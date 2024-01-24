Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.24.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Today is Moffitt Day at the Florida Capitol, a time to highlight the cancer center’s commitment to combating the growing burdens of cancer by developing innovative ways to expand access to care for the patients who need it the most.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with displays in the Capitol Rotunda, including interactive presentations on Moffitt initiatives, and information on SPEROS FL — the newest campus under construction that is poised to serve wider populations with cutting-edge therapies. Displays and information will be available in the Rotunda through 3 p.m. Also, at 9 a.m., staff from the Moffitt Cancer Center will provide free head and neck cancer screenings to visitors in the Capitol Courtyard and will be available until 3 p.m.

Moffitt Day festivities have already commenced, however. Many cyclists participating in this year’s Cure on Wheels ride began their journey Sunday from Tampa, where Moffitt is located, to Tallahassee to raise money for cancer research at the institution. Lawmakers, staff and visitors are welcome to greet the cyclists as they arrive at 11:45 a.m., where they will also present a $50,000 check that will support cancer research. Later in the day, Moffitt Cancer Center will then host its reception from 5-6:30 p.m. on the 22nd floor of the Capitol Building.

Moffitt is a Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute. Equipped with top research and care experts working side-by-side, Moffitt Cancer Center is uniquely positioned to revolutionize cancer treatment, elevate care and save more lives.

___

The “it” place to be tonight is in CollegeTown, where Township is hosting the 2024 Red Dog Blue Dog fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

As has been the case since the inaugural RDBD in 2015, the event features teams of Republican and Democratic Legislators behind the bar slinging drinks for tips to raise money for local animal rescue organizations.

To make the night more interesting, it’s a competition, with the winning team earning bragging rights for the next year. Team Red has won a Supermajority of past contests, but there was a Blue Wave last year. The grand total raised in 2023 was $49,705.

“I’m biased, but I think it’s the most fun event every year during Session,” organizer Sara Clements told Florida Politics. “It’s using partisan politics for good.”

This year’s Red Team roster: Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, Sen. Jonathan Martin, Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. James Buchanan, Sen. Alexis Calatayud, Sen. Ileana Garcia, Rep. Mike Giallombardo and Rep. John Snyder.

The Team Blue lineup includes Rep. Dan Daley, Rep. Daryl Campbell, Sen. Jason Pizzo, Sen. Lauren Book, Sen. Tracie Davis, Rep. Allison Tant, Rep. Lindsay Cross and Rep. David Silvers.

The presenting sponsor for the event is Lisa Miller & Associates, and the bar sponsor is Rubin Turnbull. Gold sponsors include TECO, Moffitt Cancer Center, On3PR, Anheuser-Busch and McGuireWoods Consulting. Uber is this year’s transportation partner. Using code RDBD24 will get you up to $15 off rides to and from the event.

Those who can’t make the event but still want to show support can make a tax-deductible donation online via PayPal at reddogbluedog.org. If you’re bringing a check, make it out to Animal Shelter Foundation.

___

INFLUENCE Magazine Power Couple — Brewster and Amanda Bevis — have formally launched Cattle Gap Communications, a direct mail firm focused on effective messages and compelling design.

“Candidates tell us often they are tired of the old cut-and-paste direct mail templates. They want strong pieces that can grab a voter’s attention, but they don’t know where to turn,” said Brewster. “Now, they can turn to us.”

“We’re combining our campaign experience, political acumen and communications expertise to deliver clean, compelling pieces that will turn out the vote – and secure the victory,” said Amanda.

Cattle Gap provides direct mail strategy, design and printing to secure votes for candidates and causes. The team is based in the Sunshine State, with a keen knowledge and understanding of the issues that drive Florida voters to the polls. Pieces are printed and shipped from Florida, so campaigns don’t have to worry about their mail hitting voters with an out-of-state postmark.

Brewster and Amanda opened the firm more than a year ago and began supporting issue advocacy campaigns, local races, Special Elections and constituent mail. The team has expanded in preparation for the 2024 campaign season.

Brewster is president and CEO of Associated Industries of Florida, the leading voice for prosperity and free enterprise in Florida. Before joining AIF in 2011, Brewster worked on legislative, congressional and statewide campaigns in Florida, as well as a presidential campaign.

Amanda is the principal and owner of Red Hills Strategies, a Florida-based communications firm focused on public policy. Her career has included congressional campaigns, statewide campaigns and a presidential campaign.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@JaredEMoskowitz: So, the person (Donald) Trump hired to represent America at the U.N. puts America last? Then why didn’t he fire her?

—@GarrettHaake: I don’t know how or when or if, the Trump campaign starts to grapple with it, but I keep meeting longtime NH GOP voters who backed him in 16 & 20 who say they cannot vote for him again based on post-election behavior in 20. He’s surely going to need those folks if he’s nominee?

—@MKRaju: Nearly four in 10 (Nikki) Haley voters are backing her bc they don’t like Trump

—@UMichvoter: The best thing about New England: only fully completed results

—@GovGoneWild: Prediction for NH Primary: Tonight, @NikkiHaley drops out of the race after losing to Trump. She can’t afford to get trounced in her home state of South Carolina, so she exits now.

—@JoeGruters: Ben Albritton is a fourth-generation farmer and he knows that President Trump will stand up for American agriculture, protect our national food supply, and defend our national security. We’re proud to have the next Senate President on Team Trump. On to victory!

—@ErinBlogan: The L.A. Times closed the Washington Bureau in an election year and on the day of the New Hampshire Primary.

—@GrimKim: so, when are they going to start laying off all the useless media executives whose bad business decisions keep tanking beloved publications instead of axing the workers who create all of the actual value

—@JMPalmeiri: Both Gerwig and Robbie ignored…it’s still so easy for Hollywood to overlook and discount artistic contributions of women – EVEN WHEN ITS THE POINT OF THE YEAR’S BIGGEST MOVIE! My God. It was nominated for best picture. Didn’t direct itself, friends!

