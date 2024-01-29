Ron DeSantis has doubts about Donald Trump as 2024 GOP standard-bearer

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Donald Trump upon leaving the presidential race, but he still clearly harbors doubts about the former President’s viability.

Asked about “our chances” in 2024, DeSantis started off with a quip before cataloging many of the concerns that animated his speeches in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina in recent months.

“Well, obviously I wouldn’t have run if I didn’t think my chances were the best on all of this. So I may not be the right guy, but look, these things happen and, and ultimately it’s up for candidates to be able to go out there and make the case going forward,” DeSantis said in Naples.

While DeSantis believes Joe Biden is a “failed President,” he also thought the Democrat was a “failed candidate” four years ago. And Biden’s bumbling doesn’t in itself make the case for Trump, he added.

“Ultimately, it’s not just the person with our jersey’s in or not in,” DeSantis said. “It’s like, are you going to deliver and actually fix all these problems that are there because we’ve talked about these problems for a long time.”

The Governor said the debt continues to increase no matter who controls the White House, the crisis continues at the Mexican border, and government has “continued to get bigger regardless of who has been in charge.”

“I think the time for talk is over,” DeSantis said. “People have been talking for a long time. And the question is, are we going to actually be able to turn the ship around? And that’s going to require strong leadership, it’s going to require a plan to get this done.”

DeSantis alluded to previously expressed doubts about the former President’s coattails also, saying the GOP needed to win “a lot of elections all across the country for House and Senate that we’ve not really shown as Republicans an ability to win in recent years.”