January 30, 2024
Gov. DeSantis tells Sheriffs to ‘do what you need to do’ to keep order during Spring Break

A.G. Gancarski

Israel Palestinians DeSantis
The Governor is pushing peace officers to keep college students in check.

Florida’s Governor is speaking out about Spring Break. And he’s not encouraging partiers to wear sunscreen.

During remarks to the Florida Sheriffs Association Conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis reassured the law officers that they should do whatever is needed to maintain order during those days of seaside debauchery later this year, telling them they should “do what you need to do.”

The Governor pledged to “work with any local community that’s concerned about it.”

“I know it’s not the same concern in every part of the state, but we’ve seen some of the things that have happened in other parts of Florida. I mean, we’ve seen things in Miami Beach. We have resources available. We want to work proactively with the local jurisdictions,” DeSantis said.

Indeed, 2023 saw incidents in Miami Beach, and the Florida Highway Patrol was eventually used to help keep order. In 2022, Miami Beach and Panama City Beach dealt with disorder as well.

The Governor noted that while “Spring Break is what it is,” it “should not be impeding the functioning of, of businesses in the area.”

“It should not be impacting the quality of life of our residents. It should certainly not create any type of a safety issue for anybody in any part of the state of Florida,” DeSantis added.

“And so you have our support at the state level to do what you need to do, to ensure that the quality of life of your residents are maintained, that order in the streets is maintained and that businesses are able to function appropriately like they should always have to do and we stand by ready, willing and able to be able to help you with that.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