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Sexy Beast’ premieres on Paramount+ — 1; ‘Masters of the Air’ premieres on Apple TV+ — 2; federal campaign finance filing deadline — 7; Inter Miami CF 2024 season opener stand-alone — 8; second government-funding deadline — 9; ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ final season premieres on HBO — 11; Nevada Primaries — 13; Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus — 15; Super Bowl LVIII — 18; Ninth Annual Suits for Session begins — 27; South Carolina Republican Primary — 31; Michigan Democratic Primary — 34; James Madison Institute’s ‘Red, White and Bluegrass’ dinner — 35; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 37; Michigan/Idaho/Missouri GOP Primaries — 38; Netflix to stream “The Netflix Slam,” Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz faceoff — 39; Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 43; Super Tuesday — 41; State of the Union address — 43; last day of Regular Session, if Legislature completes work in 60 days — 44; 2024 Oscars — 46; Georgia Democratic Primary — 48; Arizona/Florida/Illinois/Kansas/Ohio Primaries — 55; James Madison Institute’s ‘2024 Naples Dinner’ with keynote speaker Laura Ingraham — 56; ‘3 Body Problem’ premieres on Netflix — 57; Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2024 season — 64; March Madness Final Four (women’s) begins — 72; March Madness Final Four (men’s) — 73; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 77; The Masters begin — 78; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 106; Kentucky Derby — 111; ‘Bridgerton’ new season (part one) premieres on Netflix — 112; French Open begins — 115; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 119; Dave Matthews Band 2024 Summer Tour begins in Tampa — 119; Monaco Grand Prix — 123; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 156; Republican National Convention begins — 173; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 182; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 188; Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 205; Democratic National Convention begins — 208; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 213; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 268; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 271; 2024 Presidential Election — 286; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 302; MLS Cup 2024 — 317; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 387; ‘Moana’ premieres — 520; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 548; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 653; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 653; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 695; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 832; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 848; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,059; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,199; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,158; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,880.

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump wins New Hampshire Primary as rematch with Joe Biden appears increasingly likely” via Holly Ramer, Will Weissert and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press — Trump won the New Hampshire Primary, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Biden.

The result was a setback for former U.N. Ambassador Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources into winning the state but finished second. She was the last major challenger in the race after Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid over the weekend, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Trump. Haley intensified her criticism of the former President, questioning his mental acuity and pitching herself as a unifying candidate who would usher in generational change.

The appeals failed to resonate with enough voters. Trump can now boast of being the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in Iowa and New Hampshire since both states began leading the election calendar in 1976, a striking sign of how rapidly Republicans have rallied around him to make him their nominee for the third consecutive time.

By posting easy wins in both early states, Trump is demonstrating an ability to unite the GOP’s factions firmly behind him. He’s garnered support from the evangelical conservatives who are influential in Iowa and New Hampshire’s more moderate voters, a strength he hopes to replicate as the Primary quickly expands to the rest of the U.S.

Biden, meanwhile, won New Hampshire’s Democratic Primary via a write-in effort after the state party moved forward with its own contest. Biden did not appear on the ballot, but allies helped him beat a series of little-known challengers.

— LEGISLATIVE —

Senate Committees advance streamlined licensure pathway, expanded services for Floridians with disabilities — A pair of bills that would create a pathway to licensure for out-of-state health care providers moving to Florida (SB 1600) and expanding services to Floridians with disabilities (SB 1758) both cleared Committee hurdles on Tuesday. Both bills are related to Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s “Live Healthy” priority, which aims to grow Florida’s health care workforce and boost access to care. “Here in the free state of Florida, we respect the dignity of work, and we have so many great job opportunities available in thriving communities across our state. While important and necessary for ensuring safety, sometimes when people move to a new state, the process to apply for a professional license can create unneeded hurdles that delay an excellent employee’s entry into our state workforce,” said Sen. Jay Collins, sponsor of the licensure bill.

“Bill easing child labor laws headed to House floor” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Businesses could require high school-age minors to work longer hours and go longer without breaks under legislation headed to the House floor. The bill (HB 49) sponsored by Rep. Linda Chaney passed through the House Commerce Committee by a party-line vote, with Democrats opposed. It was the last hurdle before going to a vote before the full chamber. It applies to 16- and 17-year-olds and would allow employers to require them to work at 6 a.m. — 30 minutes earlier than current law — as well as more than eight hours on a school night; for more than six days in a week; and for more than four hours at a stretch without a break. Chaney said high school teens need jobs to help families cope with a souring economy, despite an unemployment rate of 3% in Florida and 3.7% nationwide.

ACLU condemns advance of child labor bill — The ACLU of Florida reiterated its opposition to HB 49. “Removing protections meant to ensure the health and safety of young people in Florida is bad policy and disproportionately harms marginalized communities,” said Ken Gross, legislative director and senior policy counsel at the ACLU of Florida. “HB 49 allows employers to schedule 16 and 17-year-olds for unlimited hours, without breaks, and for more than six days in a row without regard to school schedules. Our government should not burden minors with the difficult decision of having to sacrifice their education in order to put food on their family’s table.”

“House considers social media restrictions for children on floor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers are continuing to take steps toward blocking children under the age of 16 from social media. Legislation offering some of the first age restrictions in the country on use of the digital platforms sparked discussion on the House floor. Sponsors of the bill (HB 1) say the commonplace use of communications by teenagers took its toll over the last decade on the mental health of teens. “Social media companies are well aware of this danger,” said Rep. Tyler Sirois. “Like a digital fentanyl, our children are challenged to break this habit which, according to a psychology professor who testified before our Regulatory Reform Subcommittee, literally deprives them of sleep and sunshine.”

