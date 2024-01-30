In effort to stamp out Primary challenge, Rick Scott nabs support from 80 Florida lawmakers

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott held an in-person event in Tallahassee to announce endorsements from 80 state lawmakers. He was joined by many of those supporters, including Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

Scott, a Naples Republican and former Governor, announced the roster of backers about three weeks into the 2024 Legislative Session.

“As Governor, I had the opportunity to work alongside many of these legislators to make Florida the best state in the nation to find a great job and build a business, live in a safe neighborhood, and receive a world-class education,” Scott said.

“Now, as Florida’s U.S. Senator, I am working with our state legislative leaders to make sure Washington works for each of their communities. Whether it is working with these leaders to help Floridians recover after storms or connect their constituents with resources at the VA or passports services, I will continue to work with all of our state and local leaders to make sure Washington is serving Florida’s families. I am honored to receive the endorsement of this group of public servants today and look forward to our continued partnership to best serve the communities they represent.”

The endorsements were revealed a day after Renner appeared in Naples, Scott’s hometown, alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis to endorse constitutional amendments to rein in congressional spending. Most of those amendments were part of the Make Washington Work agenda Scott ran on during his first U.S. Senate campaign in 2018.

Renner made clear that he’s happy with Scott in the Senate, and wants him elected to another six-year term.

“I have worked with Sen. Scott for over a decade and have been amazed at how dedicated he is to serving Florida,” Renner said. “He’s been up in Washington fighting to make Washington work for Florida. When he’s re-elected, I know he will continue his tireless work on behalf of Floridians.”

Passidomo, who represents Naples in the Florida Senate, praised her constituent in the U.S. Senate.

“Sen. Rick Scott has been a tremendous leader in Tallahassee and in Washington,” Passidomo said. “He successfully led our state out of the great recession and worked hard to keep Florida the best place to live, work, raise a family, start or grow a business, and retire with dignity.

“I have worked closely with him for many years, and I am proud of all we have achieved together from tax cuts for families, critical investments for our environment and helping families recover from hurricanes. He is a close personal friend, a neighbor in my home community of Naples, and the right leader to keep fighting for Florida in the U.S. Senate. I am proud to endorse him for re-election and look forward to continuing to work together for Floridians.”

The next Republicans in line for leadership also chimed in.

“During his time as Governor and in Washington, Sen. Scott has been a strong supporter of Florida’s farmers, our agriculture industry and our workforce,” said Senate President-designate Ben Albritton.

“As a citrus grower, I have appreciated everything he has done to fight for our industry in Washington. While we worked on a lot of legislation together, I am very proud of the work we did to help foster families. I look forward to our continued partnership and know we can deliver big wins for Floridians together.”

Speaker-designate Daniel Perez also praised the incumbent.

“Rick Scott was one of Florida’s best governors, whether it was disaster preparedness and response, economic prosperity and growth, or continuing to further the conservative and family first agenda,” Perez said. “Rick Scott made Florida the best state to live, work and raise a family, and we need him to continue to fight for us and the entire country in Washington.”

He spotlighted a number of other supporters in the Legislature as well, many of whom have close ties to former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination and an endorser of Scott’s re-election.

“Sen. Rick Scott has been a great partner to me, assisting residents in my district and answering calls from my staff when issues arise. Sen. Scott’s team won an award for best constituent services in Congress because he is committed to helping every Floridian,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters.

“I was proud to be one of Rick Scott’s first supporters in 2010 when he ran for Governor, and I proudly endorse him for six more years of exceptional service to Floridians.”

Additional endorsements unveiled included state Sens. Dennis Baxley, Jim Boyd, Jennifer Bradley, Jason Brodeur, Doug Broxson, Danny Burgess, Colleen Burton, Alexis Calatayud, Ryan Chamberlin, Jay Collins, Nick DiCeglie, Ileana Garcia, Erin Grall, Gayle Harrell, Ed Hooper, Travis Hutson, Jonathan Martin, Debbie Mayfield, Keith Perry, Ana Maria Rodriguez, Jay Trumbull, Tom Wright and Clay Yarborough.

From the House, endorsements included state Reps. Thad Altman, Danny Alvarez, Carolina Amesty, Adam Anderson, Jessica Baker, Melony Bell, Mike Beltran, Dean Black, David Borrero, Adam Botana, Robbie Brackett, Chuck Brannan, James Buchanan, Demi Busatta Cabrera, Jennifer Canady, Mike Caruso, Linda Chaney, Chuck Clemons, Wyman Duggan, Tom Fabricio, Randy Fine, Alina Garcia, Sam Garrison, Michael Grant, Tommy Gregory, Griff Griffitts, Jeff Holcomb, Chip LaMarca, Tom Leek, Vicki Lopez, Randy Maggard, Ralph Massullo, Stan McClain, Lawrence McClure, Fiona McFarland, Jim Mooney, Toby Overdorf, Bobby Payne, Jenna Persons-Mulicka, Karen Pittman, Rachel Plakon, Juan Porras, Alex Rizo, Spencer Roach, Will Robinson, Joel Rudman, Michelle Salzman, Tyler Sirois, John Snyder, Paula Stark, Kevin Steele, Kaylee Tuck and Brad Yeager.