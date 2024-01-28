Three U.S. troops are killed and dozens are injured in a drone strike by Iran-backed militia in Jordan

Three American troops were killed and dozens were injured Sunday in a drone strike in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border, the U.S. military said. President Joe Biden blamed Iran-backed militias for the first U.S. fatalities after months of strikes by the groups against American forces across the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
With an increasing the risk of military escalation in the region, U.S. officials were working to conclusively identify the precise group responsible for the attack, but they have assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was behind it.
Biden said the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said “we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests.”
One comment
Impeach Biden
January 28, 2024 at 4:17 pm
This administration is getting its lunch money taken from them on nearly a daily basis now. No one fears that old man Joe and his administration. Chaos on the Southern Border and now several terrorist groups taking shots at the US overseas. We don’t even know if bad guys have infiltrated via the Southern Border. What a mess Joe has created.