“Lawmakers want kids off porn sites. Will Pornhub cut Florida adults off as well?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The House appears on the verge of requiring porn websites to better verify the age of online viewers. But will demands lead to porn sites cutting many Floridians off from the adult content? Lawmakers heard legislation (HB 3) on the House floor, where sponsors said the state expects more in the year 2024 than asking users to hit a button to verify their age. “They just asked the question, ‘Are you 21 or older?’ Say ‘yes’ and they bring you in,” said Rep. Chase Tramont. “That’s the verification that they use. They already know that the pressure is on for them to do this. They just do very terrible work. It’s just like if a kid is going to the store and the clerk asked him, ‘Are you 21’ before purchasing that alcoholic beverage and they say ‘yes,’ but they don’t bother checking the ID to confirm whether or not that’s true.”

“Florida may force transgender people to put birth sex on driver’s licenses” via Tribune Wire Services — Transgender people would be forced to put their birth sex on their Florida driver’s licenses under a bill that gained a House Committee approval on Monday, the latest effort by state Republicans to target the LGBTQ community. The bill also would require health plans that cover treatments such as hormone-replacement therapy and surgeries for people with gender dysphoria also to cover the cost of “de-transitioning.” The House Select Committee on Health Innovation approved the bill (HB 1639) along party lines, despite opposition from transgender people and their allies. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles currently identifies a person’s “gender” on licenses. The bill would require licenses to reflect a person’s sex, based on “the person’s sex chromosomes, naturally occurring sex hormones, and internal and external genitalia present at birth.”

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Bill mandating coverage after flood damage clears Senate panel despite insurer opposition” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Legislation requiring property insurers to continue covering flood-damaged homes and businesses for 90 days after repairs are completed passed through a Senate Committee, over the objections of trade groups representing insurers. The bill from Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, is designed to prevent insurers from canceling or nonrenewing policies for homes that received flood damage after a hurricane. Many homeowners in Southwest Florida received cancellation notices in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which swept through the area in September 2022.

“Bill easing replacement of old coastal buildings advances with sponsor’s promise to soften impacts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill abandoned in the final days of Session last year amid opposition from historic preservationists is again advancing in the Legislature. Opposition to the bill, dubbed the “Resiliency and Safe Structures Act,” appeared not to have waned since last year, based on an hour-long debate over it at the Senate Community Affairs Committee. Members of the panel voted 5-2 for the measure after its sponsor, Miami Springs Republican Sen. Bryan Ávila, confirmed that he plans to adopt the less controversial language of its House analog.

“Lawmakers advance bills to block, remove harmful chemicals from drinking water” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lawmakers are again working to reduce the prevalence in Florida’s drinking water of long-lasting chemicals with bad bearings on human health through two bills that may unite before the end of Session. One focuses on the source of chemicals: industrial producers of common, everyday-used products. The other concerns itself with what comes out of the tap. Both cleared the first legislative hurdles Tuesday when the Senate Environmental and Natural Resources Committee gave unanimous approval. The first bill (SB 1692) heard Tuesday would create the not-so-catchily named “PFAS and 1,4-Dixoane Pretreatment Initiative” within the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). As its name suggests, the program’s purpose would be to work with companies to keep the chemicals out of the water.

“Bill seeks to regulate sales of legal vapor products in state” via Florida Daily — Supporters of Florida Senate Bill 1006 and House Bill 1007 support the legislation they say would create a well-regulated marketplace for the sale of legal vapor products in Florida. JUUL Labs, an American electronic cigarette company, favors the legislation. JUUL says the bill focuses on the key areas that companies like theirs would uphold and participate in, such as well-regulated nicotine in the marketplace across Florida and the rest of the country. Florida is the No. 1 destination for sales of illegal vapor products in the U.S., most of which are imported illegally via Florida ports from China and are sold with youth-appealing packaging and flavors.

“Space Florida seeks more land and tax exemptions during Session” via Talia Blake of WFIT — Space Florida, the state agency responsible for developing Florida’s private space industry, recently released its top priorities for the ongoing Legislative Session. Leaders in Florida’s space industry are looking to expand aerospace infrastructure and make spaceport bonds tax-exempt. HB 577 and SB 968 seek to expand Florida’s spaceport system territory to include Tyndall Air Force Base and Homestead Air Reserve Base. CS/HM 143 and SB 370 seek to add seaports as a qualified tax-exempt category of private activity bonds. Jim Gregory, Dean of the College of Engineering at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, said Space Florida’s expansion plans are an indication that the aerospace industry is on the rise in the Sunshine State. He points to the record number of launches we saw in 2023.

“More safety is needed say crime victim advocates” via Alexandra Dresner of WFSU — While standing between the Florida House and Senate offices, family members are holding photos of their loved ones—people who’ve died because of criminal violence. “We are called to help,” says Juan Pablo Chavez with the group Survivors for Safety and Justice. “We are called to bring hope. We are called to speak for those that cannot speak anymore. We are called to break the silence. We are called to be the architects of healing in our communities.” Another member of the group, Aleta Jarrett, says she lost her father and brother to gun violence in 2003. Jarrett says the trial process took many years, which was difficult for her and her family. “I wish I had had trauma recovery centers to help me through that trauma and you feel like every time you go into a courtroom, you are revictimized over and over again,” says Jarrett.

Electric bike sales tax exemption cruises through Senate panel — The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee voted unanimously for a bill (SB 58) that would create two 45-day sales tax exemptions on electric-assist bicycles, scooters and related safety equipment moved forward with a unanimous vote. The plan, sponsored by Orlando Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart, would apply to an of equipment in addition to bikes, such as helmets, knee pads, elbow pads and clothing. “This is an effort to increase personal autonomy in transportation and help close transportation access gaps experienced by many Floridians. By providing this sales tax break we give people the chance to save a good amount of money on these sometimes-expensive purchases and grant them greater access to opportunities through expanding their mobility,” Stewart said.

“House panel advances resolution urging ‘disassociation’ from CAIR” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The House is moving toward removing any ambiguity regarding the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR). The State Affairs Committee moved forward a non-binding House resolution (HR 1209) strongly encouraging “all executive agencies of the State of Florida, all law enforcement agencies, and all local governments in this state to suspend contact and outreach activities” with CAIR. That stop was the measure’s sole committee of reference before the House floor. The resolution cites decades of actions involving CAIR principals that could be considered supportive of anti-American aims. Rep. Randy Fine, the Brevard County Republican sponsoring the measure, said “as we’ve learned since the horrific terror attacks on Oct. 7, it’s important to call out evil wherever we find it.”

— THE SKED—

— 8 a.m. House Constitutional Rights Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 8:30 a.m. Senate Appropriations Committee meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 8:30 a.m. Senate Fiscal Policy Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 11 a.m. House Agriculture Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. House Children Families & Seniors Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. Senate Rules Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 1:30 p.m. House Ethics Elections & Open Government Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. House Water Quality Supply & Treatment Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 2 p.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 2 p.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Transportation Tourism and Economic Development meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 2 p.m. Senate Finance and Tax Committee meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 4 p.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture Environment and General Government meets. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 4 p.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice meets. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 4 p.m. Senate Appropriations Committee on Education meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 4 p.m. The House will hold a floor Session. House Chambers.

— 6 p.m. Senate Special Order Calendar Group Committee meets. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— 6:15 p.m. House Rules Committee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— EPILOGUE —

“Ron DeSantis unloads on Trump right after endorsing him” via Zachary Basu of Axios — Just one day after dropping out of the race, DeSantis publicly vowed to veto a Republican proposal to authorize the use of Florida’s tax dollars to pay Trump’s legal bills. On Tuesday, DeSantis appeared on “The Steve Deace Show” to sound the alarm about the man he just endorsed. The Governor claimed that after months of boosting Trump as a “juggernaut” who will defeat Biden, the “corporate media” has “flipped” to warning of the former President’s vulnerabilities. “It’s a huge warning sign for Republicans nationally, based on what we saw in Iowa,” he continued, citing lifelong conservatives he spoke to who said they couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Trump again. “So, he’s got to figure out a way to solve that. I think there’s an enthusiasm problem overall.”

—“DeSantis sees ‘big warning signs’ for Trump’s candidacy” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO

“DeSantis’ voters ‘checked out’ long before he got out of 2024 race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an interview with radio host Deace, the Governor told a former supporter in the 2024 race about his realization that as hard as he tried to move voters in the Hawkeye State, it was clear he wasn’t going to be able to break through. He said voters had “checked out,” believing a Trump renomination was a “fait accompli.” “We started noticing this in the Fall, where voters who had caucused in 2016, previous Caucusgoers, when they were being polled, they said they’re definitely not caucusing. And it was kind of odd that they would say that because normally they would probably, if you’ve already caucused, you like, well, maybe we’ll see.” These voters “did not want to see Trump nominated again, but they had basically been told that it was inevitable, that it was over,” DeSantis said.

“DeSantis’ campaign manager to resume top post in Florida” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — James Uthmeier, who worked as campaign manager for DeSantis’ unsuccessful bid for President for the last several months, will step back into his role as chief of staff next week. Uthmeier — who has been one of DeSantis’ most trusted aides — confirmed that he will resume the job he held from October 2021 until August when he moved into the campaign manager role as part of a shake-up. He said that he would rejoin the Governor’s administration on Monday to help DeSantis prepare for the “long haul.” DeSantis still has nearly three years left in his term and has repeatedly said he would rather be Governor than take a vice presidential slot.

“DeSantis isn’t ruling out 2028 run” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis left the presidential race after the first Caucuses in Iowa this year. But in four years, he may run again, he said on the “Steve Deace Show” podcast. “We’ll see what the future holds.” The Governor believes he’s “got a lot of support” going forward. “Most of the people that supported me, whether activists, whether volunteers, whether fundraisers, you know, they’re all on board, you know, for what the future holds. So, we’ll be active,” DeSantis promised.

“Why the Trump-DeSantis truce may not last” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Trump and his allies, hours after the Florida Governor dropped out, appeared to offer DeSantis an olive branch of sorts. Trump told supporters in New Hampshire that he was retiring the disparaging nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” and his son Don Trump., Jr. on Monday said he could envision DeSantis working in his father’s White House. DeSantis, however, made it clear Monday night that he’ll only go so far when it comes to showing unity. It’s also not clear whether DeSantis will campaign for Trump, as three other has-rans did in New Hampshire Monday night, or whether the Governor might warm to the idea of serving in a GOP administration that isn’t his own, particularly given that he’ll term limit out as Governor in 2026.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“The tide turns on Florida book bans” via Judd Legum of Popular Information — For years, Florida has been at the vanguard of removing books from school libraries. But now, things in Florida are changing. Republicans in the House have proposed legislation that would make it more difficult for people to challenge books en mass. The legislation (HB 7025), which has already cleared two Committees with Republican support, is an implicit acknowledgment that book banning in Florida schools has gone too far. It also suggests that the enormous number of books being taken off the shelves of Florida schools has become a political problem for Florida Republicans.

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

FloridaCommerce is celebrating Economic Development Week, and the entity formerly known as the Department of Economic Opportunity says there’s a lot to be proud of this year.

“Florida Economic Development Week provides an opportunity to recognize the impacts of strategic economic development efforts across the state,” Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly said. “From targeted workforce education, international development and small business support, Florida’s economy is focused on the success of both job seekers and job creators.”

Touted stats include a handful of No. 1 rankings: Florida is first in talent attraction according to Lightcast; the leading state for entrepreneurship according to The Digital Project Manager; and raw data shows the state is also tops in new business formations.

The department also pointed to the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s data showing the Sunshine State’s economy would rank as the 14th largest in the world if measured as a country — Florida’s $1.44 trillion GDP places it on par with Mexico.

To top it off, Florida boasts a AAA credit rating and has outpaced the nation in real GDP growth, a measure that’s adjusted for inflation, for 10 consecutive quarters.

FloridaCommerce’s announcement included an array of statements attributing the state’s economic success to DeSantis, including one from the head of Florida’s tourism marketing arm, which recently trumpeted some record-setting numbers of its own.

“Thanks to Gov. DeSantis’ freedom first policies, Florida continues to set records for visitation,” said VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young. “Florida’s booming tourism industry is tied to Florida’s continued economic growth, and this Florida Economic Development Week, we are proud of the success of Florida’s tourism industry today and look forward to its growth for years to come.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Biden sending senior West Wing aides Mike Donilon, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon to oversee 2024 re-election campaign” via Ed O’Keefe and Fin Gómez of CBS News — Biden is dispatching two of his senior-most West Wing aides to help oversee his re-election campaign in Delaware, multiple people familiar with the plans tell CBS News. Donilon, the President’s longtime speechwriter, and O’Malley Dillon, who ran Biden’s 2020 campaign, will leave their senior positions at the White House and turn their attention full-time to the re-election campaign. The campaign said Donilon “is expected to play a central role in the campaign’s messaging and paid media strategy,” while O’Malley Dillon will focus on “organizing and execution of the campaign’s path to 270 electoral votes — all under the leadership of campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.”

“Jim Jordan adds his name to growing list of conservatives backing Gus Bilirakis for re-election” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Southeast Politics — U.S. Rep. Jordan has endorsed his colleague, Bilirakis, for re-election to Florida’s 12th Congressional District. Jordan is a high-profile conservative and staunch backer of Trump. He is one of the leading representatives in Congress investigating President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Trump even endorsed Jordan for Speaker of the House after the removal of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. And Trump himself previously hosted a fundraiser for Bilirakis and has endorsed him for re-election. “As a rock-solid, pro-Trump conservative devoted to the security and prosperity of America, Rep. Jordan is constantly holding the Biden administration accountable and advancing conservative policy goals,”

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Republicans expand lead over Democrats to more than 779,000 voters” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Florida Republicans added over 81,000 registered voters to their lead over state Democrats for December 2023. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Republicans lead Democrats by 779,701 voters. From November, the party’s lead extended by 81,779 voters. In total, there are 5,141,848 Republicans in the state to 4,362,147 Democrats. The lead expansion represents the largest single-month net gain since the 2022 Election. Both parties have lost voters since the end of 2022; however, while Republicans have lost around 183,000, Democrats have lost over 600,000 – more than triple the rate. As it stands, Florida is now 38.5% Republican, 32.7% Democrat and 26.4% No Party Affiliation.

“Gen Z Florida Democrats launch PAC to flip seats in 2024, ‘build a renewed bench’ for future cycles” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Younger Democrats want to make 2024 a big chapter in the party’s comeback story, and they’ve got a new PAC up and running to make it happen. It’s called Florida Future Leaders, and its goal is to energize, mobilize and recruit high school and college progressives to turn back a rising red tide in the Sunshine State. “We’re going to pave the way for Democrats to build a renewed bench and engage younger volunteers across the state to develop a historic college-organizing plan,” said Jayden D’Onofrio, who is leading the PAC and chairs the Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Youth Council. Just 22.4% of Generation Z voters in Florida turned out at the polls in 2022 — a 9.1% decrease from two years prior.

“Randy Fine closes year with double the cash of Robyn Hattaway” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Fine closed 2023 with more than six figures in cash on hand for his Senate race. Meanwhile, Primary opponent Hattaway ended the year with nearly $50,000 in the bank. Fine, who announced early last year he was running in Senate District 19, raised substantial sums through the end of the year. In the fourth quarter, he raised close to $21,000, while spending just over $1,000. That brought his total fundraising for the year to almost $134,000. Subtract spending, and he wrapped the year with more than $121,000 in cash on hand.

“Bobby Powell adds $53K in Q4 toward Palm Beach County Commission bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sen. Powell added more than $53,000 last quarter toward his bid to replace fellow Democrat Mack Bernard on the Palm Beach County Commission this year. That brings Powell’s total gains since the two announced a planned seat swap in June to $168,000 — more than the combined fundraising of two others running for the post. Powell’s campaign attributed its financial success to a “broad coalition of individuals and organizations,” 75 of which have endorsed him. Powell took in 73 donations in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sixty-three percent came from businesses, many of them real estate-related. His average donation was $726.

“Evan Power tasks transition team with review of Florida GOP” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Power has ordered a full financial review of the party’s finances and administrative practices. He appointed a transition team less than two weeks after his election as state Chair in the wake of former Chair Christian Ziegler’s removal amid a sex scandal. Power tapped four former Executive Directors for the state party to conduct the review: Mike Grissom, David Johnson, Jennifer Locetta and George Riley. “It is our goal to make the Republican Party of Florida the model of the nation,” Power said. “This team will allow us to evaluate what works and how to make our operations stronger. I look forward to presenting to the Committee a blueprint for the party to move forward.” The party is undergoing a leadership transition at the start of a presidential election year.

—“Power endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Florida GOP Vice Chair” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘I’m tired of the rhetoric’: Stoneman Douglas tour leaves U.S. Education Secretary angry” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The nation’s top education leader toured the site of the Parkland mass shooting, praising the community’s effort to make schools safer while blasting the complacency he sees elsewhere. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said it shouldn’t take more tragedies like the one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, which left 17 people dead, for schools, government officials and communities nationwide to demand action. “What does it take for us to move if children dying is not enough?” Cardona said in a news conference at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott in Coral Springs. “I’m tired of the rhetoric. I’m tired of thoughts and prayers. Do something.”

“Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg won’t tip hand on Broward’s tunnel vs. bridge fight” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Buttigieg said he was aware of the great bridge vs. tunnel debate created by visions of a new South Florida commuter rail service, but declined to take sides on the dispute that has deeply divided local elected officials. “I don’t want to prejudge any particular case and want to emphasize that many of these policy calls are largely not federal. But what I will say is that we really look for a level of alignment and, to the extent possible, want the different players to get on the same page,” he said in an interview in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s not easy, but everything goes better when we have all of the different players aligned to make a vision real.”

