Red Dog Blue Dog fundraiser looking to fetch funds for animal aid

Rosanne Dunkelberger January 24, 2024

Red Dog Blue Dog
Lawmakers will serve as bartenders at Township to help collect cash.

Adjourn to the Gov Club if you must, but Wednesday, the “it” place to be after hours Wednesday night is the Red Dog Blue Dog fundraiser in CollegeTown.

As they have done since 2015, teams of Republican and Democratic Legislators will be behind the bar slinging drinks for tips at Township bar from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. to raise money for local animal rescue organizations. To make the night more interesting, it’s a competition, with the winning team earning bragging rights for the next year. Team Red has won a supermajority of past contests, but there was a Blue Wave last year. The grand total raised in 2023 was $49,705.

“I’m biased, but I think it’s the most fun event every year during Session,” said organizer Sara Clements. “It’s using partisan politics for good.”

The event will once again be held in the Township Bar, 619 S. Woodward Ave.

Red Dog Blue Dog started with just one bartender for each party, but as its popularity grew, so did the team size. This year, organizers have doubled the number on each team so guest bartenders can spell each other during the festivities.

“They are actually bartending and it can get tiring,” explained Clements. Not to mention giving the volunteer legislators a chance to work the crowd.

On the Red Team are Sens. Jennifer Bradley, Alexis Calatayud, Ileana Garcia and Jonathan Martin, as well as Reps. James BuchananDemi Busatta Cabrera, Mike Giallombardo, Michelle Salzman and John Snyder.

Repping for Team Blue are Sens. Lauren Book, Tracie Davis and Jason Pizzo, along with Reps. Daryl Campbell, Lindsay Cross, Dan Daley, David Silvers and Allison Tant.

The presenting sponsor for the event is Lisa Miller & Associates, and the bar sponsor is Rubin Turnbull. Gold sponsors include TECO, Moffitt Cancer Center, On3PR, Anheuser-Busch and McGuireWoods Consulting.

Uber is this year’s transportation partner. Using code RDBD24 will get you up to $15 off rides to and from the event.

Township is donating a portion of proceeds from all specialty drinks — including beer in a bespoke RDBD glass mug — as well as a short menu of food items that have been added to the night’s liquid offerings.

If you can’t be there, make a tax-deductible donation online via PayPal at reddogbluedog.org. If you’re bringing a check, make it out to Animal Shelter Foundation. And don’t forget Humane Lobby Day, set for Monday, Jan. 20.

Rosanne Dunkelberger

