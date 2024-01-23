Bobby Powell adds $53K in Q4 toward Palm Beach County Commission bid

Sen. Bobby Powell added more than $53,000 last quarter toward his bid to replace fellow Democrat Mack Bernard on the Palm Beach County Commission this year.

That brings Powell’s total gains since the two announced a planned seat swap in June to $168,000 — more than the combined fundraising of two others running for the post.

Powell’s campaign attributed its financial success to a “broad coalition of individuals and organizations,” 75 of which have endorsed him.

Powell took in 73 donations in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sixty-three percent came from businesses, many of them real estate-related. His average donation was $726.

“We continue to build momentum each month as I share my message with the leaders and voters of District 7,” he said in a statement. “There is excitement for the campaign and the work we are doing to move Palm Beach County forward.”

Powell’s Primary opponent, former West Palm Beach Commissioner Richard Ryles, added less than $3,500 to his war chest in between Oct. 1 and New Year’s Eve through seven personal checks and two corporate contributions.

Ryles, a lawyer, has raised close to $160,000 — mostly by betting on himself; to date, he’s poured $120,000 of his money into his campaign coffers.

Retired firefighter Leonard Serratore, a past congressional candidate and the sole Republican running, raised $300 since he entered the race in November. All of it is his money.

District 7 of the Palm Beach Commission includes all or part of Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Gulf Stream, Hypoluxo, Lantana, Mangonia Park, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Shores, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.