“James Reyes, Miami-Dade public safety chief, jumps into crowded race for county Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A high-level Miami-Dade official is the latest candidate to enter the crowded race to become the county’s first Sheriff in more than half a century. Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety Reyes — who oversees the county’s Police, Corrections, and Fire Rescue departments — filed to become the 16th active candidate for Sheriff. The 23-year law enforcement veteran and Hialeah resident also released a video announcing his candidacy, summarizing his career and laying out his vision for the returning Sheriff’s Office. “I learned early on that duty, service, and community were not just words — they embody our values,” Reyes said in a statement.

“Coral Gables to audit city’s Amazon purchases after county School Board member’s arrest” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The Coral Gables City Commission voted unanimously to audit Amazon purchases made over the past two years using city purchasing cards, or p-cards, after a series of recent transactions that included fitness drinks, a magnifying mirror and blue light blocking glasses raised concerns. City Commissioner Ariel Fernandez initially proposed a discussion about the city’s process for vetting p-card purchases to address resident concerns following the arrest of former Miami-Dade County School Board Vice Chair Lubby Navarro, who prosecutors allege spent over $92,000 using her school-issued credit card to buy items for herself, friends and family. (Navarro’s arrest has no connection to Coral Gables.)

“Sick of Crocs and saggy pants? Broward School Board looking for opinions about uniforms” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — The Broward School Board voted 5-3 to survey parents, students and teachers on a very specific issue: uniforms. Do they want them? Are they cool? Can they afford them? Those are some of the questions Board members had in mind when they approved the motion, but it’s unclear when or how the school district will deliver the survey, and what specific queries it will include. Board members Brenda Fam, Daniel Foganholi and Torey Alston dissented. Currently, the relevant School Board policy, last revised in 2008, allows each public school in Broward to decide whether to mandate uniforms.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Disney asks judge to order DeSantis-backed district to turn over text messages, emails” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney’s lawyers argued in court that the oversight district aligned with DeSantis is failing to turn over emails and text messages that could be pertinent to the company’s legal dispute with the state. The entertainment giant wants to see communications, including those on personal devices, between the Governor’s Office and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s Board and employees. “The district appears to have made no effort to search for, collect, or review documents from personal email accounts or mobile devices of District Board members or employees,” Steve Brody, a lawyer representing Disney, told Orange Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber. Brody asked the judge to order the district to produce the records within seven days.

“With Orange County Mayor’s new memo, tourist-tax plan appears set” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has blessed a plan to cut tourist tax revenues for the Visit Orlando marketing agency in an eleventh-hour memo, completing a consensus as County Commissioners head into a decision-making session today. With Demings’ direction clear in his Monday memo, the Commissioners aren’t likely to clash much in the session. They’re mostly on the same page. The Commissioners’ discussions on Monday and on Jan. 16 were recorded and noticed to the public, as required by law. The money for all the projects comes from overnight visitors who pay the Tourist Development Tax or TDT, a 6% county surcharge on the cost of a hotel room, a home-sharing rental like Airbnb and other short-term lodgings.

“Monique Worrell closed 2023 with $120K in the bank” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Being suspended as State Attorney didn’t hurt Worrell’s fundraising edge as she seeks a second term. The Orlando Democrat raised upward of $147,000 over 2023, including nearly $15,000 in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Republican opponent Seth Hyman raised just under $42,000 for the year, with just over $3,800 coming in between Oct. 1 and the end of the year. While Worrell didn’t officially launch her campaign until last week, and fundraising since then wasn’t reflected in her most recent report, she raised money throughout the year. While the bulk of Worrell’s money came in early in the year, she saw a massive surge in grassroots donations in the month of August, beginning the day DeSantis suspended her, alleging she was soft on crime.

“Park Maitland, Sagemont Prep deny control by China, appeal voucher suspensions” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — The highly rated private schools yanked from Florida’s voucher programs in September immediately appealed their suspensions, denying DeSantis’ accusations that they had “direct ties” to communist China that threatened student safety. But nearly four months later, the case against the schools remains unresolved, so 548 students who started the school year using state scholarships to help pay tuition at Park Maitland School in Orange County and Sagemont Preparatory School in Broward County cannot use those funds if they remain enrolled on those campuses. The schools’ appeals are pending at the Florida Department of Education, said Seann Frazier, a Tallahassee attorney who represents the schools.

“Jason Steele won’t resume his lobbying work while he’s Brevard County Commissioner” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Brevard County Commission Chair Steele says won’t resume his lobbying work as long as he is a Commissioner. Steele was planning to return to his lobbying for local municipalities and other clients, after receiving a Florida Commission on Ethics ruling in October that said he could do lobbying work while a Commissioner. The Commissioner pointed to a decision handed down last August by a federal judge, halting the state from enforcing a 2018 Florida constitutional amendment barring state and local officials from lobbying other government bodies while in office. However, a three-judge panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Nov. 30 said the lobbying ban could stay in place while the appeals process plays out.

“A planned temple in Gotha stirs hopes of Hindu faithful, ire of Orange County neighbors” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — After months of waiting, a Hindu congregation will likely find out soon if it can move its spiritual home from Orlando to a new temple in Gotha, a rural settlement in west Orange County, where residents are bothered by the building’s proposed size. If granted permission, followers of the Hindu denomination known as BAPS, short for Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, would build a 33,000-square-foot worship center with a 43-foot-tall spire. It’s been called the “Temple on Hempel,” after the avenue in Gotha on which it would sit. After 30 years, they’ve outgrown their current home on Oak Ridge Road, congregants said.

“Developers scale back plans for Avalon Park Daytona. Here’s what they are now proposing.” via Clayton Park of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The developers of the long-delayed Avalon Park Daytona Beach project have scaled back their ambitious plans to create a city within a city. Instead of 10,000 homes and a “downtown” with 1 million square feet of commercial space, the Orlando developers are now looking to develop 7,878 residential units in addition to the planned commercial district, confirmed Jeff Fuqua, a partner in the Avalon Park Daytona project. “With Avalon Park Daytona, we are focusing on what we can accomplish with our existing PD (planned development) and our existing comp (comprehensive) plan entitlements,” Fuqua said. “The million square feet (of commercial space) and the 7,878 (housing) units is what we feel confident we can accomplish within those parameters.”

