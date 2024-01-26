January 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints Robert Bender to Escambia Supervisor of Elections

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 26, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill banning out-of-pocket charges for breast imaging could help thousands in Florida

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 1.26.24: DOA — bad deal — living longer? — truckin’ — border blame

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll shows Donald Trump with strong lead over Nikki Haley in South Carolina

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (5)
He’ll have to get acclimated quickly; Florida’s Presidential Primary is in March.

Escambia Commissioner Robert Bender is changing jobs. He’s the county’s new Supervisor of Elections.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Bender to replace David Stafford, who resigned from the post last week for a job as a federal election security adviser.

Bender heads to the Supervisor of Elections Office after more than six years on the five-seat County Commission, two of which as Chair.

He’ll have to get acclimated quickly; Florida’s Presidential Primary is in March.

As reported by the Pensacola News Journal, Stafford sent DeSantis a resignation letter on Dec. 19, informing the Governor of his plan to step down on Jan. 15 for a job with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Stafford had served in the position since his election in 2004. Before that, he worked as Chief of Staff to former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough and followed the Congressman into TV as a senior writer and producer at MSNBC.

Stafford’s resignation and Bender’s appointment opens another vacancy DeSantis may soon fill on the Escambia Commission. Bender represented District 4, which covered a southeastern portion of Florida’s northwesternmost county. The seat is up for grabs in the November election.

Bender, a Republican, is a member of the Florida Association of Counties Board of Directors, Gulf Consortium Board of Directors and Secretary-Treasurer of the Institute for County Government.

He holds a master of business administration from Emory University.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJudge criticizes Gov. DeSantis, appointee for ‘running their mouths’ in effort to shut down pro-Palestinian college groups

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories