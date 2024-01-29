January 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bills creating license plates to celebrate Florida boating, recycling speed ahead
Hurricanes may bring lots of water, but traveling by boat is still dangerous. Image via FWC.

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 29, 20244min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Fantasy sports bill barring those under 21 years old from playing advances in Senate

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa General Hospital to open community garden, food pharmacy to advance health, wellness for residents

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel approves bill allowing surplus lines carriers to takeover some Citizens policies

boating
Proceeds from the specialty plates would go to a pair of related organizations.

Legislation recognizing Florida as the “Boating Capital of the World” and celebrating its recycling efforts with a pair of specialty license plates is speeding through the state Capitol.

A pair of bills (SB 858, HB 911) by Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones and Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore would create two new tags. One would commemorate Florida as the U.S. state with the most recreational boats. The other would appeal to eco-conscious motorists with the motto, “Recycle Florida.”

Jones’ bill advanced last week through the first of three committee stops with unanimous support.

Skidmore’s bill awaits a hearing at one more committee before hitting the House floor.

“The creation of these two new license plates will recognize and strengthen the huge impact Florida’s boating industry has on the economy and help the state reach its weight-based recycling goal of 75%,” Skidmore said in a statement Monday.

“Florida’s marine industry brings more than $24.6 billion into our state and more than 270,000 jobs. Strengthening Florida’s blue economy has been a long-time priority for me and this bill aids in ensuring that Florida reaps all the economic rewards that our most valuable resource, water, can provide. Additionally, this bill supports robust, comprehensive, and sustainable recycling programs vital to combating the adverse effects of climate change.”

Proceeds from sales of the boating- and recycling-focused plates, which will cost $15 more than regular ones, would go to Captain Sandy Yawn Inc. and Recycle Florida Today Inc., respectively.

From the boating plate, additional fees the state collects would be used to increase public awareness of maritime employment opportunities, fund maritime workforce instruction and training, and promote professional development and job placement “in all sectors of maritime employment,” a press note from Skidmore’s office said.

Fees collected for the “Recycle Florida” plate would go toward increasing public awareness about the importance of recycling, conserving resources and environmental stewardship.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFantasy sports bill barring those under 21 years old from playing advances in Senate

nextBrian Williams: The solution to Florida’s mental health crisis may already exist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories