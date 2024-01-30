Monique Serata lands promotion, will serve as marketing and brand manager for Shumaker

Shumaker, a law firm and legislative solutions provider, has promoted Monique Serata to marketing and brand manager, noting her “creativity and talent.”

“We are thrilled to elevate Monique into this new position. Her creativity, brand loyalty, bridge building across our locations, and the joy she has for her craft makes her the perfect choice for this new role established to catapult the Shumaker brand of ‘Making a Difference’ into the next century of success,” Shumaker Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Erica Shea said.

Serata previously served as Shumaker’s social media and events coordinator, a role Shumaker leaders say helped her distinguish herself as a creative and visionary worker who was able to cultivate brand resonance. The firm touted her “knack for creating engaging graphic narratives” that allowed her to establish “meaningful connections with audiences.”

In her new role, Serata will continue utilizing social media to enhance Shumaker’s brand, and she will also utilize video, community partnerships and sponsorships to meet goals established in the Make a Difference Literacy Initiative, which aims to improve literacy for more than 100,000 people by 2025.

Shumaker was founded in 1925 and now includes a team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors who provide legal counsel and legislative solutions.