January 23, 2024
Jim Jordan adds his name to growing list of conservatives backing Gus Bilirakis for re-election

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 23, 2024

bilirakis copy
'Now, more than ever, we need tested leaders like Gus Bilirakis in Congress as we face unprecedented overreach from big government bureaucrats.'

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is endorsing his colleague, Gus Bilirakis, for re-election to Florida’s 12th Congressional District.

Jordan is a high-profile conservative and staunch backer of former President Donald Trump. He is one of the leading Representatives in congress investigating President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Trump even endorsed Jordan for House Speaker after the removal of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

And Trump himself previously hosted a fundraiser for Bilirakis and has endorsed him for re-election.

“As a rock-solid, pro-Trump conservative devoted to the security and prosperity of America, Rep. Jordan is constantly holding the Biden administration accountable and advancing conservative policy goals,” Bilirakis said of Jordan’s endorsement Wednesday. “I look forward to continuing our work together to save America and protect the Trump agenda.”

Bilirakis and Jordan were part of the same freshman class in Congress, both taking office in 2007.

“I have seen firsthand that since day one, he has fought the radical left to rein in the federal government, secure our borders, and push back every socialist impulse by Democrats to destroy our great economy. Now, more than ever, we need tested leaders like Gus Bilirakis in Congress as we face unprecedented overreach from big government bureaucrats.”

Bilirakis’ district includes Citrus and Hernando counties and most of Pasco County.

In addition to support from Trump and Jordan, Bilirakis has also earned nods from U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna. But while he has earned and maintains support from conservative mainstays in Florida and abroad, Bilirakis is also renowned for his ability to reach across the aisle when necessary.

Bilirakis has fought alongside Democrats and Republicans in the region on behalf of area veterans. And The Lugar Center, which tracks how often lawmakers work together across the aisle, scored Bilirakis as the most bipartisan member of Florida’s congressional delegation in the last Congress. He was the 27th-highest scoring member nationwide in the 435-member chamber.

Additionally, the Center for Effective Lawmaking last year rated Bilirakis the most effective Republican member of the House among the Florida delegation.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