“After years of controversy, county christens new $18.4M Medical Examiner’s office” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Following years of struggle and controversy, the county christened its new $18.4 million Medical Examiner’s office last week. The facility will help law enforcement investigations, boost tissue donations and provide other benefits, county officials said. Volusia County’s Chief Medical Examiner James Fulcher said the new Medical Examiner’s office has allowed for the expansion of tissue donations in the county, such as skin, long bones, corneas, and heart valves. The money to build it comes from the county’s general fund. The building at 3891 Tiger Bay Road near Daytona Beach has a separately accessible “tissue donor suite” for organizations to conduct tissue recovery at any time by using access cards.

“Florida seen as likely to buy Yarborough ranch land in Seminole County” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — The state appears headed toward a purchase of the 1,314-acre Yarborough ranch near the Econlockhatchee River in east Seminole, part of a move to protect it permanently from development under the Florida Forever conservation program. “All indications are that we will be approved,” County Manager Darren Gray said in updating Commissioners regarding the county’s application for the estimated $35 million purchase price. The ranch is considered a key missing piece of a wildlife corridor running the length of the state. With that news in hand, Commissioners dropped a proposal to give the Yarborough family $3.4 million to stave off a sale to developers of the property east of Snow Hill Road and south of Old Mims Road.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Citrus County ‘citizen lobbyists’ head to capital for Legislative Days” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Be prepared, Tallahassee. Citrus County is on its way. More than 100 Citrus politicians, business leaders, candidates and community advocates will converge on the capital Wednesday and Thursday for the annual Legislative Days. What began decades ago as a means for the locals to interact with legislators on their turf has morphed into dates on the calendar that many in Citrus have circled. “Legislative Days in Tallahassee has proven to be a great opportunity to meet face to face not only with our delegation but many critically important department heads,” said Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who has attended each Session since his first year in office eight years ago.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“JAXPORT inks lease with Enstructure for $136M near downtown” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Northeast Florida’s main port operations will soon be expanding cargo capacity on 79 acres of riverfront property near downtown Jacksonville after a substantial public-private partnership was announced this week. JAXPORT, Jacksonville’s port authority, approved a 30-year lease agreement with logistics company Enstructure LLC. The terms call for a notable $136 million lease payment to JAXPORT over the length of the agreement. The deal clears the way for the development of a substantial 79-acre tract of land in the Talleyrand Marine Terminal on the St. Johns River, just northeast of downtown and within eyeshot of EverBank Stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota City Commissioner, former Mayor Erik Arroyo files for re-election” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Arroyo, who was once the youngest Mayor in the city’s history, has filed for re-election to represent District 3 for a second term. “Looking forward, my focus remains on safeguarding our natural resources, ensuring responsible and sustainable development, and addressing the urgent issue of rising property insurance costs,” Arroyo said in a statement announcing his candidacy. First elected in 2020, Arroyo immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager from the Dominican Republic. He attended Riverview High School in Sarasota before earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a juris doctorate from Florida A&M University. In 2021, the City Commission unanimously elected Arroyo to be Sarasota’s youngest-ever Mayor at 31 and its first of Hispanic descent.

“3 more candidates file for seats on the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The race to fill four seats on the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board is growing, with Republican Sharon Wetzler DePeters filing for re-election for at large Seat 1, while two Democratic newcomers have filed for at large Seats 2 and 3. A total of four of the nine hospital Board seats will be on the ballot this year. Democrat John Lutz, an Englewood resident, filed for at large Seat 2 and currently would oppose Republican Kevin Cooper, who filed earlier this month for the seat currently occupied by Tramm Hudson, who is retiring. Dr. George Davis, a Venice resident, filed for at-large Seat 3, now occupied by Britt Riner.

“Mike Bennett to step down early as Manatee Elections Supervisor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Bennett is stepping down from his position early. In a letter to DeSantis, the 79-year-old Republican said he was leaving office to spend time with family. His resignation is effective March 1. “I will certainly miss working with my wonderful team that has run elections time after time with a record close to perfection,” Bennett wrote. “A team that in the last 11 years watched our voting population grow by 20%, kept our budget consistent, and in fact never asked for a budget increase. I could not have accomplished this without the best staff that I have ever had the privilege to work with.”

“Manatee County OKs affordable housing complex near Interstate 75. Will it be too loud?” via James A. Jones Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — The 606-unit Amara multifamily housing project, including at least 152 units of affordable housing, won unanimous approval from the Manatee County Commission during a recent public meeting. Amara would be built on a 20-acre parcel at 3308 Lena Road, about 1 mile south of State Road 64. The developer is New York City-based WB Property Group. The heavily wooded site, occupied by a now-vacant single-family home, is currently zoned for suburban agriculture. The seven-building project, with a maximum five-story height, required a rezone to planned development-residential. Commissioners were most concerned about potential noise from Interstate 75, which lies directly to the west of Amara.

“Cape Coral to consider sign-on bonuses for newly hired police officers” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — As Cape Coral faces the impact of a nationwide struggle to fill vacant police officer positions, the City Council will vote on new $10,000 hiring bonuses. “We must ensure that the city is competitive in attracting qualified law enforcement personnel,” wrote Cape Coral Chief of Police Anthony Sizemore in a memo to the City Manager. “The Cape Coral Police Department has determined the need to implement a hiring bonus for newly hired police officers in keeping with other law enforcement agencies around the region.” Sizemore said signing bonuses are necessary to keep the city competitive in hiring.

