’s medical community into a financial tailspin. The committee wisely embraced his approach.

That’s not just good news; it’s a critical lifeline for Passidomo’s initiative to attract and retain medical talent.

By capping noneconomic damages, Yarborough’s amendment brings a semblance of sanity to an arena often dominated by extreme outcomes. It may be a tough pill for some to swallow. Still, it’s coated with the reality of what’s needed to prevent Florida’s health care ecosystem from buckling under the weight of exorbitant insurance premiums.

Ultimately, the North Florida Senator’s amendment stands out as a masterclass in compromise. And in a political climate where extremes often dominate, it serves as a reminder that nuanced, balanced solutions can still exist. The amendment strikes a delicate balance between empathy and economics.

For now, it seems to be just what the doctor ordered.