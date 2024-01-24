‘Movable tiny homes’ bill rolls through first House committee stop

Do good things come in small packages? The House Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Committee seems to think so, as Rep. Cyndi Stevenson’s creative answer to housing shortages cleared its first committee stop.

“This isn’t an answer for all affordable housing, but it really solves an issue for some,” the fourth-term legislator said.

HB 557 would establish parameters and a statutory definition for so-called “movable tiny homes,” specifying which “park trailers” would qualify.

“The term movable tiny home does not appear in Florida statutes. This is a relatively new year-round housing product that is increasingly popular and isn’t recognized by the Florida motor vehicle code. These units are on wheels and may travel on Florida’s roads. So they require a license plate. They’re similar to park trailers but would be built to floor building code standards because movable tiny homes are under 400 square feet,” Stevenson said.

The St. Johns County Republican has lived through massive population growth in recent decades, and her remarks at Wednesday’s committee stop suggest that localities like hers and others may be able to consider these structures as part of more holistic planning.

“A benefit of having standards will make it easier for local governments to consider them and add them to development plans if they wish to do so,” Stevenson said.

As one might surmise, a movable tiny home is indeed smaller than what most readers are accustomed to currently.

“The total area of such unit may not exceed 400 square feet when constructed to standards specified in s. 320.8231(3), and 500 square feet when constructed to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Standards. A park trailer under this sub-sub-subparagraph may be referred to as a ‘movable tiny home,’” the bill stipulates.

“The total area of a park trailer is measured from the exterior surface of the exterior stud walls at the level of maximum dimensions, not including any bay window when the unit is in setup mode.”

Inspections would also be required for this designation, with stickers certifying that a “professional engineer or architect licensed in this state or by a third-party inspector who is qualified to inspect for compliance with the Florida Building Code” actually approved the setup.

This bill has two stops ahead before the House floor: the Transportation and Modals Subcommittee, followed by the Commerce Committee.

If it becomes law, it will take effect in October.