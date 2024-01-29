Bills creating license plates to celebrate Florida boating, recycling speed ahead

Legislation recognizing Florida as the “Boating Capital of the World” and celebrating its recycling efforts with a pair of specialty license plates is speeding through the state Capitol.

A pair of bills (SB 858, HB 911) by Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones and Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore would create two new tags. One would commemorate Florida as the U.S. state with the most recreational boats. The other would appeal to eco-conscious motorists with the motto, “Recycle Florida.”

Jones’ bill advanced last week through the first of three committee stops with unanimous support.

Skidmore’s bill awaits a hearing at one more committee before hitting the House floor.

“The creation of these two new license plates will recognize and strengthen the huge impact Florida’s boating industry has on the economy and help the state reach its weight-based recycling goal of 75%,” Skidmore said in a statement Monday.

“Florida’s marine industry brings more than $24.6 billion into our state and more than 270,000 jobs. Strengthening Florida’s blue economy has been a long-time priority for me and this bill aids in ensuring that Florida reaps all the economic rewards that our most valuable resource, water, can provide. Additionally, this bill supports robust, comprehensive, and sustainable recycling programs vital to combating the adverse effects of climate change.”

Proceeds from sales of the boating- and recycling-focused plates, which will cost $15 more than regular ones, would go to Captain Sandy Yawn Inc. and Recycle Florida Today Inc., respectively.

From the boating plate, additional fees the state collects would be used to increase public awareness of maritime employment opportunities, fund maritime workforce instruction and training, and promote professional development and job placement “in all sectors of maritime employment,” a press note from Skidmore’s office said.

Fees collected for the “Recycle Florida” plate would go toward increasing public awareness about the importance of recycling, conserving resources and environmental stewardship.