“Marco Island wants to declare itself a Bill of Rights sanctuary city, following Collier” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island City Council wants to follow Collier County as a “Bill of Rights sanctuary.” Council members say they want to protect citizens from federal government mandates having to do with such issues as guns and personal information — mandates the City Council might deem unconstitutional. Collier County Board of Commissioners approved the designation for the county in August. “It doesn’t apply to the city,” Council member Greg Folley said in an interview. “They were trailblazing.” Collier was the first county in Florida to make such a declaration. Several counties have followed but Marco appears to be the first city in the state set to take the stance, though some have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”

“Palmetto City Commission pressured to hold police accountable as FDLE probes citizen death” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation (FDLE) continues into another week, community members and advocates reiterated demands for accountability from the Palmetto Police Department and pushing for answers about the agency’s use of a Taser and subsequent death of an unarmed Black man last November. Nearly a dozen concerned citizens and family members spoke during the public comment portion of the Palmetto City Commission meeting. The commenters expressed similar concerns over the lack of trust between citizens and officers and law enforcement training, while some claimed that the agency lacks transparency in reporting the use of force by its officers. FDLE representative Gretl Plessinger spoke briefly with the Herald-Tribune ahead of the Palmetto City Commission meeting.

— TOP OPINION —

“Did no one tell DeSantis that Trump was running, too?” via Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times — It was easy to see from the start that DeSantis would not — and clearly does not — have the juice to defeat or supplant Trump in a Republican Presidential Primary.

Part of this was the Florida Governor’s soft skills or, rather, lack thereof. He is not a people person. He does not excel at the task of retail politics. He is not, to put it gently, strong on the stump, and he has a bad habit of speaking in the esoteric and jargon-filled language of online conservatives.

But DeSantis chose to run as Trump’s heir apparent and treated him as though he wasn’t actually in the race. He could not turn on the former President without undermining the premise of his own campaign. And so, DeSantis sat silent or even defended Trump against legal accountability for his actions in office.

To the extent that DeSantis tried to differentiate himself from the former President, it was by running to Trump’s political right. The Governor, in this view, would be a more competent Trump — the Trump who gets things done. It was a good pitch for the conservative intellectuals who wanted to support a Trump-like figure without embracing Trump himself.

But it was a terrible pitch to the Republican electorate, which did not nominate Trump in 2016 — or turn out in 2020 — because of Trump’s ability to clear a checklist of agenda items.

The fact is that the only way DeSantis — or any other Republican candidate — could have prevailed is if Trump were not in the race to begin with.

Republican voters like Trump not despite his failings; they like Trump because he is Trump. And there’s nothing any other Republican can do about it.

— OPINIONS —

“Back to reality in Florida, DeSantis better drop the culture wars and get to work” via the Miami Herald editorial board — It’s time for DeSantis to go back to his real job, the one Floridians re-elected him to do just months before he announced his presidential bid. The past two years have been full of posturing and fabricated cultural outrage to pace with whatever issues the right-wing Twitter-sphere and Fox News amped up. After dropping out of the GOP race on Sunday, DeSantis is no longer under pressure to make a name for himself. It’s time for him to quit performative politics and heavy-handed government interference and seriously address issues for the people who actually did elect him. We’re talking about things like rising property and auto insurance rates and housing prices.

“Skylar Zander: Trusting the standards of the Sunshine State” via Florida Politics — During each Legislative Session, free market ideals are challenged by individual members with well-intentioned ideas that, when executed, could harm our state. This Session is no different. One particularly concerning bill is one where policymakers would allow foreign nations to dictate prices for medication in the United States. The International Drug Reference Pricing Bill, HB 1431, would effectively empower foreign governments and politicians to determine the value of our medicines. Under the proposal, the amount that Florida consumers pay for many prescriptions would be based on how much those medications cost in other countries — meaning the laws, doctors and politicians of those countries would essentially determine what we pay. This is especially concerning because price controls imposed by governments of other countries have made it extremely difficult for some patients to access their medicines.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Barbie’s Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie shockingly snubbed for Best Director, Actress nominations at 2024 Oscars” via Benjamin VanHoose of People magazine — Barbie has a lot to celebrate at this year’s Academy Awards, but Tuesday’s nominations also included some shocking snubs for 2023’s highest-grossing movie. Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category, while star Robbie was absent from the Best Actress category. Despite helming the No. 1 movie of the year at the box office, Gerwig, 40, was not recognized in the directing category. She was, however, nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, along with her husband and co-writer, Noah Baumbach. Barbie was also nominated for Best Picture, which means co-producer Robbie, 33, is also up for an Academy Award, despite not clinching a nomination in the Best Actress category.

“Gerwig’s Oscar snub for ‘Barbie’ is classic Academy BS” via Esther Zuckerman of Rolling Stone — The film about the journey to the personhood of a plastic doll played by Robbie was not only critically acclaimed but was also the highest-grossing film worldwide of 2023. Plus, anyone watching can feel Gerwig’s specific directorial stamp on the final product — from the emotional core to the ingenious staging and use of practical effects. How can you recognize the film as one of the best of the year but not name Gerwig as one of the best directors? Did this film direct itself? … There’s something that nags about the fact that it seems like the director’s branch rarely has it in their hearts to have more than one woman in the same year grace the category. There has been only one time in Oscar history when two women were nominated at the same time: in 2021 — the year of the infamous COVID Oscars — both Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao, the eventual winner, and Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell got in.

“Mason DeSantis picks the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In a video on DeSantis‘ X account, young Mason went with the road warriors from Missouri to capsize the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and then defeat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl next month. Clearly, Mason is picking the Detroit Lions to lose this Sunday to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Mason believes, regarding the Chiefs, that Patrick Mahomes can target running back Isiah Pacheco or tight end Travis Kelce, and in doing so he can overcome Lamar Jackson and the home team in Maryland this weekend. “You’ve been pretty good on your predictions and maybe people will place their bets accordingly,” the Governor said.

To watch the video, please click the image below:

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Alex Dominguez, Dana Loncar, ace photographer Scott Keeler, Roberta Skinner and Karen Woodall.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.